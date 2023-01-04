Read full article on original website
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Showers Saturday, Sunshine Sunday
TONIGHT: Clouds will continue to increase from the west. Overcast skies will keep temperatures in the 40s overnight. A few showers will be possible after midnight in northern Arkansas. SATURDAY: A weak low-pressure system will move into the area Saturday morning. It will bring mostly cloudy skies and a 20%...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Clouds are returning today; rain showers are coming tomorrow
It’s a cold morning with temperatures in the 20s and low 30s. As a warm front passes over the state, high clouds will increase and thicken, but temperatures will still rise to around 60° due to the southerly wind behind the warm front. Behind the warm front is...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Mostly clear Wednesday afternoon and overnight
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Sunshine will stay with us with perhaps a few high, thin clouds. Afternoon highs reach the mid-50s. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Skies stay mostly clear into the night with colder temperatures. Lows slip into the mid-30s. Some may drop below freezing in northern and western Arkansas. THURSDAY: More sunshine is...
Kait 8
Jan. 6: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Waking up this morning with some sunshine, but clouds will start to move in this morning ahead of our next system. Highs today will be in the upper-40s and lower-50s again. Overnight tonight, we...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: 2022 year in review
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With 2022 in the rearview mirror, it’s time to take a look back at where this year’s temperatures and rainfall landed. When thinking back about 2022, the hot and dry summer might come to mind. Temperatures were above average for all of the summer months while rainfall was below average for July, August and into the fall.
waldronnews.com
Counties in Arkansas with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the fastest rising temperatures in Arkansas using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
violetskyadventures.com
Visit the Highest Point in Arkansas at Mount Magazine State Park
At 2,753 feet in elevation, Mount Magazine stands the highest point in all of Arkansas. In fact, there is even a state park surrounding the mountain that has preserved the history and natural beauty of the area. The park offers a beautiful lodge, ATV trails and even a hang-gliding launch area.
Kait 8
Highway closures due to high water
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Following Monday’s heavy rains, several counties in Arkansas have had their highways closed. As of 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, the following highways are closed in Northeast Arkansas:. Cross. Highway 364. Craighead. Highway 230. Jackson. Highway 37. Highway 224. You can visit IDriveArkansas’ website...
Kait 8
REPORT: Arkansas one of the lowest growth states in America
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – The Natural State saw little movement when it came to moving in and out of the state in 2022. Arkansas is ranked as the 43rd growth state in the United States, according to the U-Haul Growth Index, which analyzes customer moves for the year. It was ranked 41st in 2021.
Arkansas high school basketball scores (boys): Live updates; live streams 1/6/22
Get the latest Arkansas boys high school basketball scores on SBLive and watch live games on the NFHS Network
Bill could make daylight saving time permanent in Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Rep. Johnny Rye wrote house bill 1039, which would put daylight saving time into effect year-round, after listening to community concerns and voters reaching out to him about the topic. “Starting in November at around 4 p.m., there’s a lot of folks that’s going home...
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas bankruptcies for the week ended Tuesday, January 4
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, January 4, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Dexter Bernard Beasley and Laverne Ann Beasley, P.O. Box 111, Waldo; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed December 30. Nevada. Courtney D. Mixon, 1735 Hwy 371,...
swarkansasnews.com
Winter utility assistance program starts Jan. 9
Central Arkansas Development Council (CADC) has announced that the 2023 Winter Utility Assistance program will begin the week of Jan. 9 and continue as long as funds are available. Applications will be accepted in 19 counties in the CADC service area: Calhoun, Clark, Columbia, Dallas, Hempstead, Hot Spring, Howard, Lafayette,...
Aerospace industry is Arkansas's leading export
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The outside of the Airtech Supply building, focused on creating and fabricating airplane parts in Hot Springs, is quiet— but inside the building is a different story. General Manager, Greg Hess, has been part of the reason for that noise. He oversees the operations...
Blackberry Market brings family recipes and fresh food to Central Arkansas
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For the last month we have been hearing of a new eatery called Blackberry Market in North Little Rock’s Argenta Community. People are raving about this place, so we just had to go learn the story. It turns out, it’s a heartwarming story of family and dreams that have come true.
“Most Haunted Road In Arkansas”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Haunted roads are a staple of folklore and popular culture, and Arkansas is no exception. With its rich history and diverse landscape, the Natural State is home to a number of eerie and mysterious roads that are rumored to be haunted by ghosts, spirits, and other supernatural entities. In this article, we'll explore five of the most haunted roads in Arkansas.
Arkansas businesses received $4.9B in Paycheck Protection Program loans, 97% forgiven
Arkansas employers took advantage of Paycheck Protection Program loans but managed to keep the federal burden comparatively low.
The Year End Report: 2022 Top 10 Most Dangerous Towns in Arkansas
Looks like crime is up in the state of Arkansas. The year-end report is out and some things have changed over the past year on what towns are the most dangerous in Arkansas. This new report shows that a higher crime rate is not necessarily in the larger more populated towns. The increase in violent crime and property crime should seriously have us worried.
Arkansas' gas prices up 19 cents
(The Center Square) - Arkansas' gas prices are at an average of $2.96 for a regular unleaded gallon of gas, an increase of 19 cents from last week, according to AAA. National gas prices are also up, jumping 12 cents from $3.16 last week to $3.28. “Busy year-end holiday travel and winter weather impacting refinery operations caused gasoline prices to increase again over the last week,” said AAA spokesperson Nick...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 4,015 over past 7 days, hospitalizations jump
Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Wednesday. The increase is up from the 2,990 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 573 new cases per day in the state, up...
