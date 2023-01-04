Week 18 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends

The Rams TE struggled last week but he’s got a plus matchup in Seattle.

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.

Fabs Top 10 tight ends

1. Travis Kelce vs. Raiders (Sat.)

2. George Kittle vs. Cardinals

3. Evan Engram vs. Titans

4. T.J. Hockenson at Bears

5. Mark Andrews at Bengals

6. Dallas Goedert vs. Giants

7. Dalton Schultz at Commanders

8. Darren Waller at Chiefs (Sat.)

9. Tyler Higbee at Seahawks

10. Cole Kmet vs. Vikings

Week 18 Start ‘Em: Tight Ends

Start of the Week

Evan Engram vs. Titans (Sat. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Engram put up a real stinker last week, scoring just 3.9 fantasy points in a win over the Texans. He had scored at least 14 points in his previous four games, however, and this week’s game against the Titans makes him a solid starter. Their defense has allowed the fifth-most points to tight ends, and Engram beat them for 39.2 points back in Week 14.

Start ‘Em

Tyler Higbee at Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Higbee scored just 4.1 fantasy points last week, but he had put up a combined 43.1 points in his previous two contests. I like him as a top-10 option this week, as a positive matchup in Seattle awaits. Their defense has surrendered at least 10.8 points to tight ends 12 times, and three have beaten them for at least 14 points over the last three weeks.

Tyler Conklin at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Conklin isn’t the most consistent tight end in fantasy football, but he can be useful when the matchup is right. That was the case last week, when he scored 14 fantasy points against the Seahawks, and it’s true this week with a game in Miami. Their defense has allowed 10 touchdowns and the third-most points to tight ends, so Conklin is a streamer.

More Starts

Darren Waller at Chiefs (Sat. 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Dalton Schultz at Commanders (4:25 p.m., Fox)

Taysom Hill vs. Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Bargains

Tyler Higbee at Seahawks ($4,400)

Dawson Knox vs. Patriots ($4,200)

Tyler Conklin at Dolphins ($3,600)

Week 18 Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends

Sit of the Week

Pat Freiermuth vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Freiermuth has been tough to trust in recent weeks, scoring fewer than 6.7 points in two of his last three games. I’d be wary of this week’s matchup against the Browns, too, as their pass defense has allowed just two touchdowns and the sixth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends. That includes holding the Penn State product to a mere 6.1 points back in Week 3.

Sit ‘Em

Noah Fant vs. Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Fant is coming off a six-point stinker in last week’s win over the Jets, and an upcoming matchup against the Rams makes him a risk-reward starter. Los Angeles has allowed eight touchdowns to tight ends, but the position has also averaged fewer than four catches and 40 yards per game against them. I’d consider Fant a touchdown dependent, No. 2 option at best.

Hunter Henry at Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Henry is coming off a solid game for fantasy fans, scoring 10.2 points in a win over the Dolphins. He had scored 3.3 or fewer points in three of his previous four games, however, and that includes a Week 12 matchup against the Bills where Henry was held to 3.3 points. Buffalo hasn’t allowed a single touchdown to a tight end either, so I’d fade Henry.

More Sits

Gerald Everett at Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Logan Thomas vs. Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

Trey McBride at 49ers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Fades

T.J. Hockenson at Bears ($5,700)

David Njoku at Steelers ($3,900)

Pat Freiermuth vs. Browns ($3,800)

