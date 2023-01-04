Read full article on original website
Superconference Split; Ravens and Wildcats Each Get One Friday
A pair of old rivals met Friday at Hillcrest Union in Kalona when the Hillcrest Academy Ravens hosted the Columbus Wildcats in a Southeast Iowa Superconference basketball doubleheader. In a pair of games heard on AM and FM KCII, each school scored a victory. The boys contest saw the Ravens start the game red-hot on offense, en route to a 65-20 running clock win. Hillcrest started the game on a 20-8 run that lasted the entire first quarter and closed the opening half on a 20-5 run that spanned the entire second frame, leading 40-13 at the break. They would go on to win the second half 25-7, including a 13-1 fourth quarter. After the game, Hillcrest head coach Dwight Gingierch joined the broadcast to talk about the keys and standouts. “It was good to see Seth (Ours) penetrate, and it was good to see Grant (Bender) make good decisions as far as posting up and driving. It was a nice blend, and he’s so good (Bender) around the basket. That allowed him to have success early. The ball was moving, and that always helps. We did a better job taking care of the ball. Everyone played well and contributed but those two guys led the charge. We talked after the game about what they liked and the effort part is what was mentioned right away. It’s what you want to see, especially coming off of a tough loss.”
Hawks and Ravens Gear Up For Saturday Showcases
It’s Saturday hoops for the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk and Hillcrest Academy boys basketball teams. The Hawks travel to Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids for the inaugural River Valley Conference Tournament to take on Camanche. Mid-Prairie is 5-3 on the year, 2-2 in the RVC. They were beaten by Solon December 19th in their last action 75-66, despite 18 points from Cameron Pickard and 12 from Alex Bean. The Golden Hawks are receiving votes in the latest Class 2A poll from the Iowa Associated Press. On the year, the Hawks score 63 points per game and give up 56, shooting 38% from the floor, 29% from three and 72% at the line, fourth best in 2A with 36 boards, sixth in 2A, 13 assists, nine steals and 13 turnovers. Mid-Prairie tops 2A in made free throws, is sixth in free throw attempts, sixth in offensive rebounds and seventh in made threes. Individually, Bean leads the way with 16 points, seven boards and two steals per night. Pickard averages four assists per game, eighth in 2A.
Ravens and ‘Cats Clash in Superconference Doubleheader
A pair of KCII area rivals will square off in conference play Friday when the Hillcrest Academy Ravens host the Columbus Wildcats in a Southeast Iowa Superconference hoops doubleheader on KCII. The Hillcrest boys enter play with a 5-3 overall record. The Ravens are 5-2 in the Superconference, after a 59-42 loss to Winfield-Mt. Union on the road Tuesday, where they were led by 16 points from Grant Bender and 13 from Luke Schrock. On the year, Hillcrest is scoring 58 points per game and giving up 48, shooting 48% from the floor, 36% from three point range and 51% at the free throw line to go with 23 rebounds, 15 assists, 12 steals and 12 turnovers per game. Individual leaders include Bender at 18 points and six boards per night. Schrock leads the guards with four assists and three steals per game.
Five Area Schools Take the Mat at Highland Saturday
The Gary Curtis Invitational at Highland High School Saturday will showcase some of the best wrestling that southeast Iowa has to offer, including five area teams. Washington, Mid-Prairie, WACO, Columbus/Winfield-Mt. Union and the home Huskies will all be on the mat today in Riverside. The Demons come into the day...
Golden Hawk Archers to Shoot at Solon
For the first time in nearly a month, the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk archery teams will toe the line once again Saturday, this time in Solon for competition. The Hawks have been off since the Cedar Rapids Prairie Invitational December 10th. It was a big day in Cedar Rapids for Tommy Miller at the middle school level with individual championships in the bullseye and 3D contests. Elijah Statler also won gold, beating the field in the high school 3D shoot. Other top bullseye performances that day for the Hawks included finishes of 33rd in the high school boys division for Statler, Josee Mueller 38th for the high school girls, Lael Seale third for the middle school girls, Lara Brenneman third for the elementary girls and Beckett Miller 13th for the elementary boys. Other top 3D finishes that day included Josee Mueller 14th for high school girls, Lael Seale runner-up for the middle school girls, Lara Brenneman runner-up for the elementary girls and Beckett Miller runner-up for the elementary boys. The Hawks are joined today in Solon by Alburnett, Central DeWitt, North Scott, and the Spartans. Action continues all day Saturday at Solon High School.
Filip Rebraca points to 1 teammate’s leadership as big part of 21-point comeback vs. Indiana
Filip Rebraca was part of the team that helped Iowa complete an impressive 21-point comeback to topple No. 15 Indiana on Thursday. The Hawkeyes won 91-89 at home. Through the contest a new leader emerged for the Hawkeyes on the court, as sophomore Payton Sandfort led the team with encouragement and levelheadedness.
Iowa Football: Jackson Filer, NJCAA Defensive Player of the Year, commits to Iowa
The Hawkeyes 2023 class continues to grow as they continue to exercise the transfer portal, high school and junior college recruits. On Friday afternoon, Iowa Western C.C edge rusher Jackson Filer announced on Instagram that he has committed to Iowa as a preferred walk-on. The highly-regarded edge rusher also held...
Demons Double Up Wins vs Fairfield in First Hoops of New Year
The Washington Demons came out of the gates strong in 2023 by picking up a pair of conference basketball wins Friday night against Fairfield. The Washington girls were up single digits most of the first half, but the Demons dominated the second half and outscored the Trojans 34-13 to pull away and win 62-33. Washington head coach Shannon Rugg told KCII Sports he saw a complete team effort down the stretch, especially on defense.
Highland, WACO Knock Heads in Wrestling Duals
The Highland Huskies looked strong in a wrestling triangular last night in Wayland. Highland won both of their duals, defeating the home WACO Warriors 42-24 and edging out Louisa-Muscatine 36-34. The night was a good one for Highland sophomore Isaac Kleese, who wrestled twice and won both his bouts with a pin at 195 pounds. The Huskies’ two state-ranked wrestlers also picked up wins. Junior Luke Guseman, number-10 in Class 1A at 120 lbs, pinned his opponent, as did senior Carlos Valenzuela, ranked 12th in 1A at 132. Other winners for Highland were sophomore Landon Bell at 106, junior Remington Fields at 138 and junior Jack Peiffer at 152.
Iowa football: 10 burning questions as the Hawkeyes enter the offseason
Iowa ended an up-and-down 2022 season with a 21-0 shutout of Kentucky in the Music City Bowl. Both teams were depleted with opt-outs — especially on offense — and the Hawks’ defense put the clamps down on the Cats. It was a nice end to a season...
Iowa Football Recruiting: Iowa Western DE Jackson Filer Commits to Hawkeyes as PWO
With the availability of immediately eligible transfers via the portal, the world of college football recruiting truly never sleeps. While the early signing period is over and we’re more than a month out from the second signing day for prep athletes, we’ve entered a quiet period for transfers.
Keota Boys’ Hoops Claims Win in Shootout
The Keota Eagles boys’ basketball team survived a tight road matchup at Montezuma Tuesday night with a 67-62 victory. Keota was up by two at the end of the first quarter, but Montezuma shot the ball well all night and never gave the Eagles room to breathe. Keota led 36-32 at halftime but would see the Braves tie the game up at 54 going into the final period.
Iowa Basketball: Everything Fran McCaffery said following 21-point comeback win over Indiana
The Hawkeyes completed the third-largest comeback in school history as they take down No. 15 Indiana 91-89 after trailing by as many as 21 points. Following the win, Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery met with the media to discuss how they did it, impressive play from freshman Josh Dix and much more.
Sigourney Hoops Swept at Lynnville-Sully
The Sigourney Savages suffered a pair of setbacks Tuesday night, dropping both their conference basketball games in a doubleheader at Lynnville-Sully. The Sigourney girls led a defensive slugfest 13-9 at halftime, but they would see that turn into a one-point deficit going into the final period, and even as their offense finally got going, they would fall by that margin in a 29-28 defeat. Junior Carly Goodwin led the Savages with eight points, four steals and two blocked shots, while senior Zoe Webb finished with seven points, five rebounds and three steals, but Sigourney still falls to 4-4 in the South Iowa Cedar League and 6-6 overall.
Hawks Sweep Away River Valley Foes in Home Quad
Three duals, three tightly contested wins for the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk boys wrestling team Thursday when they broke out their brooms to sweep away a trio of River Valley Conference teams at Tim Grady Gymnasium in Wellman. The largest margin of the night was a 45-30 win over Northeast Goose Lake. In the dual with the Rebels, Mid-Prairie got wins in contested matches from Tucker Miller at 132lbs by fall, Evan Phillips at 145 by fall, Owen Trimpe at 160 by fall, and Kaden Meader at 170 by 11-6 decision.
JET Physical Therapy Athlete of the Week
This week’s JET Physical Therapy PM Sports Page Athlete of the Week is Washington boys’ basketball player Ethan Patterson. The senior is leading the Demons in scoring this season, which includes scoring his 1000th career point on December 9th. Congrats Ethan!
Washington Wrestling Finds Wins in Fort Madison
The Washington Demon wrestling team dropped their first conference dual of the new year 47-28 at Fort Madison last night, but there were a few big individual winners. That included sophomore Aaron Boone remaining undefeated at 120 pounds. The sixth-ranked wrestler in his weight class in Class 2A pinned his opponent in a minute and 24 seconds. Freshman Caden Greiner was a winner for the Demons, claiming a 15-5 major decision at 126 lbs. Sophomore Jude Carter picked up a pin at 138, while senior Colley Billingsly needed only 50 seconds to pin his opponent at 220. Washington wrestling next travels to Riverside for the annual Gary Curtis Invitational tomorrow.
Iowa Basketball: Kris Murray Named To Wooden Award Midseason Top 25
Iowa forward Kris Murray entered this season as one of the best players in the country. Despite being injured for four games, Murray has delivered for the Hawkeyes this season and they'll continue to rely on him moving forward. On Wednesday night, Murray was named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25.
Coach TV: Mike Woodson's full postgame press conference after Indiana's loss at Iowa
IOWA CITY, IA -- Watch and listen to what Indiana head coach Mike Woodson had to say following No. 15 Indiana's 91-89 loss at Iowa on Thursday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH AIDEN LYONS
On today’s program, we’re talking with Aiden Lyons, a senior at Fairfield High School, about his experience and family history in the field of aviation.
