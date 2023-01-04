Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MontgomeryTed RiversMontgomery, AL
Tragedy Strikes American Airlines as Employee is Fatally Ingested into Engine at Montgomery AirportLarry LeaseMontgomery, AL
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery ALEast Coast TravelerMontgomery, AL
CAT BURGLARS: Wetumpka Police Arrest 61-Year-Old & 85-Year-Old Women Caught Feeding Feral Cats to be Spayed or NeuteredZack LoveWetumpka, AL
A 'Grill Master Legend' at Longhorn in Montgomery, AL has Served One Million Steaks and Receives Special RecognitionZack LoveMontgomery, AL
Related
WSFA
Montgomery man held hostage, beaten before being found dead in Lapine
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Court documents are revealing new details in the death of a missing Montgomery man who was found dead in Lapine. Montgomery police have arrested Jonathan Antonio Hoover, also of Montgomery, and charged him with capital murder and kidnapping first-degree in the death of Nakel Johnson, 42.
WSFA
2 minors injured in Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two juveniles are in life-threatening condition after a shooting Thursday, Montgomery police have confirmed. According to the Montgomery Police Department, at around 3:25 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to a call regarding a shooting on the 1000 block of David Drive near Wares Ferry Road.
WSFA
Montgomery man charged in November shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have made an arrest in relation to a shooting that took place in November. According to an arrest affidavit, Keitavious Franklin, 24, of Montgomery, has been charged with assault second-degree and shooting or discharging a weapon into an unoccupied vehicle. Court documents indicate the...
WSFA
Suspect sought in Montgomery bank robbery Friday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect is being sought after a Montgomery robbery Friday. According to police, officers were called to the 2900 block of McGehee after a report of a robbery. At the scene, officers were told the suspect came into the business demanding money and fled. Montgomery police...
WSFA
Man critically injured in Montgomery shooting Tuesday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A person is in custody and another is recovering after a shooting Tuesday in Montgomery. According to police, officers were called to the 5100 block of Carmichael Road around 9:35 p.m. after it was reported that someone had been shot. At the scene, they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.
wvasfm.org
Multi-vehicle crash near downtown
Traffic is back flowing on Interstate 85 in Montgomery after an early morning crash according to police. Authorities report the six vehicle accident took place around 8 o’clock Thursday morning near Ann Street in Montgomery. There were no fatalities reported, although some drivers suffered minor injuries. Police temporarily closed...
alabamanews.net
Auburn Police: Man Arrested for Robbery Involving Gunfire
Auburn police have arrested an Alexander City man in a robbery investigation that officers say involved gunfire. Police say 18-year-old Travis Jerome Johnson Jr., is charged with robbery first degree. Police say they responded to a call that a car had been hit by gunfire near the 2400 block of...
Huntsville convict found dead in Staton prison
A Huntsville man serving a 60-month prison sentence for a drug conviction was found dead in his cell shortly after Christmas, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
alabamanews.net
MPD: Two juvenile males shot on David Drive
Montgomery police are investigating a double shooting involving juveniles. Police and fire medics were called just before 3:30 p.m. to the 1000 block of David Drive on a shooting. David Drive is just off Wares Ferry Road. Once they arrived, they found two juvenile males with life-threatening gunshot wound. The...
WSFA
Vigil held for slain Montgomery 14-year-old
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The community is rallying around the family of a Montgomery 14-year-old shot one day after Christmas. Around 200 people came out to a candlelight vigil for Deanthony Vickers Jr. at the True Word of Life Worship Center. “Kind of heartbroken, but at the same time, I’m...
WSFA
Man killed in triple Montgomery shooting involving 2 minors identified
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a man killed in a shooting Tuesday that also involved two injured juveniles. Montgomery police officers and medics responded to a local hospital at 11:45 p.m. where they learned that Willie Grant, 18, of Montgomery, had died from his injuries. Police said the two unnamed juveniles suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
WTVM
15-year-old becomes Lee County Sheriff for the day
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - One lucky 15-year-old got to be the sheriff of Lee County for a day. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office rolled into another day of their Sheriff for the Day program. Dustin Merritt, 15, assumed the duties of Sheriff Jay Jones. The teen learned more...
WSFA
Montgomery police: Man killed, 2 juveniles injured in shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has died and two juveniles are recovering after a shooting in Montgomery Tuesday. According to Montgomery police, officers and medics responded to a local hospital at 11:45 p.m. There, officers learned a man had suffered fatal injuries from a shooting. Two juveniles had also suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Auburn police arrest two teenagers on burglary, theft charges
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — Two 15-year-olds, from Auburn and Tuskegee, were arrested by Auburn police on Sunday, Jan. 1. Auburn police responded to an alarm at a business in the 1600 block of Opelika road on Jan. 1. Officers say there was forced entry into the business. Police found the suspects near the business shortly […]
elmoreautauganews.com
Prattville – Police Identify Suspect Involved in Felony Retail Theft – One Suspect Still at Large
The Prattville Police Department notified Central Alabama CrimeStoppers and advised they have identified a suspect involved in a December felony theft investigation. Police are still seeking the identity of the second suspect involved in the investigation. On December 9, 2022, Prattville Police investigators released a photo of two unknown subjects...
tallasseetribune.com
State inmate escapes in Montgomery
The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) announced an inmate left his work release assignment Tuesday and has been labeled as an escaped inmate. “Linwood Harris left his assigned job at Maaco Paint and Body in Montgomery,” ADOC said in a release. “The subject may be driving a 2007 Silver Infiniti G35. [Harris] was last seen wearing brown pants, a black Maaco shirt and a blue hat.”
ALEA: Fatal single-vehicle crash claims life of Ramer man
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A single-vehicle crash, which occurred around 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday, claimed the life of a Ramer resident. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash occurred after the 1996 Ford Explorer driven by Aaron Michael Bridges, 33, left the roadway, overturned, and struck an embankment. Authorities pronounced Bridged deceased […]
elmoreautauganews.com
Suspected Arson lands Millbrook Man in Jail after fire on Davis Drive
A Millbrook man identified as David Long, 63, was arrested Thursday night and charged with Arson second-degree related to a house fire in the 1400 block of Davis Drive in Millbrook. Investigators with the Millbrook Fire Department and Millbrook Police Department were still on scene a short time ago. According...
wvasfm.org
Montgomery teenager is a victim of homicide
An 18-year-old is Montgomery's latest homicide victim. Montgomery Police are conducting an investigation into the death of 18-year-old Willie Grant. MPD and Fire Medics responded to a local hospital on Tuesday around 11:45 p.m. in reference to subjects shot. Grant, who sustained a fatal gunshot wound was pronounced dead. Two...
WSFA
Family thankful to be alive after Montgomery tornado
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From monster machinery to simple rakes and gloves, crews could be seen picking up the mess in Montgomery’s Halcyon neighborhood Thursday. One home’s roof was swept away, and neighbors said a red truck out front was blown off the street. “Before this thing happened,...
Comments / 1