kalkinemedia.com

Italian football great Gianluca Vialli dies at 58

Former Juventus, Chelsea and Italy striker Gianluca Vialli has died of pancreatic cancer aged 58, sparking a stream of tributes to a player who was stylish on and off the pitch. Vialli was diagnosed with cancer in 2017 but was still able to play a significant role in Italy's European...
Italy coach Mancini grieves death of 'little brother' Vialli

Roberto Mancini is grieving the loss of a man he considered his brother after Gianluca Vialli's death following a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Vialli passed away at the age of 58 in London on Friday, devastating Italy coach Mancini who was his best friend and long-time strike partner in their playing days at Sampdoria in the 1980s and 90s.
Italy into United Cup final against USA despite Tsitsipas outgunning Berrettini

Stefanos Tsitsipas battled from a set down to topple Matteo Berrettini Saturday but it was in vain as an unstoppable Lucia Bronzetti powered Italy into the final of the inaugural United Cup against a dominant United States. World number four Tsitsipas came through a do-or-die clash in Sydney 4-6, 7-6...

