WIBW
Kansas Chamber of Commerce outlines plan to improve state business
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Chamber of Commerce’s 2023 Legislative and Policy Agenda outlines how the governing body plans to expand Kansas business by removing barriers to job growth, workforce development, and business expansion. The actively improve the state’s business ventures, the chamber will look at multiple policies...
Kansas AG, Sedgwick County DA fine home warranty company $850k
Following a joint investigation between the Kansas Attorney General's Office and Sedgwick County District Attorney's office, a home warranty company has been given an $850,000 consent judgment.
Reduced food sales tax rate in Kansas leads to some confusion with shoppers
After a reduced food sales tax rate went into effect in Kansas on Jan. 1, some shoppers are confused about what they're seeing on their receipts.
Kansas Gas Service helps users save on utilities
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Gas Service is going city to city to help people in Northeast Kansas secure affordable utilities. The Kansas Gas Service and Evergy were at the Salvation Army in Topeka today to help people fill out their applications for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP). This federally funded program is in […]
Warning about aquifer's decline sets up big fight in Kansas
Kansas water experts are warning that farmers and ranchers in the state’s western half must stop pumping more water out of a vast aquifer than nature puts back each year or risk an economic collapse.
Local legislators would favor property tax relief as session set to start Monday
The 2023 Kansas legislative session will kick off Monday in Topeka with several local legislators saying they would like the body to address property tax relief. Rep. Barbara Wasinger, R-Hays, will be on the taxation committee this session and said she would like to see further tax relief for Kansans.
WIBW
Consumer Protection Division breaks single-year record in recoveries
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - $248.8 million has been recovered for Kansas taxpayers by the Consumer Protection Division in 2022, according to the Kansas Attorney General’s office, that is a new single-year record. Based on a preliminary accounting tally, the Attorney General’s division has recovered more than four times the...
How you can fight for better internet access in Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County is asking residents to challenge the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for better internet access. With the release of new broadband maps from the FCC, county and state officials are urging local residents to do their part in getting faster internet options for Kansas. The newly released maps show where exactly […]
Gas company wants rate hike, public hearing scheduled
The Kansas Corporation Commission says Atmos Energy's proposed rate hike would cost residential customers with average usage an additional $5.60 a month, an increase of 6.4%.
January ushers in COVID-19 turning points year after year in Kansas
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. The COVID-19 pandemic has crafted many of its dark […] The post January ushers in COVID-19 turning points year after year in Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas lowers sales tax on food, but not everything you eat is eligible for savings
If you check your receipt from the grocery store, you may notice some food items are now being charged less sales tax. That statewide reduction in Kansas food sales tax of 2.5 percentage points took effect on Jan. 1. But what grocery items are actually eligible for the sales tax break is complicated and not at all obvious.
fourstateshomepage.com
Southeast Kansas State Senator resigns his seat
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Southeast Kansas Republican Richard Hilderbrand announced his resignation from the State Senate, effective Sunday – just one day before the new legislative session kicks off. Hilderbrand notified the Kansas Secretary of State earlier this week about his intentions and said he needs to focus...
WIBW
Kansans called to challenge maps that report internet access
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been called to challenge a federal map that outlines broadband needs as it may not be accurate and that could affect funding allocated to the state. At the Thursday, Jan. 5, Shawnee County Board of Commissioners meeting, officials said the Federal Communications Commission recently...
New program hopes to grow homeownership in rural Kansas
The Home Loan Guarantee for Rural Kansas is a new initiative from the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation.
KWCH.com
Shoppers report errors in grocery bill following Kansas sales tax change
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - More questions are coming in about the change in Kansas’ food sales tax rate that took effect on Jan. 1. Shawn Lawrence is one of several people who reached out to 12 News with questions about what he noticed on his receipt after a trip to Walmart on Sunday.
KWCH.com
Kansas governor lays out priorities ahead of 2nd term
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ahead of the return of Kansas lawmakers to the state capital for the 2023 legislative session, Governor Laura Kelly is laying out some of her priorities as she begins her second term. As Governor Kelly begins that second four-year run, she’ll have to again contend with...
classiccountry1070.com
Governor Kelly speaks in Wichita on food tax reduction plan
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly made an appearance at a Wichita child care center on Wednesday to talk about her plan to bring the sales tax on groceries to an end. The governor said she is proud of a bipartisan bill approved last year to phase out the state sales tax on groceries, but she said it doesn’t go far enough or fast enough. She talked about her “Axing Your Taxes” plan that will be submitted to the Kansas Legislature in the upcoming session. One phase of the plan will completely eliminate the sales tax on groceries. Another phase of the plan will eliminate the sales tax on diapers and feminine hygiene products, and Kelly said this will save Kansans over $20 million over the next three years.
WIBW
Arizona man ordered to pay thousands for securities fraud in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Arizona man has been ordered to be $550,000 to two Kansas victims in a securities fraud case. Kenneth Marg, 68, of Scottsdale, Arizona, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to two counts of securities fraud. According to a news release from Attorney General Derek Schmidt, his...
WIBW
Topeka chosen as site of new veterans home to serve Northeast Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka has been chosen as the site of a new veterans home that will serve the northeast corner of the state and sit adjacent to the VA Medical Center. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, Jan. 4, that a new veterans home will serve Northeast Kansas from the Capital City - adjacent to the Colmery-O’Neil United States Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
