Ukraine Reveals End Date for War With Russia
A Ukrainian military official recently spoke about his country's strategy in 2023 in regards to the war with Russia.
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
Egypt actor handed suspended jail sentence for cannabis
Popular Egyptian actor Menna Shalabi was found guilty Thursday for cannabis possession and handed a suspended one-year jail sentence and a fine, in a case that drew widespread attention. Shalabi, the first Egyptian to be nominated for an International Emmy Award in 2021 for her role in the miniseries "Every...
Berlin conductor Barenboim resigning at opera over ill health
World-renowned conductor and pianist Daniel Barenboim said on Friday he was stepping down as general musical director of Berlin's State Opera due to persistent health problems. "Unfortunately my health condition significantly worsened in the last year," Barenboim said in a statement. "I can no longer deliver the performance rightly expected...
Britain Prince Harry
A promotional poster of the new book "Spare"is displayed in a bookstore in London, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Prince Harry alleges in a much-anticipated new memoir that his brother Prince William lashed out and physically attacked him during a furious argument over the brothers' deteriorating relationship, The Guardian reported Thursday. The newspaper said it obtained an advance copy of the book, "Spare," due to be published next week. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Ukraine dismisses Russian ceasefire declaration as 'propaganda'
Ukraine on Thursday rejected Russia's declaration of a ceasefire over Orthodox Christmas as "hypocrisy" and "propaganda", Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Thursday. Russia "must leave the occupied territories -- only then will it have a 'temporary truce'. Keep hypocrisy to yourself," Podolyak wrote on Twitter in reaction to...
New Israel government hits back over Palestinian recourse to UN
Israel's new hard-right government announced Friday that it will withhold some Palestinian Authority revenues in response to its move to seek "consequences" from the United Nations for the Israeli occupation. The decision was taken at the first security cabinet meeting of the new government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu,...
Putin ceasefire order in Ukraine 'not credible': EU's Borrell
Russia's announcement of a temporary unilateral ceasefire in Ukraine is "not credible", the EU's top diplomat said Friday, labelling it "hypocrisy". "The Kremlin totally lacks credibility and this declaration of a unilateral ceasefire is not credible," European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said during a visit to Morocco. "It...
Putin orders Ukraine ceasefire for Orthodox Christmas
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered a 36-hour ceasefire in Ukraine to run during Orthodox Christmas, a move that war-battered Kyiv swiftly branded as "hypocrisy". Putin's directive to his troops was announced days after Moscow suffered its deadliest reported loss of the invasion, and following 11 months of brutal...
Scholz under pressure for tanks to Kyiv after France move
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz faced renewed calls Thursday to deliver Leopard tanks long sought by Kyiv, after France became the first in the West to agree to supply light tanks to Ukraine. Ukraine had repeatedly asked for Germany's battle tanks in its fight against Russia, but Berlin has pointed out...
Ukraine reports fresh Russian strikes after announced ceasefire
Russian forces struck the city of Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine on Friday, the deputy head of Ukraine's presidential administration said, after the supposed start of a unilateral Russian ceasefire. "The occupiers hit the city with rockets twice," Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on social media, adding that a residential building had been...
No surprise in hard-hit Bakhmut as Putin's ceasefire fails
Like every other day this week, holdout residents of this all-but-destroyed city on Ukraine's front line flocked to a ground-floor humanitarian aid centre Friday, desperate for food and internet access. And like every other day this week, shelling rained down around Bakhmut into the afternoon, despite President Vladimir Putin's demand...
