Indianapolis, IN

Yardbarker

76ers May Have Released One Player Too Soon

Some NBA players take longer to develop than others. For every Luka Doncic, there is a Kyle Lowry or Khris Middleton. Whatever the case, certain players need different coaching or a new environment to reach their potential. That seems to potentially be the case for Isaiah Joe. Joe was selected...
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

NBA acknowledges critical missed calls in Pacers OT loss to 76ers

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said he expected the last-two-minute report from the Pacers' 129-126 overtime loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night to be "interesting." Though the league found that 32 of the 39 calls or notable non-calls it reviewed in the final 2 minutes of regulation and overtime were correct, it found several calls or non-calls that hurt the Pacers and some that hurt the Sixers. Considering the Pacers blew a four-point lead in the final minute of regulation, any of those calls could have made a significant difference.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

2 Predictions For The 76ers At The Trade Deadline

The 2022-23 NBA Trade Deadline is just over a month away (36 days to be exact). With 25 teams being in or within 2 games of being in the playoffs and two generational stars being in next year’s draft, there is certain to be some movement. The next month...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBA

Celtics Complete Trade

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics today announced that they have acquired a future conditional second-round pick from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for center/forward Noah Vonleh and cash considerations. Vonleh (6-10, 257) has appeared in 23 games (one start) with the Celtics this season and is averaging...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Giants' Likely Decision

The New York Giants are locked into the NFC's No. 6 seed before Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. As a result, they're not likely to put their best foot forward. Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News said the Giants look likely to rest "several starters" based on Thursday's practice. While the game doesn't impact New York's playoff positioning, the Eagles can clinch the NFC East and the conference's No. 1 seed with a win.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Micah Parsons' Hand Injury Revealed Wednesday

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons played with a club on his left hand during last week's win over the Tennessee Titans. On Wednesday, he was asked about the status of the injury that caused this precaution. “Going to be full go; no club,” Parsons said. It was revealed that...
atozsports.com

Jonathan Gannon has bold take on Eagles’ defensive star

The Philadelphia Eagles’ defense has been great at times this year, but their pass rush has been elite all year. So much so, that the defensive coordinator made a bold statement about one star player on that side of the ball that we would all love to see. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Eagles set to receive major reinforcements in the coming weeks

The Philadelphia Eagles are on the verge of receiving significant reinforcements at just the right time. On Wednesday, the team announced that it had opened the 21-day practice window for S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, DE Robert Quinn and OL Brett Toth. Gardner-Johnson’s highly-anticipated return gives the Eagles’ secondary a much-needed boost...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
dallasexpress.com

Final NFC East Power Rankings

Week 18 has arrived all too soon, and the final power rankings are relatively clear. Despite a recent slide, the NFC’s top team remains on top of the NFC East but should be concerned about the upcoming Sunday match with a locked-in division rival. The bottom of the division was finalized during Week 17, with the only NFC East team that will not be in the playoffs determined.
TENNESSEE STATE

