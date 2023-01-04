Read full article on original website
Fritz blasts past Hurkacz to put USA into United Cup final
A composed Taylor Fritz downed Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in a battle of top 10 players Saturday to power the United States into the final of the inaugural United Cup, where they will meet Italy or Greece. The world number nine was too good for his big-serving opponent, ranked one place...
Italy into United Cup final against USA despite Tsitsipas outgunning Berrettini
Stefanos Tsitsipas battled from a set down to topple Matteo Berrettini Saturday but it was in vain as an unstoppable Lucia Bronzetti powered Italy into the final of the inaugural United Cup against a dominant United States. World number four Tsitsipas came through a do-or-die clash in Sydney 4-6, 7-6...
Canada's Grenier claims maiden World Cup win as Shiffrin misses equalling record
Canada's Valerie Grenier powered to a maiden World Cup victory in the giant slalom in Slovenia on Saturday as Mikaela Shiffrin finished sixth and missed out on equalling fellow American Lindsey Vonn's record of 82 wins. Grenier, from Ottawa, held her nerve to lead both runs down the slope in...
