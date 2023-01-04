ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Widow of only NFL player to die on the field responds to Damar Hamlin cardiac arrest: ‘You can’t blame football’

The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field in the histoy of the sport became “very emotional” while watching Damar Hamlin collapse on Monday, she said.Chuck Hughes was a wide receiver for the Detroit Lions in October 1971 when he clutched his chest and fell to the ground, suffering a fatal heart attack at the end of the team’s game against the Chicago Bears. His widow, Sharon, rode with him in the back of the ambulance before he was pronounced dead.Just over 51 years later, she felt everything come back when she watched Buffalo Bills...
DETROIT, MI
The Denver Gazette

Broncos TV Guide: How to watch Broncos-Chargers, betting odds, staff predictions

Broncos TV Guide: Week 18 TV: CBS (Andrew Catalon, play-by-play; James Lofton, analyst; Aditi Kinkhabwala, sideline) Kickoff: 2:25 p.m. Stream: Paramount + Radio: 94.1 FM and 850 AM KOA (Dave Logan, play-by-play; Rick Lewis, analyst; Susie Wargin, sideline) Betting line: Broncos (-3.5) Paul Klee’s prediction: Broncos 17-16 (9-7 straight-up, 6-10 ATS) Chris Schmaedeke prediction: Chargers 21-13 (7-9 straight up, 4-12 ATS) George Stoia prediction: Chargers 23, Broncos 20 (7-9 straight up, 4-12 ATS)
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Shaq makes crazy wager on CFP title game

Shaquille O’Neal is putting his money where his mouth is … in one sense. On an episode this week of TNT’s “Inside the NBA,” the retired center great O’Neal made a pretty wild wager with co-host Ernie Johnson on Monday’s CFP national title game. In an apparent show of confidence in TCU to beat Georgia,... The post Shaq makes crazy wager on CFP title game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy