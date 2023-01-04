Read full article on original website
Injured Kyrgios out of Adelaide but 'no doubt' for Australian Open
An injured Nick Kyrgios on Thursday pulled out of next week's Adelaide International II, but his team insisted he was in "no doubt" for the Australian Open. It is the second straight tournament the temperamental tennis star has withdrawn from after his no-show for the ongoing mixed-teams United Cup event in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth due to an ankle issue.
Fritz blasts past Hurkacz to put USA into United Cup final
A composed Taylor Fritz downed Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in a battle of top 10 players Saturday to power the United States into the final of the inaugural United Cup, where they will meet Italy or Greece. The world number nine was too good for his big-serving opponent, ranked one place...
Italy into United Cup final against USA despite Tsitsipas outgunning Berrettini
Stefanos Tsitsipas battled from a set down to topple Matteo Berrettini Saturday but it was in vain as an unstoppable Lucia Bronzetti powered Italy into the final of the inaugural United Cup against a dominant United States. World number four Tsitsipas came through a do-or-die clash in Sydney 4-6, 7-6...
