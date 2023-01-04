ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Authorities: Man allegedly kidnapped woman she met on dating app, denied her food and water

By Chad Washington
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

HOUSTON ( KIAH ) — A man is accused of kidnapping and assaulting a woman he met online in north Harris County is out on bond.

Zachary Mills (Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office)

The date turned as a nightmare starting in Christmas Eve when 21-year-old Zachary Mills and the victim agreed to meet through the dating app Bumble.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said they responded to an apartment complex on 24200 Kuykendahl Road in north Houston where Mills was allegedly holding, assaulting and depriving the victim of food for five days until she managed to escape on Dec. 29.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital.

Mills is out on a $50,000 bond and is facing aggravated kidnapping charges and might face additional charges, Constable Mark Herman said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

