ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

EU hails high gas storage levels despite Russian cuts

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17g9Tt_0k34k4X100

Natural gas storage levels in the European Union stand at nearly 84% and were higher in December than the average amount in reserve 4-6 years ago, the EU’s executive branch said Wednesday, despite Russian attempts to choke off supplies amid its war on Ukraine .

Fearing winter shortages, the 27 EU countries began stocking up on gas last year. Joint gas reserve levels climbed to 82% by September, well ahead of an 80% target set for November. Gas consumption also dropped by 20% from August to November as prices spiked.

Angered by EU war-related sanctions, Russia tightened its gas taps to Europe last year. Its pipeline gas accounted for 40% of all gas Europe imported before President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into Ukraine in late February, but now it only accounts for around 9%.

“It’s a fairly good position to be in,” EU commission spokesman Tim McPhie told reporters. “We have a healthy level of gas storage for the start of this year, but we are by no means complacent. We know that this year will continue to be challenging.”

The commission estimates that joint gas storage levels stand at almost 84%, and that storage levels in December were 13% higher than the EU average in 2016-2018. Energy prices have also tumbled in recent months, in part due to milder than expected winter weather.

“The more we can invest in energy efficiency, reducing energy use, and the more that we can give a boost to renewables the better we will be based in terms of reducing our dependence on gas,” which influences electricity prices and contributes to global warming, McPhie said.

The first regular shipment of liquefied natural gas from the United States arrived in Germany on Tuesday, part of wide-ranging European efforts to find new, more reliable suppliers and replace resources once bought from Russia.

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Russia Loses 5 Ammunition Warehouses, Radar Station in Single Day: Ukraine

Oleksandr Shtupun, the spokesperson of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said on Friday that Russia lost a radar station and ammunition warehouses in a Ukrainian strike. Shtupun said during an updated operational briefing posted on Facebook that a hospital in Ukraine's Luhansk region was "full of...
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Video Claims Ukraine Encircled 170,000 Russian Troops

A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine encircled 170,000 Russian troops in its territory while also preventing any rescue efforts. There is no evidence that Ukraine has encircled a massive amount of Russian soldiers. Fact Check:. Russia announced a 36-hour ceasefire with Ukraine during the Orthodox Christmas holiday, according to...
The Independent

Ukraine says attacks will come ‘deeper and deeper’ into Russia – as Putin faces pressure over troop deaths

Russia should expect strikes “deeper and deeper” into the territory it controls, as pressure ramps up on Moscow’s military leaders in the wake of a Ukrainian missile strike that killed scores of conscripts and the defence ministry has blamed on the use of mobile phones by its soldiers.Raising the death toll from the strike in the Russian-held eastern Ukrainian town of Makiivka from 63 to 89 on Wednesday, the Defence Ministry claimed that the “illegal” use of mobile phones was the main factor in the attack. “This allowed the enemy to track and determine the coordinates of the soldiers’...
The Atlantic

Russia’s Depraved Decadence

This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. Over the holiday weekend, the Russians fired a wave of missiles at Ukraine—all of...
The Independent

Brazil store clerk who claims George Santos stole $1,300 brands him ‘a professional liar’

The man who says he received forged checks from Congressman-elect George Santos when he was working as a store clerk in Brazil is speaking to reporters and accusing the Republican politician of being a “professional liar”.Mr Santos was supposed to be sworn in this week as he begins a two-year term in the House of Representatives; that ceremony, like all other House business, has been delayed as the chamber’s GOP caucus remains unable to coalesce around a choice for speaker of the House.But that’s the least of his problems: Mr Santos stands at the centre of a whirlwind of...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
323K+
Post
519M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy