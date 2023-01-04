Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet Red Bank, New Jersey's Finest Painter: Leni ForssellBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain set to open another New Jersey location next weekKristen WaltersEast Brunswick, NJ
Habit Burger Grill Set to Open A New Restaurant In East BrunswickMadocEast Brunswick, NJ
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenRed Bank, NJ
Township of East Brunswick Celebrates Sister City Agreement with Yavne, IsraelMorristown MinuteEast Brunswick, NJ
Related
Dog rescued from hoarder home in Brick reunites with shelter that first took her in
Chrissy the collie’s story goes back to the year 2017 when she first escaped her adoptive family
Tennessee family reunited with dog found in NJ after rescue from puppy mill: officials
JACKSON, N.J. (PIX11) — The Price family in Tennessee had an eventful New Year’s Eve with an 11-hour drive to New Jersey, where their family dog, Daisy, was waiting for them after disappearing several years ago. Daisy was ecstatic to see them for the first time in two years, according to the Ocean County Health […]
NBC New York
NJ Man Abandons Dog at Airport 1,000 Miles Away from Home — And Could Face Charges
A New Jersey man may face charges after he allegedly tied his dog up outside an airport 1,000 miles away from home — and then left her there as he flew back to the East Coast. The 1-year-old pup, named Allie, was left abandoned at the airport in Des...
Officials: Woman suffers severe burns in Newark fire
The Red Cross is assisting three families who are now displaced.
Baby girl found safe; dad in custody: NJ officials
VINELAND, N.J. (PIX11) — Authorities have found a 7-month-old girl who was last seen with her father in New Jersey on Wednesday, canceling an Amber Alert that was issued Thursday morning, officials said. “The child has been safely located,” according to a tweet from Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office. The father, Ramon Rivera, 22, was taken […]
Who needs resolutions? Take a look at those who need a forever home: Jan. 7-8
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Many believe that cats enjoy solitude. But no two are alike. Some prefer to be cuddled more than being alone. Unlike other animals, veterinarians say cats can spend up to 24 hours alone if they have fresh water, fresh food and clean litter. (This does not hold true for kittens or senior cats, however.)
Stabbing at Jersey Shore bike trail under investigation, police say
Police in Ocean County are investigating a stabbing that took place at the entrance to a bike trail in Brick Township. The stabbing occurred at the Cherry Quay bike trail entrance in Brick Township, police said in a statement on Thursday. The statement did not say who was stabbed or when the crime occurred.
Electrocution Survivor Loses Insurance Benefits, Jersey Shore Friends Rally To Pay His Bills
A Monmouth County man survived being electrocuted but suffered burns over 40 percent of his body. Now, he faces the painful task of paying medical bills after his Medicare coverage was cut. More than $28,000 has been raised in this GoFundMe page to support Paul Roberts, of Fair Haven, who...
Amber Alert jolts NJ awake because a dad didn’t return with his daughter
⚠ Father did not return with daughter on Wednesday. A father and his infant daughter who were the subject of a pre-dawn Amber Alert were located at the base of the Commodore Barry Bridge on Thursday morning. Phones across New Jersey buzzed at 4:15 a.m. about the abduction of 7-month-old...
Three brazen criminals target two Toms River homes as New Jersey motor vehicle thefts spike
Toms River Police are investigating a pair of motor vehicle thefts from the same section of town in the early, early hours of Thursday morning. Three men targeted Brentwood Avenue in the Tallymawr estate section of town as seen on Ring camera footage provided by the homeowner to Toms River Police who have made the videos public.
Woman Stabbed Multiple Times, Man Charged With Attempted Murder in Ocean County, NJ
A 35-year-old man in Ocean County is facing an attempted murder charge after a woman was stabbed multiple times Thursday evening. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer's office says the scene unfolded around 5:30 when an officer with the Brick Township Police Department was conducting a routine check of an area off of Cherry Quay Road when a vehicle with two flat tires was spotted in a parking lot.
Boyfriend chopped with hatchet, shot and killed by ex-husband, suspect in custody
Police have a suspect in custody after a man was chopped with a hatchet then fatally shot in Brooklyn on Thursday, authorities said.
Fire Kills Woman At Apartment Complex In Monmouth County
Authorities are investigating a fatal fire in Monmouth County.A woman was killed Thursday afternoon at an Aberdeen apartment complex, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.Firefighters were called to Tree Haven III apartments at 33 Aberdeen Road at 12:15 p.m., the prosecutor and townshi…
News 12
NYPD finds dead woman, her ex-boyfriend inside Brooklyn apartment
Police say they found a 60-year-old woman dead inside an apartment in Brooklyn Wednesday night. According to the NYPD, officers were called to do a wellness check when they found the woman lying in the kitchen with her 62-year-old ex-boyfriend barricaded inside the third-floor apartment at 669 East 5th St.
News 12
Police: Robbery at jewelry store in Passaic may be linked to burglary at Montville gun shop
An armed robbery at a jewelry store in Passaic may be linked to a burglary at a Montville gun shop on Friday. Passaic Mayor Hector Lora says that one woman and four men robbed the A&C Jewelry Exchange on Jefferson Street in Passaic around 7 p.m. They made it out with an unknown amount of jewelry and are being tracked by federal agents. They are believed to be involved in other robberies and burglaries.
NBC New York
Aspiring NYC Model in ‘Home Invasion' Wanted Dad, Sister Dead, Chilling Complaint Alleges
The 22-year-old aspiring model accused of killing her father and gravely wounding her sister at their Brooklyn home last week, a bloodbath that cops say she first blamed on masked home invaders, was remanded after her arraignment Thursday, where prosecutors unveiled chilling new details in the case. Nikki Secondino is...
Popular Restaurant Suddenly Closes In Toms River, NJ And We Have Questions
It seems as though this extremely popular Toms River fast-casual restaurant is closed, without warning or explanation and I've got some questions I'd like answered!. It looks as if the closure came out of nowhere because less than two weeks ago I went to pick up a hoagie in the shopping center this place is located in and per usual it was packed!
Have You Seen This Missing 72-year-old At-risk Man From Burlington County, NJ?
Authorities in Burlington County are asking for your help locating a missing 72-year-old "at risk" man who hasn't been seen since Monday. The Maple Shade Police Department seeks your help finding Thomas Joy, Sr. Description. 72-year-old white male. 5' 4" 160 pounds. Wearing a gray t-shirt, gray jogging pants, and...
Stolen car falls onto New Jersey home in North Caldwell on New Year's Day
The shocking crash happened just minutes after ringing in the new year.
Comments / 0