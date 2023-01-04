Pantoro Says In Advanced Discussions With Tulla Resources For Consolidation Of Norseman Gold Project Into Single Entity

Read full article on original website
Secure Energy Announces New Director And Chairman Of The Board
* SECURE ENERGY ANNOUNCES NEW DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD. * APPOINTS MICK DILGER TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE JANUARY 5TH, 2023
Trackwise Designs Raises About 4.76 Mln Stg Via Placing
* RAISED, IN AGGREGATE, ABOUT £4.76 MILLION (BEFORE EXPENSES) THROUGH PLACING, SUBSCRIPTION AND OPEN OFFER
Fusion Pharmaceuticals And Bwxt Medical Announce Actinium-225 Partnership To Scale Supply For Developing Targeted Alpha Therapies
* FUSION PHARMACEUTICALS AND BWXT MEDICAL ANNOUNCE ACTINIUM-225 PARTNERSHIP TO SCALE SUPPLY FOR DEVELOPING TARGETED ALPHA THERAPIES. * FUSION PHARMACEUTICALS - UNDER AGREEMENT, BWXT MEDICAL WILL PROVIDE PREDETERMINED AMOUNTS OF FUSION'S ACTINIUM SUPPLY NEEDS AT VOLUME-BASED PRICING
AIA Group Bought Back 2.5 Million Shares For HK$224.9 Million On Jan 5-HKEX Filing
* AIA GROUP BOUGHT BACK 2.5 MILLION SHARES FOR HK$224.9 MILLION ON JAN 5-HKEX FILING
Oil rises after U.S. fuel stocks draw down; economic concerns loom
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices rose nearly 2% on Thursday after posting the biggest two-day loss for the start of a year in three decades with U.S. data showing lower fuel inventories providing support and economic concerns capping gains. Big declines in the previous two days were driven by...
Party City plans bankruptcy within weeks - WSJ
Jan 6 (Reuters) - Party City Holdco Inc is preparing to file for bankruptcy within weeks as its cash dwindled and inflation dampened sales, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. The party supplies retailer is in discussions with its bondholders to convert debt...
Frasers' Hugo Boss exposure falls to $691 mln
LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - British sportswear retailer Frasers Group said on Friday its maximum exposure to German fashion house Hugo Boss had fallen to 580 million pounds ($691 million). Frasers, which was formerly called Sports Direct and is on a drive to move upmarket, said it now holds 3.9%...
Hydro Lithium Inc Wins 2.8 Billion Won Order
* SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS: Q4 REVENUE LIKELY 70 TRLN WON (REFINITIV SMARTESTIMATE 71 TRLN WON) * SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS: Q4 OPERATING PROFIT LIKELY 4.3 TRLN WON (REFINITIV SMARTESTIMATE 5.9 TRLN WON) * SAMSUNG ELEC: DEMAND FOR MEMORY CHIPS FELL MORE THAN EXPECTED IN Q4 DUE TO CLIENTS' CONCERNS ON CONSUMER SENTIMENT WORSENING.
Fujitsu Ltd Says It Bought Back 1,946,700 Own Shares Worth 35.5 Billion Yen In December
* FUJITSU LTD SAYS IT BOUGHT BACK 1,946,700 OWN SHARES WORTH 35.5 BILLION YEN IN DECEMBER
Amazon to Lay Off 18,000 Workers
As a global recession looms, tech giant Amazon is set to fire 18,000 of its staff, representing a six percent cut of the company’s entire corporate workforce. The cut is understood to be the largest in Amazon’s history as the company’s chief executive office Andy Jassy announced the massive job cuts to staff in a note on Thursday, describing it as a “difficult decision”.
ASX edges up; Hancock sweetens Warrego takeover offer
Australian shares opened higher on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes showed agreement over slowing the pace of hiking interest rates. The benchmark index S&P/ASX200 was up, gaining 25.90 points or 0.37% to 7,085.10 and crossing above its 200-day moving average as of 05 Jan, 10:08 am Sydney time.
ASX to open flat. Magellan assets slide
Australian shares were poised to open flat. Newcrest receives early repayment of gold prepay credit facility from Lundin Gold. Helios Energy reports that the Frack Job for Presidio Well is expected to start next week and Magellan experienced net outflows of $2.6 billion.
Icelandair Number Of Passengers Up At 233,500 In December
* IN DECEMBER 2022, NUMBER OF ICELANDAIR'S PASSENGERS WAS 233,500, COMPARED TO 168,500 IN DECEMBER 2021. * TOTAL NUMBER OF PASSENGERS IN 2022 REACHED AROUND 3.7 MILLION, COMPARED TO 1.5 MILLION IN 2021, AN INCREASE OF 150% BETWEEN YEARS. * LOAD FACTOR ON INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS WAS 73%, COMPARED TO 71%...
Indonesian state fertiliser firm Pupuk Kaltim plans $500 million IPO - sources
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY (Reuters) - Indonesian state-owned fertiliser company PT Pupuk Kalimantan Timur is planning an initial public offering (IPO) in Jakarta this year that could raise about $500 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. At least two banks have been tapped for the deal which will see...
Three ASX small-cap resource stocks that gained over 100% in six months
The ASX provides access to a significant resource portfolio across a wide range of commodities. S&P/ASX 200 Resources index has gained over 14% in the last six months, as of 5 January 2023. Many ASX-listed small-cap resource space players have delivered decent returns. Resource stocks refer to the stocks of...
Matas Narrows FY 22/23 Revenue Growth Expectation To Between 1% And 3%
* GENERATED TOTAL REVENUE OF DKK 1,396 MILLION IN Q3 2022/23, A YEAR-ON-YEAR INCREASE OF 1.2% FROM DKK 1,378 MILLION IN Q3 2021/22. * ONLINE SALES GREW 15.4% TO DKK 405 MILLION IN QUARTER, DRIVEN BY AN INCREASE IN NUMBER OF TRANSACTIONS AND AN INCREASE IN CONVERSION RATE. * MATAS...
What Are Stock Market Valuation Fundamentals?
Fundamental analysis determines a company's inherent worth by examining its financial, economic, qualitative, and quantitative variables. It is commonly used when investors want to invest in a firm.
UPDATE 1-Ireland far exceeds forecasts with 2% budget surplus for 2022
DUBLIN, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Ireland recorded a budget surplus of around 2% of gross national income in 2022, one of the few expected across the European Union last year and far in excess of the 0.4% projected three months ago, the finance ministry said on Wednesday. The 5.2-billion-euro surplus...
JMS, EMN, E25, OMH – How are these manganese stocks performing?
The manganese market is likely to grow by a CAGR of 5.84% during 2022-2026. Jupiter Mines to reveal the strategy for 2023 before the end of the first quarter, based on the performance of 2022. Euro Manganese submitted the final Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) for the Chvaletice project.
UPDATE 2-GE HealthCare shares rise 5% on market debut
(Adds CEO comment from interview and analyst comment, updates shares) Jan 4 (Reuters) - Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc rose 5% in their Nasdaq debut on Wednesday, following the company's spin-off from industrial conglomerate General Electric Co. The healthcare unit, owned 19.9% by GE after the spin-off, has been...
