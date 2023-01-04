ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Bethany England moves to Tottenham from Chelsea in WSL record deal

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42wWti_0k34kMKq00
England was part of the Lionesses squad that won Euro 2022.

Bethany England has joined Tottenham from Chelsea in what is reported to be a record deal between two Women’s Super League clubs. The 28-year-old England striker moves to Spurs after spending seven years at Chelsea, where she scored 74 goals in 163 appearances.

“My next chapter. I’m so excited to join Tottenham Women,” England posted on her personal Twitter account. “Buzzing to meet up with the girls and get started at this great club. Let’s write some history together!”

England also posted a message to Chelsea fans, saying: “It has been the biggest honour to play for this amazing club that has been my home for the past seven years. Every time I’ve stepped out onto the pitch I’ve given my all for Chelsea and our incredible fans. I’m so proud to have played my part in the success we have achieved over the years.”

The Chelsea manager, Emma Hayes, said: “Beth has given tremendous service to the club. She has contributed to all of our success over the past seven years and she leaves a winner and a Chelsea legend. We wish her the very best for the next stage of her career.”

The Barnsley-born England joined Chelsea in 2016 after beginning her career at Doncaster Belles. England spent the 2017-18 season on loan at Liverpool, where she finished the joint-third highest scorer in the WSL with 10 goals in 16 matches.

She flourished on her return to London, scoring 22 goals in all competitions in the 2018-19 season and 21 the next as Chelsea claimed a league and cup double. England scored 14 goals in all competitions last season as Chelsea won another league and cup double.

She was also part of the England squad that won the 2022 European Championship. The forward has 21 caps and 11 goals for England and she has scored 55 goals in 115 WSL games.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Gianluca Vialli obituary

Gianluca Vialli, who has died of pancreatic cancer aged 58, became the first Italian to manage a top-flight English football club when he took over at Chelsea in 1998, guiding them to FA Cup, League Cup and European Cup Winners’ Cup trophies. However, he will be better remembered for his playing career as a dynamic, intelligent and versatile forward at Sampdoria and Juventus, as well as for Italy, with whom he won 59 caps between 1985 and 1992.
The Guardian

FA investigates alleged homophobic chanting aimed at Frank Lampard

The Football Association has launched an investigation into alleged homophobic chanting which was heard during Manchester United’s 3-1 FA Cup victory over Everton on Friday night. The chant was seemingly directed at Everton manager Frank Lampard during the second half of the match at Old Trafford, referencing his long...
The Associated Press

Ings goal for Villa salvages 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Danny Ings came on as a substitute and scored late to help Aston Villa salvage a 1-1 draw against relegation-threatened Wolverhampton in the Premier League on Wednesday. The veteran forward split two defenders and ran onto a ball over the top from Tyrone Mings before...
The Guardian

Briton shot dead in Jamaica was victim of contract killing, police say

A British man who was shot dead in Jamaica this week was the victim of a contract killing ordered in Britain, according to local police. Sean Patterson, 33, a personal trainer from west London, was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head at about midday on Monday in Bogue Hill, St James, police said.
The Guardian

Putin has gambled away gas leverage, says German vice-chancellor

Vladimir Putin has gambled away his gas leverage over Europe, Germany’s vice-chancellor has claimed as he sounded a note of cautious optimism over his country’s energy supplies during a visit to Norway. Russia’s war in Ukraine had caught Berlin at a vulnerable moment since it was over-reliant on...
The Guardian

Fears US supreme court could radically reshape clean water rules

A 15-year legal tussle over a tiny plot of land near a lake in northern Idaho could culminate in the US supreme court drastically reshaping clean water laws across the country, with a decision by the conservative-dominated court now looming. The case is the latest and perhaps most significant of...
The Guardian

Kenyan police arrest suspect over killing of LGBTQ+ activist

Police investigating the death of an LGBTQ+ rights campaigner whose body was discovered stuffed in a metal trunk have arrested a suspect, they said. Edwin Chiloba, a 25-year-old fashion designer and model, was found dead by the roadside earlier this week about 40km (25 miles) outside the Rift Valley town of Eldoret, media reports said.
The Guardian

‘Thank you sooooo much’: Jeremy Renner releases video from hospital

Actor Jeremy Renner has shared his first video on social media since he suffered a snowplow accident that left him in critical condition. The Avengers star and two-time Oscar nominee is seen in the short clip receiving a shampoo massage from his sister while his mother looks on. The accompanying caption reads: “A “not no great” ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama. Thank you sooooo much.”
The Guardian

The Guardian

546K+
Followers
125K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy