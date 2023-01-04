Read full article on original website
racer.com
SunEnergy1 Mercedes named 61st Rolex 24 entry
There are now 61 entries for the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona. IMSA has added the No. 75 SunEnergy1 Racing Mercedes-AMG to the GT Daytona class, bringing the class car count to 25. The car is also expected to compete in the full IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup season, which features 57 entries for the four-race season in 2023. Kenny Habul and his SunEnergy1 team sat on the GTD pole for last year’s qualifying race.
racer.com
GM’s Reuss explains drive behind F1 plans for Cadillac
General Motors believes that the combination of its engineering expertise and the growth of the Cadillac brand makes now the perfect time to join forces with Andretti Global for a Formula 1 entry. The two companies announced plans Thursday to partner to create Andretti Cadillac Racing in an attempt to...
racer.com
Proposed Cadillac F1 entry no threat to GM IndyCar program
The proposed Formula 1 entry involving General Motors through its Cadillac brand and Andretti Global would not come at the expense of GM’s existing open-wheel program in the NTT IndyCar Series. Asked if its championship-winning IndyCar engine supply with the Ilmor-built 2.2-liter twin-turbo Chevrolet V6s was in jeopardy with...
racer.com
Remembered: Robby Pierce, motorsport’s most influential welder
The motorsports world lost a great one Tuesday. Perennial entrepreneur and racer Robbie Pierce lost his life while scuba diving off the Bonaire Island in the Caribbean. The owner of famed off-road racing vehicle builder Jimco, Pierce will also be remembered as the business mind behind the growth and development of the MasterCraft and Impact Safety brands, companies that elevated the safety of racer and crews around the world. He was 63 years old.
racer.com
2023 eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series schedule set
NASCAR and iRacing have revealed the schedule for the 2023 eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series. The schedule includes traditional NASCAR tracks on weeks the real-world series visits them but also includes a handful of surprises. The season opens with an exhibition race at the L.A. Coliseum before heading to Daytona for...
Top Speed
This C8 Chevy Corvette SUV Rendering Previews The Future Of The Corvette Brand
It is no secret Chevrolet is getting something ready to compete at a major scale with the new Corvette. When the C8 corvette debuted, it was obvious that the car was going to be incredibly competitive with rivals from Europe, and with the Z06 challenging the best from Italy, those predictions have rung true. The Corvette has long been judged by Europeans as a cheaply made sports car, but the newest model has proved that the version is seriously good. Now, word has spread that the model may be becoming its own brand, which could include a Corvette SUV. While some purists may scoff at the idea, this rendering has us hopeful.
Autoweek.com
What’s Next for Michael Andretti’s F1 Bid Now that General Motors, Cadillac Are on Board
Michael Andretti's Andretti Global and General Motors kick-started 2023 by announcing their proposed collaborative effort to enter a Formula 1 team under the luxury Cadillac brand. Autoweek dissects the news, and takes a look at the next steps. Andretti Continues His F1 Pursuit. Andretti’s eponymous outfit emerged in Formula 1...
racer.com
Extreme E extends FOX Sports TV deal
Extreme E has signed an extension to its broadcast deal with FOX Sports, ensuring live coverage of the all-electric off-road series for the next two seasons. The deal means that the championship will be broadcast on FS1, FS2, FOX Sports Racing, and FOX Sports digital platforms in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean during the 2023 and ‘24 seasons.
racer.com
Iron Lynx confirms drivers for its Lamborghini entries
Iron Lynx has finalized the driver lineup for its three Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 entries in the Rolex 24 At Daytona as the Italian team prepares to take on the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup. For the opening round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the No. 63 GTD PRO entry...
racer.com
Shwartzman tops four-car IndyCar test at Sebring
Chip Ganassi Racing, Dale Coyne Racing, and Team Penske conducted the first private NTT IndyCar Series test of the year on Wednesday and once it was over, Ferrari Formula 1 test driver Robert Shwartzman led the group in the No. 11 CGR Honda with an unofficial best lap of 52.539s on Sebring International Raceway’s short course.
Top Speed
Ford Sells An F-Series Truck For Every Minute Of 2022
Last year, the Ford F-Series celebrated a big anniversary. For the 40th year in a row, the Blue Oval's successful full-size pickup was the best-selling vehicle in the United States. To boot, Ford built its 40th million F Series in 2022. And after four decades, the spot at the top isn't being left to any other truck-makers in the fray. The F-Series has retained its title of best-selling vehicle in the U.S. for 2022, extending its streak to 41 years. And that's where it's likely to stay for the foreseeable future.
Cadillac Will Enter F1 With Andretti
CadillacThe Andretti Cadillac F1 team, as it will be called, will soon be filing a formal entry request with the FIA.
racer.com
McLaren set for February F1 launch
McLaren will hold a team launch ahead of the 2023 Formula 1 season on February 13 — the same day as Aston Martin. Aston confirmed its launch date prior to Christmas, with the team unveiling its car at its Silverstone factory that is currently under development. With that event due to take place during the afternoon, McLaren has now announced it will be launching on the same day.
F-Series Sales Trouble
Though Ford's F-Series remains the best-selling vehicle in America, sales for the pickup line are in trouble.
MotorTrend Magazine
Building a 750-HP Ford “Clevor” Engine
Scott Main and team MPG Heads brought a 404-inch, Cleveland-headed, small-block Ford to do battle against the rest of the Small-Block class at the 2016 AMSOIL Engine Masters Challenge Presented by HOT ROD. Scott likes the small-block Ford platform because of its great cylinder-head design and knew he could whip up a stout competitor with some hardcore time on the dyno and by selecting the proper parts. Scott told us that Cylinder Head Innovations (CHI) is always happy to work with engine builders in developing performance packages and the team there "seemed to be the top of the food chain for that rpm range."
racer.com
Inside the SCCA with Chris Robbins
SCCA’s Chris Robbins joins us to talk about what’s ahead for this year’s National Convention. It’s virtual again this year and we highlighted some of the sessions on the schedule. We just scratched the surface — so click the link below to hear about everything on tap.
racer.com
Kellymoss confirms two full-season IMSA GTD entries, driver lineup
Kellymoss with Riley will run two Porsches for the full season of IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD competition. Joining the No. 92 Porsche 911 GT3 R — previously announced as Michelin Endurance Cup only but now a full-season program — is the No. 91 for Alan Metni and Kay van Berlo. Jaxon Evans and Julien Andlauer will join the duo for the Rolex 24 At Daytona.
racer.com
F1 Ferrari 643 among luminaries at RM Sotheby’s Paris auction
RM Sotheby’s will have a new location for its February 1 Paris Auction: The Salles du Carrousel in Louvre Palace, in in the heart of the “golden triangle,” with cars crossing the block right next door to one of the most iconic museums in the world. Among...
racer.com
Grenier joins Skeen at Team Korthoff Motorsports for IMSA GTD
Following last year’s impressive first IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD run, Team Korthoff Motorsports, will have Mike Skeen returning to the driver seat of the No. 32 Mercedes-AMG GT3 for the full season, joined by Mercedes-AMG ace Mikael Grenier. Despite his performance last season, Stevan McAleer, who finished third in the GTD points, is out of the ride after being promoted from Silver to Gold in the FIA Driver Categorization.
racer.com
Race Industry Week interview: Walt Czarnecki of Penske Automotive Group
Team Penske accomplished a first when driver Joey Logano won the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship. The team’s triumph capped off the 2022 racing season in which Penske celebrated both the NTT IndyCar Series and NASCAR championships. Executive VP of Penske Corporation Walt Czarnecki Sr. looks back on the year in this interview from Race Industry Week 2022, hosted by RACER founder Paul Pfanner.
