ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Palestinian rights lawyer says deportation won't stop him

By Sylvie Corbet
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YQ4iR_0k34k2lZ00

Palestinian lawyer and activist Salah Hammouri vowed to keep up his fight for the rights of the Palestinian people despite his deportation to France following Israel’s claim that he has ties to a banned militant group.

Hammouri, who holds French citizenship, landed in Paris on Dec. 18 following months of legal wrangling, despite France’s public opposition to the expulsion.

His deportation underscored the fragile status of Palestinians in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem , where most hold revocable residency rights but are not Israeli citizens.

In an interview with the Associated Press this week, Hammouri said his deportation “will leave me only the courage to continue my struggle against the Israeli occupation and to defend the rights of the Palestinian people.”

"I can’t imagine myself living out of Jerusalem and out of Palestine because this is the place where I grew up. This is the place where I want to live and this is the place where I want to go back,” he said.

Hammouri said Israeli authorities followed through with his deportation to send a “clear message" that Palestinians in Jerusalem should leave the city in order to “have an Israeli majority in Jerusalem with a minority of Palestinian people.”

Israel says Hammouri is an activist with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a group that it, the United States and the European Union have labelled a terrorist organization. He has worked as a lawyer for Adameer, a rights group that assists Palestinian prisoners that Israel has banned for alleged ties to the PFLP.

He spent seven years in prison after being convicted in an alleged plot to kill a prominent rabbi but was released in a 2011 prisoner swap with the Hamas militant group. He was not charged or convicted in the most recent legal proceedings against him.

But Israel claimed he continued to be active with the banned group, stripped him of residency, and placed him last March in administrative detention — a status that allows Israel to hold suspected militants for months at a time without charging them or putting them on trial.

Hammouri rejected Israel’s accusations.

“Israeli authorities have no evidence that I'm a member of the Palestinian organization (PFLP)," he told the AP . “If they have had evidence, they would have been able to show it to the French authorities, which they did not.”

“I am an advocate for the rights of the Palestinian people… and human rights and I am a lawyer. I defended Palestinian political prisoners and it’s my right,” he said.

Hammouri said France didn't “work enough to help me and my cause" and opted not to use “means of pressure" at its disposal. He urged French authorities "to use the best means of pressure so that I can go back home.”

France’s Foreign Ministry condemned Israel’s deportation of Hammouri after his arrival in Paris, saying it has “taken full action, including at the highest level of the state" to ensure Hammouri’s rights are respected, receives due process and lead “a normal life in Jerusalem, where he was born, resides and wishes to live.”

Hammouri said he's spending time his wife and children, who are French, in the Paris region, resting and recovering from a 19-day hunger strike he went on in October to protest Israel's policy of administrative detention.

He did not provide details on how he will continue his political activities.

Israel captured east Jerusalem, home to the city’s most important religious sites, in the 1967 Mideast war and annexed the area in a move that is not internationally recognized. It considers the entire city to be its capital, while the Palestinians claim east Jerusalem as the capital of a future state.

While Jews in the city are entitled to automatic citizenship, Palestinians are granted residency status. This allows them freedom of movement, the ability to work and access to Israeli social services, but they are not allowed to vote in national elections. Residency rights can be stripped if a Palestinian is found to live outside the city for an extended period or in certain security cases.

Palestinians can apply for citizenship but few do, in part because they do not want to be seen as accepting what they see as an occupation. Those who do apply, however, face a lengthy and bureaucratic process with no guarantees of approval.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Thousands of Israelis protest new government's policies

Thousands of Israelis took to the streets Saturday evening to protest plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government that opponents say threaten democracy and freedoms.The protesters gathered in the central city of Tel Aviv days after the most right-wing and religiously conservative government in the country’s 74-year history was sworn in.“The settler government is against me,” read one placard. Another banner read, “Housing, Livelihood, Hope.” Some protesters carried rainbow flags.The protest was led by left-wing and Arab members of the Israeli parliament, the Knesset. They contend that proposed plans by the new Cabinet will hinder judicial system and...
The Independent

Ukraine hails ‘powerful’ US aid package as Putin praises Orthodox Church for war support

Ukraine has hailed Washington’s multibillion-pound package of military aid as “exactly what is needed”, as Russian president Vladimir Putin praised the Orthodox Church in Moscow for its support of his war.The package saw Volodymyr Zelensky’s pleas for Bradley fighting vehicles answered, and as millions in his country celebrated Orthodox Christmas, hopes were further raised for Ukraine’s war efforts. United States officials announced that Kyiv’s troops would begin training to use Patriot missile defence systems this month, possibly on US soil.But despite the Russian president ordering a 36-hour ceasefire in Ukraine during the festive holiday, as proposed by the Orthodox...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

‘How stupid can you be?’ Harry accused of putting family in danger after claiming 25 kills in Afghanistan

Prince Harry has been accused of putting his family’s safety at risk after saying he killed 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan in his autobiography. Critics said the Duke of Sussex had turned himself into an even higher terrorist target with the details of his involvement in the conflict. Twitter users in Afghanistan and Pakistan have branded Harry a “murderer” and a “crusader” after extracts from the book ‘Spare’ were leaked ahead of the planned release next week. In the memoir, Harry says he killed more than two dozen people when he was an Apache helicopter pilot during his second...
The Independent

Brazil store clerk who claims George Santos stole $1,300 brands him ‘a professional liar’

The man who says he received forged checks from Congressman-elect George Santos when he was working as a store clerk in Brazil is speaking to reporters and accusing the Republican politician of being a “professional liar”.Mr Santos was supposed to be sworn in this week as he begins a two-year term in the House of Representatives; that ceremony, like all other House business, has been delayed as the chamber’s GOP caucus remains unable to coalesce around a choice for speaker of the House.But that’s the least of his problems: Mr Santos stands at the centre of a whirlwind of...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Trump’s fresh attacks on Georgia election workers could land him in legal trouble, expert says

Former president Donald Trump’s fresh attacks towards a Georgia election worker could yet land him in further legal trouble, according to one expert. Mr Trump has used his social media platform, Truth Social, to fuel conspiracy theories aimed at Georgia official Ruby Freeman – who has been a repeated subject of the former president’s attacks since the 2020 election. In his latest posts, Mr Trump made several allegations and claimed there were “contradictions” in her testimony to the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot.While Mr Trump repeatedly attacked Ms Freeman and her daughter Shaye Mose – two Black women...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Taliban signs first international deal with China for major foreign investment in Afghanistan

The Taliban-led administration has signed its first international deal with a Chinese company to extract oil from northern Afghanistan’s Amu Darya basin, marking the government’s first major foreign investment deal.Shahabuddin Dilawar, the acting mining minister under the Taliban regime, said on Thursday that the contract was signed with the Xinjiang Central Asia Petroleum and Gas Co (CAPEIC).Chinese ambassador Wang Yu also confirmed the signing of the 25-year contract between Beijing and the hardline government.“The Amu Darya oil contract is an important project between China and Afghanistan,” he said.Under the deal, the Chinese petroleum company will invest $150m (£124m) a...
The Independent

Voices: As a Reverend, I cannot ignore the influence of Christian nationalism in the January 6 attack

Two years ago today, I watched in horror as rioters at the US Capitol unleashed violence and bloodshed in one of the gravest attacks on American democracy in history. They laid siege to the bedrock values that undergird our nation, bent on dismantling the United States’ proud tradition of free, fair, and peaceful elections.For many Americans, the January 6 insurrection was a wake-up call, driving home a very real fear that our divisions could be irreparable, and that the greatest threat to our democratic institutions comes not from a foreign enemy, but from our fellow Americans. The US House Select...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

China on ‘high alert’ after US destroyer crosses Taiwan Strait in routine drill

China has raised its security to “high alert” after a US warship sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait in a routine drill and accused the US of provoking tensions in the Indo-Pacific region.The US should “immediately stop provoking troubles, escalating tensions and undermining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” said Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for China’s embassy in Washington, on Thursday, adding that Beijing strongly opposed the routine drill involving the guided-missile destroyer.“US warships frequently flex muscles in the name of exercising freedom of navigation. This is not about keeping the region free and open,” the statement said.It added that...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Sunak ‘considered banning thousands of key workers from joining union’

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak considered banning thousands of key workers from joining a union, reports suggest.Leaked government emails have allegedly laid bare a series of plans – including those that would bar Border Force (BF) staff from trade union membership – described by a union chief as the “biggest attack on workers’ rights and freedoms” for generations.Mr Sunak had reportedly contemplated including the proposal in the government’s anti-strike legislation announced last week, and union bosses fear the harsh measure could have also been considered for other sectors.Mark Serwotka, general secretary of the Public and Commercial Services Union, told The...
The Independent

Taiwan arrests four current and former military officers for spying for China

Taiwan has detained a retired air force captain and three other active military officers for allegedly spying for China. The former officer, surnamed Liu, left the military in 2013 and was involved in businesses with China where he was allegedly hired to build an espionage ring using his connections in the military.Prosecutors believe Mr Liu recruited at least six officers into his team and received “rewards” of NT$200,000 (£5,419) and NT$700,000 (£18,967) from Beijing, the semi-government Central News Agency reported. He allegedly received the money from China through shell companies that he set up for each individual brought into...
The Independent

Journalists detained over video appearing to show South Sudan president wetting himself

Six journalists in South Sudan have been detained by authorities over footage appearing to show president Salva Kiir wetting himself, the country’s national journalists union said.The journalists, including camera operators, technicians and editors, were detained on Saturday.The footage was recorded in December and shows a dark stain on the president’s grey trousers as he stood for the national anthem at a road commissioning event. Mr Kiir, 71, has been president of South Sudan since the country gained independence in 2011.The video was never released on television but went viral after being circulated on social media.The journalists, who are employees of...
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia war news – live: Putin wants ceasefire as cover to push us back, says Zelensky

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of seeking a Christmas ceasefire as a cover to stop his forces advancing in the eastern Donbas region and to bring in more men and equipment.Russian president Vladimir Putin has ordered troops to observe a 36-hour ceasefire in Ukraine to allow people to attend services on Orthodox Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.The Kremlin said Mr Putin had ordered a ceasefire from midday on Friday after a call for a temporary truce from Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church.But Mr Zelensky told Moscow the war would “end either...
The Independent

Putin orders 36-hour ceasefire by Russian forces – Ukraine rejects it as ‘hypocrisy’

Russia’s president Vladimir Putin has ordered its army to undertake a 36-hour ceasefire across the “entire” frontline of their invasion of Ukraine – to allow people to attend services on Orthodox Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Mr Putin called on Kyiv to do the same, something immediately rejected by Mikhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, who tweeted that Russia needs to leave the territory it is occupying and “only then will it have a ‘temporary truce’”. “Keep hypocrisy to yourself,” he added, claiming that Moscow wanted to secure additional time to reduce the intensity of...
The Independent

Ukrainians gather for first Christmas service in Kyiv Cathedral ‘in several centuries’ during Russian truce

Ukrainians gathered in a Kyiv cathedral for a service marking Orthodox Christmas during a Russia-ordered truce.Worshippers gathered at the Holy Dormition Cathedral, at Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, including some dressed in camouflage jackets, for the Orthodox Christmas service.The Orthodox Church of Ukraine said it was the “first time in several centuries” that the Christmas service had been hosted at the cathedral.Russian President Vladimir Putin had previously proposed a 36-hour Christmas ceasefire, lasting from midday on January 6 to midnight on January 7, but despite this, air raid sirens were filmed blaring out across Ukraine. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ukraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveWhy did Russia invade Ukraine and what could happen next?
The Independent

Iran hangs two men accused of killing security official during protests

Authorities in Iran have executed two men accused of killing a security officer during an anti-government protest.Protests have been taking place in Iran since September, with at least 517 protesters killed, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group monitoring the unrest.Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Mohammad Hosseini were hung on Saturday after being sentenced by the Iranian Supreme Court.“Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini, principle perpetrators of the crime that led to the unjust martyrdom of Ruhollah Ajamian were hanged this morning,” said the judiciary in a statement released by the official IRNA news agency.Four men are now...
The Independent

Boycott threatened against Suella Braverman’s plans to X-ray vulnerable child refugees

NHS staff should boycott Suella Braverman’s controversial plans to X-ray child migrants to check if they have lied about their age, a health chief has warned.Ross McGhee, the president of the Society of Radiographers, said staff should refuse to carry out the tests, which can carry risks and should be used only when there is a medical need. He said any move to implement scans for migrants would also pile additional pressure on a system already “at breaking point”, in a week where the prime minister made a personal pledge to reduce NHS waiting lists. Figures show more than...
The Independent

UN envoy meets with Afghan higher-ed chief over ban on women

A top U.N. envoy met with the Taliban-led Afghan government’s higher education minister Saturday to discuss the ban on women attending universities. Markus Potzel is the first international official to meet with him since the ban was introduced last month. Taliban authorities on Dec. 20 ordered public and private universities to close for women immediately until further notice. It triggered widespread international condemnation, including from Muslim-majority countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey. Higher Education Minister Nida Mohammad Nadim has defended the ban, saying it is necessary to prevent the mixing of genders in universities and because he...
The Independent

Vladimir Putin attends Orthodox Christmas service alone

Russian President Vladimir Putin was filmed attending an Orthodox Christmas service alone on Saturday (7 January).The footage, shared on Russian state television shows Mr Putin inside the Cathedral of the Annunciation, as priests conducted a midnight service, known as the Divine Liturgy.This comes as many Ukrainians attended a ceremony inside Kyiv Cathedral, with the Orthodox Church of Ukraine saying it was the "first time in several centuries" that a service of this kind had been held there. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Ukrainians celebrate Orthodox Christmas in reclaimed church

Packing Kyiv's 1,000-year-old Lavra Cathedral for Orthodox Christmas, hundreds of worshippers heard the service in that church in the Ukrainian language for the first time in decades, a demonstration of independence from the Russian Orthodox Church. Richly decorated with golden icons and panels, the cathedral — part of the complex known as the Monastery of the Caves and a UNESCO World Heritage Site — put up a video screen outside for the overflow of worshipers, despite the frigid temperatures of -10 Celsius (14 F).Overlooking the right bank of the Dnieper River, the cathedral and monastery complex has been a...
The Independent

Big week for US-Mexico ties going into North American summit

It's been a big week for U.S.-Mexico relations, and that was even before President Joe Biden becomes the first U.S. leader to visit Mexico in nearly a decade. In the lead-up to that trip, Biden announced a major border policy shift, with Mexico's blessing, that will result in the United States sending 30,000 migrants from four other countries per month back across the border. In Mexico, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's security forces nabbed one of the sons of imprisoned former Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, touching off violence that left 30 dead and dozens injured. The...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
323K+
Post
519M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy