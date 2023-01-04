Mount Hope man wanted out of Virginia is arrested

MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Mount Hope man is facing extradition to Virginia after getting additional charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident.

Just after 1:00 a.m. on January 4, 2022, deputies were performing routine traffic control on US Rt in the Mount Hope area when they did attempt to stop a vehicle for a minor traffic violation. This vehicle then exited Rt 19 and fled from deputies onto Legends Highway, reaching speeds over 70mph and traveling back toward Mount Hope. At this time, officers from the Mount Hope Police Department assisted. The vehicle eventually came to a stop, and the driver exited the car and fled on foot. He was shortly apprehended in a nearby wooded area. It was then learned that the subject was a wanted fugitive from Virginia for multiple felonies.

Dale E. Gauvin, 27, of Mount Hope, was arrested on a Fugitive of Justice warrant for the felony offenses of Grand Larceny and Felony Destruction of Property. In addition, Gauvin was charged with the misdemeanor offenses of, Fleeing in a Vehicle, Fleeing on Foot, Obstructing, Reckless Driving, Defective Equipment, and Operating a Vehicle with No Insurance. Gauvin was transported to await further court proceedings in Fayette County and his Extradition to Virginia.