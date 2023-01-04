It is no secret Chevrolet is getting something ready to compete at a major scale with the new Corvette. When the C8 corvette debuted, it was obvious that the car was going to be incredibly competitive with rivals from Europe, and with the Z06 challenging the best from Italy, those predictions have rung true. The Corvette has long been judged by Europeans as a cheaply made sports car, but the newest model has proved that the version is seriously good. Now, word has spread that the model may be becoming its own brand, which could include a Corvette SUV. While some purists may scoff at the idea, this rendering has us hopeful.

4 DAYS AGO