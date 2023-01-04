ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Friends of the Earth to launch legal action against Cumbrian mine

By Patrick Daly
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j3ayu_0k34k00700

An environmental campaign group said it will be taking legal action against the UK Government’s decision to approve a new coal mine.

Friends of the Earth (FoE) said it believed Communities Secretary Michael Gove had “acted unlawfully” in approving the fossil fuel extraction project in Cumbria last month.

The underground mine near Whitehaven is expected to extract nearly 2.8 million tonnes of coal per year for use in steelmaking, rather than power generation.

Backers argue it will create around 500 jobs for the area and will save on having to import energy at a time of high prices, with fuel prices having rocketed as a result of the Ukraine war.

But opponents say developing the Woodhouse Colliery site will create more greenhouse gas emissions at a time when the UK is striving to establish a net-zero economy by 2050.

Mr Gove has previously acknowledged that the mine may be subject to a legal challenge, with FoE one of the first objectors out of the blocks.

The group said it is planning to file its claim in the courts later this month.

South Lakes Action on Climate Change (SLACC), another leading opponent of the extraction programme, confirmed its legal team had sent a “pre-action letter” to Mr Gove.

It is currently crowdfunding to raise £70,000 in order to mount a challenge, with SLACC tweeting that the papers must be lodged at the High Court by January 13.

Niall Toru, a lawyer for FoE, said: “By giving the go-ahead to this polluting and totally unnecessary coal mine, the Government has not only made the wrong decision for our economy and the climate, we believe it has also acted unlawfully.

“Michael Gove has failed to account for the significant climate impacts of this mine or how the much-needed move to green steelmaking will be impacted by its approval.

“With the world facing a climate emergency, we shouldn’t have to take this challenge to court.

“Any sensible government should be choosing to leave coal in the ground, and accelerating the transition to a safe, clean and sustainable future.”

Mr Toru said “just as many jobs” could be secured through a local programme to insulate homes rather than allowing mining to take place.

“This would bring a myriad of benefits the mine simply can’t offer, such as lower energy bills, warmer homes and fewer carbon emissions released into our atmosphere,” he added.

Rowan Smith, solicitor at Leigh Day representing the campaigners, said: “A critical issue raised by Friends of the Earth during the inquiry was the signal that granting a new coal mine in the middle of a climate emergency would send to the rest of the world.

“Friends of the Earth believes that this was never properly grappled with by either the inspector or the Secretary of State.

“We hope that the court will agree that this argument justifies a full hearing.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Council threatens legal action over migrants being housed in seaside hotels

Another local authority has threatened legal action over the housing of asylum seekers in hotels and accused the Home Office of persistently breaking planning rules.East Lindsey District Council has submitted a pre-action letter to the Home Office, in which it labelled the use of five hotels in Skegness to house migrants as having “caused substantial harm” and said it was done without consent.The council said that it is considering pursuing a legal review to halt what it believes is an unlawful use of hotels in “the prime tourist area” of the town to house asylum seekers, which it claimed is...
BBC

Bristol University activist finishes 'plogging' tour of 30 cities

An environmentalist has picked up 360kg (56 stone) of rubbish during a 'plogging' tour of the UK. Vivek Gurav wants to inspire others to take up plogging, which is the act of picking litter while running, like he did in India and Bristol. Mr Gurav visited 30 cities during his...
BBC

Anglesey: Gold and copper mining possible after survey

There are renewed hopes that minerals such as copper and gold could once again be mined on Anglesey. A survey has found there were more deposits than were originally thought. During the 18th Century, Mynydd Parys, near Amlwch in the north of the island, provided copper across the world. The...
The Independent

Hundreds of migrants ‘detained illegally at immigration removal centres’

More than 400 asylum seekers were illegally detained at immigration removal centres, Home Office emails have revealed.The detention of between 450 and 500 migrants held as “overflow” from the Manston processing centre in November was described at the time as “no longer legal”, according to emails obtained by the BBC.During a surge in Channel crossings in October, as many as 4,000 people were being detained at Manston, which is designed to hold just 1,600.New arrivals were expected to be taken to the centre, which is designed for holding people for short periods during security and identity checks, before being moved...
The Independent

Undercover video finds cows on dairy giant farm that supplies Iceland and Costa Coffee ‘in filthy conditions’

Cows were found emaciated, lame and struggling to walk on a farm that supplies a dairy giant whose customers include Costa Coffee, Iceland, British Airways, Budgens and Londis, investigators claim.The animals were also handled roughly, with one being hit in the udder and others being slapped or having their heads pushed, footage suggested.Some had their legs shackled and others were filmed hobbling and showing signs of pain, activists said. Dead calves were photographed in wheelie bins and a dead cow was left outdoors “with the potential to spread disease”.The video was shot undercover by vegan organisation Viva! at a...
BBC

Leeds: Couple's fear for children in council flat 'covered in mould'

The parents of two young children have said leaks in their council flat have left their home "absolutely covered in mould". Leigh Spence and Lewis Lockwood, of Leeds, fear for the health of their two-year-old and eight-month-old sons. They said water had been running down the walls of the boys'...
The Independent

Voices: Harry’s military claims point to one thing – an enduring sense of trauma

Prince Harry is publicly processing the trauma from his past and his actions speak to the challenges that veterans up and down the country experience.As some veterans form a line to take potshots at Harry, his latest endeavour seems to me another layer in his processing of the quite extreme unresolved grief of his childhood.Claims to have killed 25 Taliban, whatever their truth, are both unwise but also counter the unspoken code of the UK armed forces. The cynic in me suspects that the book’s editors wanted something salacious. But Harry should have refused.There is an unwritten rule that...
The Independent

King Charles asked Harry and William not to ‘make my final years a misery’, reports say

Prince Harry has reportedly claimed King Charles asked him and William not to “make my final years a misery” at Prince Philip’s funeral last year. Details about the conversation between Charles and his sons are believed to be part of the Duke of Sussex’s forthcoming memoir Spare, which will be released next week. According to The Guardian, which said it had obtained a copy of the book ahead of publication on 10 January, Spare includes Harry’s “unsparing” retelling of private scenes and conversations between senior royals. One such moment occurred after the Duke of Edinburgh’s Windsor Castle funeral in...
Gizmodo

Germany Warns Elon Musk of Breaking EU Misinformation Laws on Twitter

Twitter CEO Elon Musk met with Germany’s digital director to discuss the country’s expectations for disinformation on the platform. German Embassy representatives organized the meeting in San Francisco which was scheduled with very little notice, the evening before it took place. Digital and Transport Minister Volker Wissing traveled...
CALIFORNIA STATE
BBC

Hale asylum seekers: MP criticises hotel plan for village

Plans to house about 100 asylum seekers in a hotel in the centre of a village have been criticised by the area's MP. Sir Graham Brady, who represents Altrincham and Sale West, said Hale would be the "worst possible place" to accommodate the group of young men. He said he...
BBC

Fireworks plea after Horley woman's horse euthanised

A woman whose horse bolted during a new year fireworks display and ended up having to be put down has urged people to attend organised displays. Joanna Barnett, from Horley, Surrey, posted an appeal on Facebook after losing her "best friend Talullah". She said her horse ran through a wooden...
The Independent

UK palace allies push back against Prince Harry's claims

Allies of Britain’s royal family pushed back Saturday against claims made by Prince Harry in his new memoir, which paints the monarchy as a cold and callous institution that failed to nurture or support him.Buckingham Palace hasn't officially commented on the book. But British newspapers and websites brimmed with quotes from unnamed "royal insiders,” rebutting Harry’s accusations. One said his public attacks on the royal family took a “toll” on the health of Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September.Veteran journalist Jonathan Dimbleby, a biographer and friend of King Charles III, said Harry’s revelations were the type “that you’d...
CALIFORNIA STATE
BBC

Staffordshire truckers jailed for laundering up to £45m

Six men have been jailed for their role in the illegal laundering of up to £45m. The road haulage operators from Staffordshire used their company, Genesis 2014 (UK) Ltd, to collect huge sums of cash from across England and transport it to London. It was then transferred onwards and...
The Independent

‘It never needed to be this way’: Everything Harry has said about the royal family in memoir interviews

Prince Harry’s new memoir Spare will be published on 10 January – just a little over a month after his and wife Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary was released amid controversy. Ghostwritten by Pulitzer Prize winner JR Moehringer, the “personal and emotional” book reportedly includes claims that Prince William physically attacked Harry at his London home during an argument about the Duchess of Sussex in 2019. Harry also reportedly writes that King Charles asked his sons not to “make my final years a misery” during a conversation that took place after Prince Philip’s funeral in March 2021. The 38-year-old recently...
The Independent

Covid news - live: UK ‘not prepared for new wave’ as XBB.1.5 cases soar

The UK is not prepared for another Covid wave, experts are warning, as the spread of “highly infectious” subvariant XBB.1.5 continues in the UK.University of Warwick virologist Professor Lawrence Young told The Independent that the UK is not at all prepared for another wave if the highly transmissible sub variant continues to spread reapidly.People have been urged to wear masks and remain at home if feeling unwell as the new variant coronavirus XBB.1.5 has led to concerns about the rise in Covid-19 cases.The XBB.1.5 is the highly transmissible version of Covid that caused cases to surge in the UK...
BBC

Rail boss admits 17-mile diversion around bridge is 'exceptional'

A 17-mile diversion route set up because of work to replace a bridge is "exceptional" and will be "disruptive", Network Rail has admitted. A stretch of Nazeing New Road beside Broxbourne railway station in Hertfordshire closed on Tuesday and is not expected to reopen until 30 April. A road bridge,...
BBC

Bolton Council refers to dead man by wrong name in apology letter

A council referred to a dead man by the wrong name in an apology letter about his care which was also delivered late, an ombudsman has found. Complaints had been made about care provided by Bolton Council after the man was discharged from hospital. These included carers not turning up...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
323K+
Post
519M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy