Kansas Governor Laura Kelly made an appearance at a Wichita child care center on Wednesday to talk about her plan to bring the sales tax on groceries to an end. The governor said she is proud of a bipartisan bill approved last year to phase out the state sales tax on groceries, but she said it doesn’t go far enough or fast enough. She talked about her “Axing Your Taxes” plan that will be submitted to the Kansas Legislature in the upcoming session. One phase of the plan will completely eliminate the sales tax on groceries. Another phase of the plan will eliminate the sales tax on diapers and feminine hygiene products, and Kelly said this will save Kansans over $20 million over the next three years.

KANSAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO