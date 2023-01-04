Week 18 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Kickers and Team Defenses

Eagles defense will feast, especially if Giants rest their starters.

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.

Fabs Top 10 team defenses

1. 49ers D/ST vs. Cardinals

2. Eagles D/ST vs. Giants

3. Cowboys D/ST at Commanders

4. Jaguars D/ST vs. Titans

5. Bills D/ST vs. Patriots

6. Chiefs D/ST vs. Raiders (Sat.)

7. Bengals D/ST vs. Ravens

8. Seahawks D/ST vs. Rams

9. Chargers D/ST at Broncos

10. Jets D/ST at Dolphins

Week 18 Start ‘Em: Defenses

Start of the Week

Eagles D/ST vs. Giants (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): The Eagles defense put up 10 fantasy points in last week’s loss to the Saints, and I think you can expect a similar (or better) result against the Giants. New York could sit Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and their starters, while the Eagles need a win to clinch the No. 1 seed.

Start ‘Em

Cowboys D/ST at Commanders (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): The Cowboys still have an outside shot to win the NFC East and a first-round bye, so I’d expect many of their starters to play. It’s a great matchup, too, as the turnover-prone Carson Wentz leads what is a very questionable Commanders offense. Start the Dallas defense.

More Starts

49ers D/ST vs. Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

Bengals D/ST vs. Ravens (TBD)

Seahawks D/ST vs. Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Bargains

Jets D/ST at Dolphins ($2,600)

Panthers DST at Saints ($2,500)

Week 18 Sit ‘Em: Defenses

Sit of the Week

Packers D/ST vs. Lions (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): The Packers defense scored a bananas 23 points in last week’s win over the Vikings, but I wouldn’t chase the points against Detroit. Believe it or not, defenses have averaged the second-fewest fantasy points when facing quarterback Jared Goff and an explosive Lions offense.

Sit ‘Em

Titans D/ST at Jaguars (Sat. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): The Titans D/ST ranks sixth in fantasy points at the position, but a tough roadie against Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars makes this unit a fade. Defenses have averaged the third-fewest fantasy points against Jacksonville, making Tennessee a risk this weekend.

More Sits

Commanders D/ST vs. Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

Patriots D/ST at Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Giants D/ST at Eagles (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Fades

Dolphins D/ST vs. Jets ($3,000)

Vikings D/ST at Bears ($2,900)

Fabs Top 10 kickers

1. Brett Maher at Commanders

2. Harrison Butker vs. Raiders (Sat.)

3. Tyler Bass vs. Patriots

4. Robbie Gould vs. Cardinals

5. Justin Tucker at Bengals

6. Jake Elliott vs. Giants

7. Mason Crosby vs. Lions

8. Greg Joseph at Bears

9. Jason Myers vs. Rams

10. Riley Patterson vs. Titans

Week 18 Start ‘Em: Kickers

Start of the Week

Brett Maher at Commanders (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Maher has scored nine or more fantasy points in four straight games, and a matchup vs. the Commanders makes him a virtual must start. Washington’s defense has given it up to kickers over the last four weeks, allowing an average of 10.3 fantasy points per game.

More Starts

Harrison Butker vs. Raiders (Sat. 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Robbie Gould vs. Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

Mason Crosby vs. Lions (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Week 18 Sit ‘Em: Kickers

Sit of the Week

Matt Prater at 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Prater has been on absolute fire in recent weeks, scoring a combined 42 fantasy points in his last three games. So, while he’ll be tough to sit, keep in mind that no team in the league has allowed fewer fantasy points to kickers than the 49ers. Start Prater with some caution this week.

More Sits

Nick Folk at Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Chris Boswell vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Brandon McManus vs. Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

