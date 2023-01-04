Read full article on original website
WSPY NEWS
Seven Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District trustee candidates facing petition challenges
Seven of twelve candidates for the Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District Board of Trustees are facing challenges to their nominating paperwork. A hearing at the Kendall County Courthouse is set for nine Tuesday morning in room 113. Candidates facing challenges are David A. Gus, Richard A. Huseman, Ken Johnson, Kristopher...
WSPY NEWS
Grundy Co. Committee Approves Sending Resolution To Illinois Lawmakers Opposing Proposed Gun Legislation
The Grundy County Board plans to send a resolution opposing the current proposed gun legislation in the Illinois legislative session to lawmakers in Springfield. That topic was discussed at a Law and Justice Committee meeting this week. Governor JB Pritzker is looking to ban a number of guns and, at...
wglt.org
Judge rules in Rivian's favor in lawsuit over direct sales to consumers
A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against Rivian by a group of Illinois auto dealers who alleged the electric automaker was breaking the law by selling vehicles directly to consumers. That ruling in Cook County court allows Rivian to continue selling electric trucks and SUVs to customers in Illinois....
schaumburgtownship.org
Cook County Board of Review Residential Property Tax Appeals Period Open Now– January 25, 2023
Residents can appeal their Cook County property taxes with the Board of Review at the Township of Schaumburg now through January 25, 2023. The Township is open during the appeals period to assist residents Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 – 5pm and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 – 6:30pm. The Township has two options for appeals:
Chicago lawyer accused of using racial slur and obscenity during hearing that was being live-streamed
CHICAGO - A Chicago attorney is accused of using a racial slur and an obscenity during a hearing in a domestic case that was being live-streamed. Donna Makowski apparently was referring to personnel with the Cook County sheriff’s office when she said "those motherf*****rs." She also used the N-word, according to a court filing entered Thursday.
25newsnow.com
Auto dealer lawsuit against Rivian dismissed
(25 News Now) - It’s a victory today for Rivian in a Cook County courtroom. A circuit court judge dismissed a lawsuit filed in March 2021 by the Illinois Automobile Dealers Association and more than 200 individual dealers. It claimed Rivian and electric car maker Lucid violated state law...
Illinois House passes bill to ban sale of assault weapons
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Illinois House passed an assault weapons ban.This is being considered a major victory for the dozens of Chicago-area residents, including advocates and gun violence survivors across the state, who made it their mission to push this legislation forward.Just after midnight, the full House passed this assault weapons ban.Chicago-area residents packed the state capitol Thursday afternoon to rally in support of a bill that would ban assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines like the one used in the Highland Park mass shooting six months ago.The bill advanced out of committee Thursday night. Lawmakers were still trying to push it...
beckersasc.com
Ground broken on $25M Illinois medical office building
Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Suburban Medical Group have broken ground on a $25 million, 42,000-square-foot medical office building in Orland Park, Ill., according to a Jan. 6 report from Rejournals. The building is scheduled to be completed in 2024. The two-story building will be fully occupied with primary and...
Paul Lisnek on House speaker vote, IL assault weapons ban and more
Political reporter Paul Lisnek joins WGN Evening News to discuss Republican leader Kevin McCarthy’s attempt at becoming House speaker, the next hurdle in the push for an assault weapons ban in Illinois and the latest on the Chicago mayoral race. Watch the full interview in the video player above.
WSPY NEWS
Kendall County to update hazard mitigation plan
Kendall County is beginning the process of updating its hazard mitigation plan for natural and man-made disasters in the coming months. Some of the hazards included are floods, snow and ice storms, and tornadoes. Roger Bonuchi is director of the Kendall County Emergency Management Agency. He says it's about identifying...
WSPY NEWS
Yorkville Ward 4 candidate dropped from ballot; Ward 3 candidate kept on by electoral board
Yorkville Ward 4 alderman candidate Sammy Hall is being removed from the ballot in the April 4th Consolidated Election. The decision was handed down Wednesday evening by the three member Yorkville Electoral Board. The board consists of Mayor John Purcell, City Clerk Jori Behland, and Ward 3 Alderman Chris Funkhouser. During a second hearing, the board ruled to keep Ward 3 candidate Malanda Griffin on the ballot. For Griffin's hearing, Ward 1 Alderman Ken Koch sat in for Funkhouser who is running for reelection in Ward 3.
fox32chicago.com
'We're tired, Ms. Lightfoot': Chicago community outraged at decision to use former school to house migrants
CHICAGO - A group of residents in one Chicago neighborhood is demanding answers from the city after they say a decision to shelter migrants at a former elementary school was made without their knowledge. Asylum seekers from the Texas border could be moving into the former Wadsworth Elementary School located...
fox32chicago.com
Criticism of Illinois fur trapping laws grows louder after Cook County coyote has paw amputated
BARRINGTON, Ill. - Calls for change in Illinois law are growing after a coyote found with a steel trap on its leg in the south suburbs had to have its paw amputated. You may not realize it, but we are in the middle of fur trapping season in Illinois, in which metal leg traps are used to catch animals.
This Illinois County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
NBC Chicago
Cook County Poised to Set New Record For Opioid Deaths as Researchers Warn of Hundreds of Uncounted Cases
The number of opioid deaths in Cook County last year is likely to set a new record, possibly reaching over 2,000 once all autopsy tests have been completed, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said Tuesday. The office has already confirmed 1,599 opioid overdose deaths for 2022, and it...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago group advocating for trans, gender-affirming care
CHICAGO - Illinois lawmakers are considering a bill that would protect reproductive rights and abortion in the state. However, advocacy groups in Chicago say a Senate amendment cuts out a large population. Brave Space Alliance is calling on the governor and all members of the General Assembly to block the...
Poll results favor Lightfoot's challengers in Mayoral race
A new poll shows some bad news for Mayor Lightfoot and good news for some of her challengers, which shows Jesus “Chuy” Garcia and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson with much more support among potential voters than Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
fox32chicago.com
DuPage County reports first pediatric flu death in nearly 5 years
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - DuPage County is reporting its first pediatric flu death of the season and the first for the county in nearly five years. In order to protect the family, the health department will not be releasing the child's age or name. The child’s death is the third...
Will County Sheriff: Boy charged after killing Indiana man who was supposed to sell him a ‘large quantity of marijuana’
WILL COUNTY, Ill. — A 14-year-old boy is facing murder charges after he shot and killed a man who was supposed to sell him a “large quantity of marijuana” last month, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office. The boy, who hasn’t been identified, was charged...
fox32chicago.com
Kane County man found pinned in farming equipment critically injured: sheriff
BIG ROCK, Ill. - A Kane County man was critically injured after becoming pinned in farming equipment in Big Rock Friday afternoon. Kane County Sheriff's deputies responded to a serious injury accident in the 45w600 block of Wheeler Road around 4:50 p.m. and found a man, 40, stuck in farming equipment.
