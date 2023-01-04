Read full article on original website
‘He’s been trash’: Sixers star Joel Embiid gets brutally honest on Tyrese Maxey’s return from injury
Tyrese Maxey is finally back in the lineup for the Philadelphia 76ers following a lengthy injury absence. The 22-year-old ended up sitting out 18 games for the Sixers due to a left foot fracture. At this point, however, it is clear that Maxey is still dealing with a considerable amount of rust after being out for so long.
Yardbarker
76ers May Have Released One Player Too Soon
Some NBA players take longer to develop than others. For every Luka Doncic, there is a Kyle Lowry or Khris Middleton. Whatever the case, certain players need different coaching or a new environment to reach their potential. That seems to potentially be the case for Isaiah Joe. Joe was selected...
Yardbarker
"Lakers Would Win 3 Championships In A Row," NBA Fans React To Magic Johnson's Masterplan Of Teaming Up LeBron James And Kawhi Leonard In 2019
The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the biggest and most iconic NBA franchises in the league. They have a rich history of winning NBA Championships. After all, they are tied with the Boston Celtics with 17 NBA titles each to their name. But what's the recipe for success behind the Lakers' success?
NBA acknowledges critical missed calls in Pacers OT loss to 76ers
Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said he expected the last-two-minute report from the Pacers' 129-126 overtime loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night to be "interesting." Though the league found that 32 of the 39 calls or notable non-calls it reviewed in the final 2 minutes of regulation and overtime were correct, it found several calls or non-calls that hurt the Pacers and some that hurt the Sixers. Considering the Pacers blew a four-point lead in the final minute of regulation, any of those calls could have made a significant difference.
Yardbarker
2 Predictions For The 76ers At The Trade Deadline
The 2022-23 NBA Trade Deadline is just over a month away (36 days to be exact). With 25 teams being in or within 2 games of being in the playoffs and two generational stars being in next year’s draft, there is certain to be some movement. The next month...
NBA
Celtics Complete Trade
BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics today announced that they have acquired a future conditional second-round pick from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for center/forward Noah Vonleh and cash considerations. Vonleh (6-10, 257) has appeared in 23 games (one start) with the Celtics this season and is averaging...
James Worthy Perfectly Explains The Lakers Win Without LeBron James And Anthony Davis: "You Walk In The Classroom, And The Teachers Aren't There That Day"
The Lakers' win against Miami makes it their third win in a row and improves their record to 17-21.
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Giants' Likely Decision
The New York Giants are locked into the NFC's No. 6 seed before Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. As a result, they're not likely to put their best foot forward. Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News said the Giants look likely to rest "several starters" based on Thursday's practice. While the game doesn't impact New York's playoff positioning, the Eagles can clinch the NFC East and the conference's No. 1 seed with a win.
Look: Micah Parsons' Hand Injury Revealed Wednesday
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons played with a club on his left hand during last week's win over the Tennessee Titans. On Wednesday, he was asked about the status of the injury that caused this precaution. “Going to be full go; no club,” Parsons said. It was revealed that...
Jalen Hurts Questionable, Five Others Ruled out for Giants Game
The Eagles QB has steadily progressed from a sprain in his throwing shoulder that sidelined him the past two games
Tyrese Haliburton reacts to ugly two-minute report proving the Pacers got hosed vs. 76ers
The Indiana Pacers played a nip-and-tuck game against the Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday night, but ultimately came up short in a 129-126 overtime loss. Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton had 16 points and 12 assists in the game, but it’s his response to the NBA’s two-minute report that’s making news more than his performance on the court.
atozsports.com
Jonathan Gannon has bold take on Eagles’ defensive star
The Philadelphia Eagles’ defense has been great at times this year, but their pass rush has been elite all year. So much so, that the defensive coordinator made a bold statement about one star player on that side of the ball that we would all love to see. The...
atozsports.com
Eagles set to receive major reinforcements in the coming weeks
The Philadelphia Eagles are on the verge of receiving significant reinforcements at just the right time. On Wednesday, the team announced that it had opened the 21-day practice window for S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, DE Robert Quinn and OL Brett Toth. Gardner-Johnson’s highly-anticipated return gives the Eagles’ secondary a much-needed boost...
Eagles news: Jalen Hurts status, C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s possible return
The Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants enter Week 18 of the NFL’s regular season with two totally different mindsets. The Birds need to win. The G-Men don’t. It’s as simple as that. Raise your hand if you thought that would be the narrative once we arrived at the regular-season finale.
dallasexpress.com
Final NFC East Power Rankings
Week 18 has arrived all too soon, and the final power rankings are relatively clear. Despite a recent slide, the NFC’s top team remains on top of the NFC East but should be concerned about the upcoming Sunday match with a locked-in division rival. The bottom of the division was finalized during Week 17, with the only NFC East team that will not be in the playoffs determined.
