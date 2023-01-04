Read full article on original website
Wind Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Lake County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-08 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM PST SUNDAY WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, south winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, south winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...The High Wind Warning is for portions of the Warner Mountains in Modoc County and higher terrain of Klamath and Lake counties. This includes Highway 299 at Cedar Pass as well as the Winter Rim in Oregon. The Wind advisory is for a larger portion of the East Side and includes portions of Highway 140, 395, and 31 between Summer Lake and Paisley. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds will be this morning and afternoon. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, East Becker, East Marshall, East Otter Tail, East Polk by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 11:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-07 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clay; East Becker; East Marshall; East Otter Tail; East Polk; Grant; Hubbard; Kittson; Lake Of The Woods; Mahnomen; Norman; North Beltrami; North Clearwater; Pennington; Red Lake; Roseau; South Beltrami; South Clearwater; Wadena; West Becker; West Otter Tail; Wilkin DENSE FOG ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE AREA Patchy dense fog is occasionally reducing visibility to around one- quarter mile have developed across portions of the northern Red River Valley, northwest Minnesota, and west-central Minnesota. Travelers are encouraged to be prepared for the possibility of rapidly deteriorating visibility, and to use extra caution at intersections, railroad crossings, and school bus stops.
Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Buchanan, Cedar, Clinton, Delaware, Des Moines by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 05:57:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-05 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Cedar; Clinton; Delaware; Des Moines; Dubuque; Henry; Iowa; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnson; Jones; Keokuk; Linn; Louisa; Muscatine; Scott; Washington Slick Roads This Morning Light snow has caused roads to become slick in spots along and north of a line from Ottumwa, Iowa to Galesburg, Illinois. Motorists should exercise caution across eastern Iowa, west central and northwest Illinois this morning. Bridges are at high risk for developing slick spots. The light snow will continue through the morning commute.
Flood Advisory issued for Contra Costa, Marin by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 15:50:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-04 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Contra Costa; Marin FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco and Sonoma. * WHEN...Until 1000 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 349 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.2 and 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include San Francisco, Santa Rosa, Richmond, Napa, Petaluma, San Rafael, Novato, Rohnert Park, Windsor, American Canyon, Mill Valley, San Anselmo, Larkspur, Healdsburg, Sonoma, Corte Madera, Tiburon, Cloverdale, Fairfax and Sebastopol. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Eastern Uinta Basin by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 08:16:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-07 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Eastern Uinta Basin DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Colorado, Lower Yampa River Basin and the White River Basin from Steadman Mesa east of Rangely west to the Utah border. In Utah, Eastern Uinta Basin. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Freezing temperatures will likely lead to ice accretion on sidewalks and road surfaces resulting in slick conditions for drivers and pedestrians.
Wind Advisory issued for Southern Humboldt Interior by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 09:22:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-08 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southern Humboldt Interior WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Strongest winds over the higher elevations and ridges. * WHERE...Southern Humboldt Interior County. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Central St. Louis, Northern Aitkin by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 11:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-07 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Central St. Louis; Northern Aitkin; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; South Aitkin; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore AREAS OF DENSE FOG Areas of dense fog continued this morning will and will slowly lift late this morning into early afternoon. The visibility will be a half mile or less in spots. Temperatures were below freezing and some icy stretches on area roads will result as well. If you`re driving this morning, slow down, use low beam headlights, and give yourself extra time. Expect some slick roads as well, especially bridges and overpasses.
Flash Flood Watch issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-08 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE SOUTHERN PORTIONS OF THE AUGUST COMPLEX BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following area, Northeastern Mendocino Interior. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall continue to be possible over the southern portions of the August Complex burn scar. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following area, Northeastern Mendocino Interior. * WHEN...From 4 PM PST this afternoon through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the southern portions of the August Complex burn scar is expected up to and during the period of the watch. Residents near the southern portions of the August Complex burn scar should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting heavy rainfall over the southern portions of the August Complex burn scar, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flash Flood Watch issued for Northern Lake County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-08 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Northern Lake County FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE SOUTHERN PORTIONS OF THE AUGUST COMPLEX BURN SCAR IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following area, Northern Lake. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall are possible over the southern portions of the August Complex burn scar. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following area, Northern Lake. * WHEN...From 4 PM PST this afternoon through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the southern portions of the August Complex burn scar is expected up to and during the period of the watch. Residents near the southern portions of the August Complex burn scar should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting heavy rainfall over the southern portions of the August Complex burn scar, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Weather Advisory issued for City and Borough of Yakutat by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 08:40:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-07 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: City and Borough of Yakutat WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM AKST THIS MORNING The temperatures have warmed to freezing or slightly above and will continue to slowly warm through the day. The Advisory will be allowed to expire at 9 am. We have not received any reports of the thickness of any glazed surfaces the may have occurred from the event.
Flood Watch issued for Coalinga - Avenal, Los Banos - Dos Palos by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 11:03:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-06 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coalinga - Avenal; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; West Side Mountains north of 198; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Most of Central California * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Dense Fog Advisory issued for West Marshall, West Polk by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 11:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-07 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: West Marshall; West Polk DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Visibility less than 1/4 mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Minnesota, West Polk and West Marshall Counties. In North Dakota, Eastern Walsh, Grand Forks, Traill, Cass, Ransom and Sargent Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Flood Watch issued for Southern Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-08 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Southern Trinity FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE NORTHERN PORTIONS OF THE AUGUST COMPLEX BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following area, Southern Trinity. * WHEN...Through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall continue to be possible over the northern portions of the August Complex burn scar. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following area, Southern Trinity. * WHEN...From 4 PM PST this afternoon through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the northern portions of the August Complex burn scar is expected up to and during the period of the watch. Residents near the northern portions of the August Complex burn scar should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting heavy rainfall over the northern portions of the August Complex burn scar, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Wind Advisory issued for Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 09:40:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-07 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of up to 50 to 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Siskiyou, Northwest Modoc, and Southern Klamath Counties. This includes portions of Highway 97, 139, and 140. This also includes the cities of Newell, Macdoel, Dorris, Olene, and the outskirts of Klamath Falls. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
High Wind Warning issued for Modoc County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 09:40:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-08 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Modoc County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, south winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of up to 55 to 70 mph. For the Wind Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 to 55 mph. * WHERE...The High Wind Warning is for portions of the Warner Mountains in Modoc County and higher terrain of Klamath and Lake counties. This includes Highway 299 at Cedar Pass as well as the Winter Rim in Oregon. The Wind advisory is for a larger portion of the East Side and includes portions of Highway 140, 395, and 31 between Summer Lake and Paisley. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds will be this morning and afternoon. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Flood Watch issued for Marin Coastal Range by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 06:02:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-07 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Marin Coastal Range FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON FLOOD WATCH INCLUDES THE RUSSIAN AND NAPA RIVERS * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following areas, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore, Marin Coastal Range, North Bay Interior Mountains, North Bay Interior Valleys and Sonoma Coastal Range, including the Russian and Napa Rivers. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Several streams, creeks, rivers and main stem rivers are forecast to rise above flood stage. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Haakon, Ziebach by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 09:42:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-07 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Haakon; Ziebach DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Ziebach County and Haakon County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Cheyenne River Reservation. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Oregon Lower Treasure Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 07:52:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-07 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Oregon Lower Treasure Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID. In Oregon, Malheur County and Oregon Lower Treasure Valley. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Flood Warning issued for Edgefield, McCormick by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 05:47:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-06 05:52:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and take action if necessary. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 545 PM EST. Target Area: Edgefield; McCormick The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in South Carolina Congaree River At Carolina Eastman affecting Calhoun, Richland and Lexington Counties. Congaree River At Congaree National Park-Gadsden affecting Calhoun and Richland Counties. Stevens Creek Near Modoc affecting Edgefield and McCormick Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in South Carolina Congaree River At Columbia affecting Richland and Lexington Counties. Saluda River At Chappells affecting Saluda, Greenwood and Newberry Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Stevens Creek Near Modoc. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Farmland along Stevens Creek above the US Highway 23 bridge near Modoc becomes flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:00 AM EST Thursday the stage was 20.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this morning and continue falling to 3.5 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 19.0 feet. - http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Debeque to Silt Corridor by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 08:16:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-07 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Debeque to Silt Corridor DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than 1/4 mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Debeque to Silt Corridor. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Freezing temperatures will likely lead to ice accretion on sidewalks and road surfaces resulting in slick conditions for drivers and pedestrians.
