CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Illinois House passed an assault weapons ban.This is being considered a major victory for the dozens of Chicago-area residents, including advocates and gun violence survivors across the state, who made it their mission to push this legislation forward.Just after midnight, the full House passed this assault weapons ban.Chicago-area residents packed the state capitol Thursday afternoon to rally in support of a bill that would ban assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines like the one used in the Highland Park mass shooting six months ago.The bill advanced out of committee Thursday night. Lawmakers were still trying to push it...

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO