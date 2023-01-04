ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

WREG

MPD still searching for suspect in fatal store shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department needs your help identifying a man who shot and killed another man at the County Line Store in Oakhaven. On Monday, November 7, 2022, Ridgeway Station officers responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Tchulahoma. Officers arrived on the scene and found an unresponsive man lying […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man dead, woman injured after shooting on Mitchell Rd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man lost his life, and a woman was injured after a shooting on Mitchell Road. Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Mitchell Road and Weaver Road on Thursday. When MPD arrived on the scene they found two people. Officers say...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

3 arrested after crashing stolen car on I-240, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A crash on I-240 near Perkins Road caused four people to be taken to the hospital. Around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, officers say they saw five people coming out the back of a tractor-trailer parked at the Family Dollar on South Mendenhall Road. According to the...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Body found on side of road in Marshall Co.

MARSHALL CO., Miss. (WMC) - A body was found on the side of the road Friday afternoon in Marshall County. Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says deputies located the body along Barton DeSoto Road, near Highway 302. The victim has not been identified, but deputies say it is a Black...
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Traffic congested on I-40 due to multi-vehicle crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A multi-vehicle crash has caused a traffic blockage at I-40 eastbound at Chelsea Avenue. All eastbound lanes are blocked, with the right shoulder blocked and only the left shoulder open. The crash was reported to TDOT at 8:52 p.m. No injuries have been confirmed at this...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Arrest made after fatal shooting in Ripley

RIPLEY, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Marshals captured a man accused of a fatal shooting in Ripley, Tennessee. The shooting happened on December 29 at the corner of Eastland Avenue and Gay Street where two people were shot. One victim had minor injuries, while another died upon arriving at the hospital.
RIPLEY, TN
WREG

Cordova Elementary students in school bus accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A school bus carrying students from Cordova Elementary was involved in a vehicular incident and altercation with parents on Houston Levee Road. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, the incident happened at about 4 p.m. in front of Macon-Hall Elementary School on Macon Road in east Shelby County. Reports say there […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Arrest made after burial site found on Forrest City property

FORREST CITY, Ark. (WMC) - St. Francis County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a body was found buried on someone’s property. Investigators were called to a home on St. Francis County Road 410 on December 30. Officers found a burial site on the property behind a camper and...
FORREST CITY, AR
WREG

Arkansas man charged after body found in his backyard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged after a body was found buried in his backyard in St. Francis County, Arkansas. Jonathan Paulman, 31, is charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse. The St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office said the body was found buried behind a camper on SFC 410 in Forrest […]
FORREST CITY, AR
localmemphis.com

Murder suspect captured by U.S. Marshals in Ripley

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted out of Lauderdale County on a charge of first-degree murder was arrested by U.S. Marshals Thursday. According to the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Task Force, Christopher Dye, 20, of Ripley, was wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Ripley on Dec. 29, 2022.
RIPLEY, TN
WREG

Man found dead in burned car in Southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say a man was found dead in a burning vehicle in Southwest Memphis on Tuesday night. The horrific crime took place in the 3500 block of Silas near Weaver Road. Around 9:20 p.m. Memphis Police say a man was found dead, but it’s how they found his body that has […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man wanted after stealing lottery ticket display from behind store counter, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is wanted after he stole a lottery ticket display from a Memphis gas station on Thursday night, police said. According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), the robbery happened just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Murphy USA gas station on Summer Avenue. Surveillance footage shows a man dressed in all black leaning over the counter and snatching a display filled with scratch-off lottery tickets.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Police see increase in women being targeted for car break-ins

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - When it comes to thefts from vehicles, Memphis police say they are noticing a troubling trend of more women being victimized by the crime. Memphis police told Action News 5 that the risk comes as soon as women leave their cars. Criminals often pull up and approach the vehicle from the other side, searching the console or passenger seat to take their purses or money.
MEMPHIS, TN

