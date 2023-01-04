Read full article on original website
Driver detained after school bus crash in Shelby County, authorities say
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A driver was detained after a school bus crash Friday afternoon in east Shelby County, authorities said. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded about 4 p.m. Friday to a school bus carrying students from Cordova Elementary, authorities said. Authorities said that the crash involved...
MPD still searching for suspect in fatal store shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department needs your help identifying a man who shot and killed another man at the County Line Store in Oakhaven. On Monday, November 7, 2022, Ridgeway Station officers responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Tchulahoma. Officers arrived on the scene and found an unresponsive man lying […]
Man dead, woman injured after shooting on Mitchell Rd.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man lost his life, and a woman was injured after a shooting on Mitchell Road. Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Mitchell Road and Weaver Road on Thursday. When MPD arrived on the scene they found two people. Officers say...
3 arrested after crashing stolen car on I-240, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A crash on I-240 near Perkins Road caused four people to be taken to the hospital. Around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, officers say they saw five people coming out the back of a tractor-trailer parked at the Family Dollar on South Mendenhall Road. According to the...
Multi-vehicle crash involving overturned car on I-40 causes lane blockage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A multi-vehicle crash involving an overturned car on I-40 has lanes blocked just before the fork between I-40 East and I-240 South. The two eastbound right lanes (of three lanes) and the right shoulder are blocked. The crash was reported to TDOT at 9:50 p.m. No...
Body found on side of road in Marshall Co.
MARSHALL CO., Miss. (WMC) - A body was found on the side of the road Friday afternoon in Marshall County. Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says deputies located the body along Barton DeSoto Road, near Highway 302. The victim has not been identified, but deputies say it is a Black...
Man killed, woman shot in Southwest Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gunfire in Southwest Memphis Thursday night left one man dead and another woman injured. Memphis Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Weaver Road and Mitchell around 11:20 p.m. When officers arrived, they said one man was dead at the scene and another woman...
Traffic congested on I-40 due to multi-vehicle crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A multi-vehicle crash has caused a traffic blockage at I-40 eastbound at Chelsea Avenue. All eastbound lanes are blocked, with the right shoulder blocked and only the left shoulder open. The crash was reported to TDOT at 8:52 p.m. No injuries have been confirmed at this...
Arrest made after fatal shooting in Ripley
RIPLEY, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Marshals captured a man accused of a fatal shooting in Ripley, Tennessee. The shooting happened on December 29 at the corner of Eastland Avenue and Gay Street where two people were shot. One victim had minor injuries, while another died upon arriving at the hospital.
2 boys critically injured in accident involving stolen vehicle, SCSO says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two boys are in critical condition after an accident involving a stolen vehicle in southeast Shelby County. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office traffic investigators responded to a two-vehicle accident around 3:40 a.m. at Riverdale and Stateline Road. Shelby County Fire Department took the two juveniles to...
Cordova Elementary students in school bus accident
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A school bus carrying students from Cordova Elementary was involved in a vehicular incident and altercation with parents on Houston Levee Road. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, the incident happened at about 4 p.m. in front of Macon-Hall Elementary School on Macon Road in east Shelby County. Reports say there […]
Arrest made after burial site found on Forrest City property
FORREST CITY, Ark. (WMC) - St. Francis County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a body was found buried on someone’s property. Investigators were called to a home on St. Francis County Road 410 on December 30. Officers found a burial site on the property behind a camper and...
West Memphis lieutenant honored for rescuing, carrying handicapped man from apartment fire on Christmas Day
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A West Memphis police lieutenant has been honored with a Life Saving Bar and Ribbon for his heroic efforts in a fire that engulfed an apartment complex in the early morning hours of Christmas Day. Police say Lieutenant Darrell Hayes and officers from Charlie Nights...
Arkansas man charged after body found in his backyard
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged after a body was found buried in his backyard in St. Francis County, Arkansas. Jonathan Paulman, 31, is charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse. The St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office said the body was found buried behind a camper on SFC 410 in Forrest […]
Man punches cop at Memphis elementary school, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An argument at an elementary school left an officer with minor injuries and a parent in custody, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said it happened around 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 5. An irate parent, 39-year-old Daniel Webber, was at Graham Elementary School...
Murder suspect captured by U.S. Marshals in Ripley
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted out of Lauderdale County on a charge of first-degree murder was arrested by U.S. Marshals Thursday. According to the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Task Force, Christopher Dye, 20, of Ripley, was wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Ripley on Dec. 29, 2022.
Man found dead in burned car in Southwest Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say a man was found dead in a burning vehicle in Southwest Memphis on Tuesday night. The horrific crime took place in the 3500 block of Silas near Weaver Road. Around 9:20 p.m. Memphis Police say a man was found dead, but it’s how they found his body that has […]
Family says missing man’s body had been in morgue for more than a month
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Cordova family said they found out their loved one had died only after his body sat at a Shelby County morgue for more than a month. On January 5, the family of William “Bill” Williams reached out to FOX13 to report that he had been missing since November 2. Hours later, they found out that his body had been at a morgue since November 16.
Man wanted after stealing lottery ticket display from behind store counter, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is wanted after he stole a lottery ticket display from a Memphis gas station on Thursday night, police said. According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), the robbery happened just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Murphy USA gas station on Summer Avenue. Surveillance footage shows a man dressed in all black leaning over the counter and snatching a display filled with scratch-off lottery tickets.
Police see increase in women being targeted for car break-ins
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - When it comes to thefts from vehicles, Memphis police say they are noticing a troubling trend of more women being victimized by the crime. Memphis police told Action News 5 that the risk comes as soon as women leave their cars. Criminals often pull up and approach the vehicle from the other side, searching the console or passenger seat to take their purses or money.
