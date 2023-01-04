ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

abcnews4.com

DHEC urges masking as SC experiences uptick in COVID-19 cases

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — DHEC is urging South Carolinians to wear masks again as the Palmetto State experiences an uptick in COVID-19 cases. Currently, all but two of the 46 counties, Aiken and Barnwell, are experiencing high or medium levels of COVID-19, according to a release. The CDC Community...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abcnews4.com

Richland County ranks No.2 in pending human trafficking charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Attorney General is adding task forces and training to help stop human trafficking, which spiked in 2022. There were 416 cases involving human trafficking in South Carolina last year – and 399 of those, involved minors. The Attorney general Alan Wilson...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Girl Scout cookie season arrives on the Grand Strand, Pee Dee Jan. 14

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Girl Scout cookie madness is here!. Starting Jan. 14, Girl Scouts will be out and about at various locations selling your favorite cookies. Through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, girls are learning five essential life skills including:. Goal setting. Decision making. Money management.
abcnews4.com

At least 17 deaths reported as heavy rain, dangerous floods continue to slam California

WASHINGTON (TND) — The state of California struggled to cope with another day of heavy rain and flooding Tuesday. According to Gov. Gavin Newsom, the atmospheric river pounding the state has already killed at least 17 people and authorities are issuing more evacuation orders to prevent any more loss of life. In total, more than 34,000 people have been told to leave their homes and get to higher ground.
CALIFORNIA STATE
abcnews4.com

State senator Mia McLeod announces departure from Democratic Party

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Mia McLeod, the state senator from District 22, announced her departure from the South Carolina Democratic Party (SCDP) in a press release Tuesday. "I’ve decided to leave the SC Democratic Party because it no longer espouses the values my constituents and I hold dear," she said in a statement. "I want you to be the first to know that my decision isn’t meant to disparage anyone who identifies as a SC Democrat, but the SCDP’s 'party-focused' approach doesn’t work for the people. And if it doesn’t work for you, it doesn’t work for me."
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

