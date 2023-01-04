Read full article on original website
DHEC urges masking as SC experiences uptick in COVID-19 cases
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — DHEC is urging South Carolinians to wear masks again as the Palmetto State experiences an uptick in COVID-19 cases. Currently, all but two of the 46 counties, Aiken and Barnwell, are experiencing high or medium levels of COVID-19, according to a release. The CDC Community...
Richland County ranks No.2 in pending human trafficking charges
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Attorney General is adding task forces and training to help stop human trafficking, which spiked in 2022. There were 416 cases involving human trafficking in South Carolina last year – and 399 of those, involved minors. The Attorney general Alan Wilson...
Vaisala lightning report released; St. George named lightning capital of SC for 2022
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Lightning- it is powerful, unpredictable and potentially very dangerous. "20 people a year are killed in the United States. 24,000 people around the world are killed by lightning every year and a quarter million people are injured by lightning every year," said Chris Vagasky, a meteorologist with Vaisala Weather.
Girl Scout cookie season arrives on the Grand Strand, Pee Dee Jan. 14
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Girl Scout cookie madness is here!. Starting Jan. 14, Girl Scouts will be out and about at various locations selling your favorite cookies. Through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, girls are learning five essential life skills including:. Goal setting. Decision making. Money management.
California cat missing for 4 years reunited with owner in South Carolina
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — A California cat that had been missing for four years was recently reunited with her owner in South Carolina. Dorchester Paws said an 18-year-old cat named Shyla is from a shelter in California but no matter where she went her owner kept information on her microchip up to date.
Suspect wanted after mother and child carjacked in South Carolina, officials say
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WLOS) — A suspect is wanted in Upstate South Carolina after authorities say he robbed a woman of her vehicle at gunpoint while her child was still inside. The Union County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a Lil’ Cricket gas station on South Duncan Bypass...
Holidays, cold weather, new variant create surge in COVID cases, WNC doctor says
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to spread across Western North Carolina, which is contributing to backups in local hospitals. AdventHealth's Dr. Teresa Herbert said the new COVID variant is only part of the problem. "The COVID numbers in the community remain high. This...
At least 17 deaths reported as heavy rain, dangerous floods continue to slam California
WASHINGTON (TND) — The state of California struggled to cope with another day of heavy rain and flooding Tuesday. According to Gov. Gavin Newsom, the atmospheric river pounding the state has already killed at least 17 people and authorities are issuing more evacuation orders to prevent any more loss of life. In total, more than 34,000 people have been told to leave their homes and get to higher ground.
SC General Assembly address critical issues for 2023 agenda in Legislative preview
COLUMBIA, SC — As the first week of the state house session opens Tuesday for both the House and Senate, several key issues took center stage Monday as leaders looked ahead in Columbia. Lawmakers breaking down the budget for the fiscal year and talking about a number of proposals...
State senator Mia McLeod announces departure from Democratic Party
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Mia McLeod, the state senator from District 22, announced her departure from the South Carolina Democratic Party (SCDP) in a press release Tuesday. "I’ve decided to leave the SC Democratic Party because it no longer espouses the values my constituents and I hold dear," she said in a statement. "I want you to be the first to know that my decision isn’t meant to disparage anyone who identifies as a SC Democrat, but the SCDP’s 'party-focused' approach doesn’t work for the people. And if it doesn’t work for you, it doesn’t work for me."
Michigan set to 'dominate' electric vehicle battery manufacturing by 2030
LANSING, Mich. (WWMT) — Joining the ranks of Georgia and Kentucky, Michigan is positioned to be a powerhouse in electric vehicle battery manufacturing in the United States by 2030, according to a release from the office of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. As we work to make an electrified future a...
