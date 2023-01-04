ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Baby girl found safe; dad in custody: NJ officials

VINELAND, N.J. (PIX11) — Authorities have found a 7-month-old girl who was last seen with her father in New Jersey on Wednesday, canceling an Amber Alert that was issued Thursday morning, officials said. “The child has been safely located,” according to a tweet from Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office. The father, Ramon Rivera, 22, was taken […]
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Stabbing at Jersey Shore bike trail under investigation, police say

Police in Ocean County are investigating a stabbing that took place at the entrance to a bike trail in Brick Township. The stabbing occurred at the Cherry Quay bike trail entrance in Brick Township, police said in a statement on Thursday. The statement did not say who was stabbed or when the crime occurred.
BRICK, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Woman Stabbed Multiple Times, Man Charged With Attempted Murder in Ocean County, NJ

A 35-year-old man in Ocean County is facing an attempted murder charge after a woman was stabbed multiple times Thursday evening. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer's office says the scene unfolded around 5:30 when an officer with the Brick Township Police Department was conducting a routine check of an area off of Cherry Quay Road when a vehicle with two flat tires was spotted in a parking lot.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
News 12

NYPD finds dead woman, her ex-boyfriend inside Brooklyn apartment

Police say they found a 60-year-old woman dead inside an apartment in Brooklyn Wednesday night. According to the NYPD, officers were called to do a wellness check when they found the woman lying in the kitchen with her 62-year-old ex-boyfriend barricaded inside the third-floor apartment at 669 East 5th St.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Police: Robbery at jewelry store in Passaic may be linked to burglary at Montville gun shop

An armed robbery at a jewelry store in Passaic may be linked to a burglary at a Montville gun shop on Friday. Passaic Mayor Hector Lora says that one woman and four men robbed the A&C Jewelry Exchange on Jefferson Street in Passaic around 7 p.m. They made it out with an unknown amount of jewelry and are being tracked by federal agents. They are believed to be involved in other robberies and burglaries.
PASSAIC, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy