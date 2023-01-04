ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games on FanNation

Six games join free Prime Gaming offers

By Marco Wutz
Video Games on FanNation
Video Games on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z9QAn_0k34o3n800

The Evil Within 2 spearheads the new wave of content.

Prime Gaming is once again offering free games to Amazon Prime members.

Amazon

Anyone with an active Amazon Prime subscription has access to six additional video games for free until the end of January 2023. The Evil Within 2 , a horror game released in 2017, is the highlight among the newcomers. Taking over the role of a detective faced with supernatural monsters, you’ll need to find and rescue his daughter.

Things are a bit more mundane in Lawn Mowing Simulator , which is about exactly what the title says it is about. If you’re missing gardening in the winter months, this might be the perfect escape for you.

Prime Gaming also offers Beat Cop , a pixel-art murder mystery, and Chicken Police – Paint it Red! , a quirky film noir-style take on the cop genre. Faraway 2: Jungle Escape consists of a series of levels in the style of escape rooms, so if that’s your thing it might be one for you.

You also have time until the end of the month to download Dishonored 2 , one of the best stealth games of all time, completely for free.

All you have to do is navigate to the Prime Gaming page and claim the product you want, after which it is free to keep forever.

Prime Gaming does also include several smaller content packages for some of the most popular games out there, such as a skin bundle for Destiny 2 , items for League of Legends and Fall Guys, a festive chest for Lost Ark, in-game currency for GTA Online, gun charms for Call of Duty , FUT packs for FIFA 23, and resources for Genshin Impact .

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Surprised How Much They Love New Free Game

Some PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 are surprised with how much they love one of January's new free games considering its divisive reputation. This week, January's free PS Plus games -- available to all subscribers, no matter the tier -- went live. The marquee offering is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Alongside this, Axiom Verge 2 is also available to all PS Plus subscribers to download. If neither of these games interest you -- whether because they aren't your type or because you already own them -- then the third and final game may be for you: Fallout 76. As some subscribers have learned since downloading it and checking it out, it's not the same game that was released in 2018 to disappointment and controversy.
ComicBook

Epic Games Store Gives Out First Free Games of 2023

The Epic Games Store has now made its first pair of free titles for 2023 completely free to download. While two different games were free to snag on the Epic Games Store in the initial days of the new year, they were both holdovers from the final week of 2022. Now, Epic Games has come back right on schedule and is handing out a beloved flight sim and an expansion for a game that might not be on the radar of many.
GAMINGbible

PlayStation's awesome new free games have players 'hooked'

We're not in Kansas anymore. Gone are the days where children and adults would deck each other in the playground over the console wars. Nay, the gaming ecosystem is now governed by subscription services and January's been a brilliant month for PlayStation Plus. Long may it continue. PlayStation Plus subscribers...
KANSAS STATE
notebookcheck.net

PS5 Pro vs PS5 Slim 2023 release likelihood: Sony executive's comments spark speculation for former while tipster's PlayStation 5 hardware roadmap suggests latter

The PlayStation 5 rumor mill is back in serious action, thanks to recent reported developments made in regard to a modular variant of the popular Sony console. However, it seems that is not enough for expectant fans, and now there are whispers of both the PlayStation 5 Pro and PlayStation 5 Slim consoles spreading like wildfire online. While expectations of the former may certainly be premature, especially considering the context of the source material that sparked the latest rumors, there seems to be a better likelihood for the appearance of the latter console variant at some point in 2023.
Digital Trends

Walmart has an incredible QLED TV deal going on right now

Interested in the world of QLED TVs, but worried about the prices? While 65-inch QLED TVs do tend to cost quite a bit, there are some great 65-inch TV deals going around, like this one from Walmart on the onn. TV. You can grab it for just $398 rather than the $568 it usually goes for, which is a nice $170 discount and well worth grabbing if you want a 65-inch TV.
Maya Devi

What is the purpose of the Star button on a Roku remote control?

Roku remotes have changed a lot over the years. But despite the replacement and addition of several buttons, one of them has remained consistent - the star button. What is surprising is that many don’t know the purpose of the Star button even though it's been around for a long time!
Digital Trends

You’ll be surprised how cheap this 65-inch 4K TV is at Best Buy

A 65-inch 4K TV for just $400? That may not have been possible several years ago, but it’s a reality right now with Best Buy’s offer for the TCL 4-Series 4K TV, which is made even more affordable with the retailer’s $30 discount on its sticker price of $430. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to avail this bargain because Best Buy TV deals often sell out quickly, so if you don’t want to miss out, it’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase right away.
GOBankingRates

4 Reasons You Should Cancel Amazon Prime

It's not uncommon to receive advice about cord-cutting if you need to save a little extra money in your budget. Increasingly, more people are being advised to cancel one of their streaming services...
GAMINGbible

1996 Toys R Us ad reminds us PS1 and N64 games were stupidly expensive

The cost of video games is a contentious one as development budgets rise, inflation spirals and the predictions of a recession in 2023 become more and more prevalent. If you're about to scratch your head and say something along the lines of "it wasn't like this back in my day," pause. This advert for PlayStation 1 and Nintendo 64 games, published in 1996, shows that it certainly was.
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix users strike gold with the 8th entry in a horror franchise that proved to be the best of an awful bunch

As a general rule of thumb, almost every franchise under the sun will fall victim to the law of diminishing returns, and that becomes especially true when we’re talking about horror. Turning convention on its head, though, Leprechaun Returns proved to be the most acclaimed installment in the titular series, even though it marked the eighth installment.
Video Games on FanNation

Video Games on FanNation

New York, NY
426
Followers
360
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

Video game news, guides, and reviews, covering all the biggest titles and latest happenings across the video games industry.

 https://videogames.si.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy