A pair of old rivals met Friday at Hillcrest Union in Kalona when the Hillcrest Academy Ravens hosted the Columbus Wildcats in a Southeast Iowa Superconference basketball doubleheader. In a pair of games heard on AM and FM KCII, each school scored a victory. The boys contest saw the Ravens start the game red-hot on offense, en route to a 65-20 running clock win. Hillcrest started the game on a 20-8 run that lasted the entire first quarter and closed the opening half on a 20-5 run that spanned the entire second frame, leading 40-13 at the break. They would go on to win the second half 25-7, including a 13-1 fourth quarter. After the game, Hillcrest head coach Dwight Gingierch joined the broadcast to talk about the keys and standouts. “It was good to see Seth (Ours) penetrate, and it was good to see Grant (Bender) make good decisions as far as posting up and driving. It was a nice blend, and he’s so good (Bender) around the basket. That allowed him to have success early. The ball was moving, and that always helps. We did a better job taking care of the ball. Everyone played well and contributed but those two guys led the charge. We talked after the game about what they liked and the effort part is what was mentioned right away. It’s what you want to see, especially coming off of a tough loss.”

KALONA, IA ・ 5 HOURS AGO