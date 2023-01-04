Read full article on original website
kalkinemedia.com
Italian football great Gianluca Vialli dies at 58
Former Juventus, Chelsea and Italy striker Gianluca Vialli has died of pancreatic cancer aged 58, sparking a stream of tributes to a player who was stylish on and off the pitch. Vialli was diagnosed with cancer in 2017 but was still able to play a significant role in Italy's European...
kalkinemedia.com
Italy coach Mancini grieves death of 'little brother' Vialli
Roberto Mancini is grieving the loss of a man he considered his brother after Gianluca Vialli's death following a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Vialli passed away at the age of 58 in London on Friday, devastating Italy coach Mancini who was his best friend and long-time strike partner in their playing days at Sampdoria in the 1980s and 90s.
kalkinemedia.com
Pep Guardiola jokes he is a ‘genius’ after substitutes lead Man City to victory
Pep Guardiola joked he was “a genius” after a double substitution kept Manchester City on Arsenal’s tail in the Premier League title race. Riyad Mahrez fired City to a 1-0 win at Chelsea to cut the deficit to the leaders back to five points. Less than three...
kalkinemedia.com
Italy into United Cup final against USA despite Tsitsipas outgunning Berrettini
Stefanos Tsitsipas battled from a set down to topple Matteo Berrettini Saturday but it was in vain as an unstoppable Lucia Bronzetti powered Italy into the final of the inaugural United Cup against a dominant United States. World number four Tsitsipas came through a do-or-die clash in Sydney 4-6, 7-6...
