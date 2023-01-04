ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendall County, IL

Cook County Board of Review Residential Property Tax Appeals Period Open Now– January 25, 2023

Residents can appeal their Cook County property taxes with the Board of Review at the Township of Schaumburg now through January 25, 2023. The Township is open during the appeals period to assist residents Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 – 5pm and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 – 6:30pm. The Township has two options for appeals:
SCHAUMBURG, IL
25newsnow.com

Auto dealer lawsuit against Rivian dismissed

(25 News Now) - It’s a victory today for Rivian in a Cook County courtroom. A circuit court judge dismissed a lawsuit filed in March 2021 by the Illinois Automobile Dealers Association and more than 200 individual dealers. It claimed Rivian and electric car maker Lucid violated state law...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Illinois House passes bill to ban sale of assault weapons

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Illinois House passed an assault weapons ban.This is being considered a major victory for the dozens of Chicago-area residents, including advocates and gun violence survivors across the state, who made it their mission to push this legislation forward.Just after midnight, the full House passed this assault weapons ban.Chicago-area residents packed the state capitol Thursday afternoon to rally in support of a bill that would ban assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines like the one used in the Highland Park mass shooting six months ago.The bill advanced out of committee Thursday night. Lawmakers were still trying to push it...
ILLINOIS STATE
beckersasc.com

Ground broken on $25M Illinois medical office building

Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Suburban Medical Group have broken ground on a $25 million, 42,000-square-foot medical office building in Orland Park, Ill., according to a Jan. 6 report from Rejournals. The building is scheduled to be completed in 2024. The two-story building will be fully occupied with primary and...
ORLAND PARK, IL
WSPY NEWS

Kendall County to update hazard mitigation plan

Kendall County is beginning the process of updating its hazard mitigation plan for natural and man-made disasters in the coming months. Some of the hazards included are floods, snow and ice storms, and tornadoes. Roger Bonuchi is director of the Kendall County Emergency Management Agency. He says it's about identifying...
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Yorkville Ward 4 candidate dropped from ballot; Ward 3 candidate kept on by electoral board

Yorkville Ward 4 alderman candidate Sammy Hall is being removed from the ballot in the April 4th Consolidated Election. The decision was handed down Wednesday evening by the three member Yorkville Electoral Board. The board consists of Mayor John Purcell, City Clerk Jori Behland, and Ward 3 Alderman Chris Funkhouser. During a second hearing, the board ruled to keep Ward 3 candidate Malanda Griffin on the ballot. For Griffin's hearing, Ward 1 Alderman Ken Koch sat in for Funkhouser who is running for reelection in Ward 3.
YORKVILLE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago group advocating for trans, gender-affirming care

CHICAGO - Illinois lawmakers are considering a bill that would protect reproductive rights and abortion in the state. However, advocacy groups in Chicago say a Senate amendment cuts out a large population. Brave Space Alliance is calling on the governor and all members of the General Assembly to block the...
CHICAGO, IL

