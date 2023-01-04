ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

What's the Minimum Wage in Your State in 2023?

The minimum wage went up in 23 states at the start of 2023, with several more set to raise their base hourly pay in the months to come. Those increases, which will benefit roughly 8.4 million Americans, range from 23 cents in Michigan to $1.50 in Nebraska. In Washington, DC, only the minimum wage for tipped employees increased -- by 65 cents, to $6 an hour -- as part of the elimination of a tipped minimum wage in the next four years.
Remember This Illinois Law if You Plan On Warming Up Your Car

Jack Frost is about to bare down on our area this week and cars/trucks are going to be put to the test. So, could warming up your car get you a ticket in Illinois?. Bitterly cold temps are headed our way right before the holiday season. As some of us are preparing to drive to grandma's house for the holidays. If you're planning on warming up your car before the family gets in, or if you warm up your car in the morning before you head to work remember the Illinois law.
Best (& Worst) States to Retire In - 2023

New research has revealed Washington as the best state to retire in the US. The research carried out by Global Residence Index used the OECD Better Life Index as inspiration to help decide the most important factors for those of retirement age. The following factors were ranked across each of...
U-Haul Releases Records that Prove Americans are Fleeing Blue States in Massive Numbers

In Fact, so many are leaving California, Illinois, Michigan, and New York for red states like Texas and Florida, U-Haul actually ran out of trucks. The newest release of geographical data from Uhaul shows that Americans are engaging in interstate relocation with a never-before-seen fervor. What’s more, many believe that politics and economics are the driving factors and there is some evidence to support that conclusion.
Minimum Wage Workers Just Got a Raise in These 23 States

Nearly two dozen states rang in the new year with hourly minimum wage increases, boosting paychecks for millions of U.S. workers. The pay raises are now in effect for 8.4 million workers across 23 states, set in motion by previously passed legislation, ballot measure or as annual cost of living adjustments, according to a data analysis by the nonprofit think tank Economic Policy Institute. Twenty-seven cities and counties also bumped up their minimum wages on Jan. 1, and four more states are hiking minimum wages later this year, adding to the number of Americans expected to see higher earnings.
Minimum Wage Set To Increase in 23 States and 41 Cities

Thanks to an increase in the minimum wage, millions of workers in the United States are about to receive a raise on New Year’s Day. The minimum wage is increasing in 23 states. Meanwhile, 41 cities also increased the minimum hourly rate employers must pay to workers. Most of the city-mandated pay bumps are in California, with 28 of the 41 in the Golden State.
Wage increase: US states to raise workers’ salary starting on January 2023!

Nearly half of the states withinside the United States have a gift for their employees on New Year’s Day: a minimum wage increase. According to an evaluation from the Economic Policy Institute, a left-leaning suppose tank, 8.4 million people will begin getting a better paycheck to come January 1. That’s because of a mixture of inflation adjustments, legislation, and poll measures.
Where minimum wage hikes are taking effect in the new year

NEW YORK — Nearly half of U.S. states raised their minimum wages at the outset of 2023, helping millions of workers contend with the nation's ongoing bout of high inflation. In all, 23 states raised their wage floors at the start of this year in keeping with inflation-adjusted increases or as part of scheduled hikes that take effect at the beginning of each calendar year.
Are More People Moving In, or Out of Louisiana?

Red states... blue states... only this time, the colors have a much different meaning. Instead of political leanings, this time the colors denote states gaining or losing population. North American Van Lines recently released their annual Migration Report, showing trends from 2022 of which states have more people leaving, or...
