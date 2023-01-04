Read full article on original website
Related
Death of 2 Kids Reason for Latest Recall in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois
204,000 blankets sold throughout Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and nationwide have been recalled by Target due to the deaths of two children. Blanket Recalled By Minnesota-Based Target Due to Death of 2 Children. Check your Christmas gifts and stash of blankets in your kids' rooms. According to the Consumer Product...
Pennsylvania among ‘most moved out of’ states: report
People continue to move out of Pennsylvania at a faster rate than moving in. In fact, a new report has revealed that Pennsylvania is among the top 10 “most moved out of” states in the U.S. LISTEN: More people are leaving Pennsylvania than moving in, says U-Haul |...
Report: Illinois is the #2 state people moved away from in 2022
According to United Van Lines' 46th Annual National Movers Study, Illinois was the second state on the list of places that people were moving out of in 2022.
CNET
What's the Minimum Wage in Your State in 2023?
The minimum wage went up in 23 states at the start of 2023, with several more set to raise their base hourly pay in the months to come. Those increases, which will benefit roughly 8.4 million Americans, range from 23 cents in Michigan to $1.50 in Nebraska. In Washington, DC, only the minimum wage for tipped employees increased -- by 65 cents, to $6 an hour -- as part of the elimination of a tipped minimum wage in the next four years.
Remember This Illinois Law if You Plan On Warming Up Your Car
Jack Frost is about to bare down on our area this week and cars/trucks are going to be put to the test. So, could warming up your car get you a ticket in Illinois?. Bitterly cold temps are headed our way right before the holiday season. As some of us are preparing to drive to grandma's house for the holidays. If you're planning on warming up your car before the family gets in, or if you warm up your car in the morning before you head to work remember the Illinois law.
Best (& Worst) States to Retire In - 2023
New research has revealed Washington as the best state to retire in the US. The research carried out by Global Residence Index used the OECD Better Life Index as inspiration to help decide the most important factors for those of retirement age. The following factors were ranked across each of...
Oregon, Washington among states raising their minimum wages in 2023
More than half of the states in the U.S. will raise their minimum wages next year. Will yours?
U-Haul Releases Records that Prove Americans are Fleeing Blue States in Massive Numbers
In Fact, so many are leaving California, Illinois, Michigan, and New York for red states like Texas and Florida, U-Haul actually ran out of trucks. The newest release of geographical data from Uhaul shows that Americans are engaging in interstate relocation with a never-before-seen fervor. What’s more, many believe that politics and economics are the driving factors and there is some evidence to support that conclusion.
Minimum Wage Workers Just Got a Raise in These 23 States
Nearly two dozen states rang in the new year with hourly minimum wage increases, boosting paychecks for millions of U.S. workers. The pay raises are now in effect for 8.4 million workers across 23 states, set in motion by previously passed legislation, ballot measure or as annual cost of living adjustments, according to a data analysis by the nonprofit think tank Economic Policy Institute. Twenty-seven cities and counties also bumped up their minimum wages on Jan. 1, and four more states are hiking minimum wages later this year, adding to the number of Americans expected to see higher earnings.
Minimum Wage Set To Increase in 23 States and 41 Cities
Thanks to an increase in the minimum wage, millions of workers in the United States are about to receive a raise on New Year’s Day. The minimum wage is increasing in 23 states. Meanwhile, 41 cities also increased the minimum hourly rate employers must pay to workers. Most of the city-mandated pay bumps are in California, with 28 of the 41 in the Golden State.
This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in Mississippi
America’s gun industry is booming. Over 11.3 million firearms were manufactured in the United States in 2020, more than double the 5.6 million produced in 2010, and nearly triple the 3.9 million guns manufactured in 2000, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Surging demand for firearms has been a boon not […]
Wage increase: US states to raise workers’ salary starting on January 2023!
Nearly half of the states withinside the United States have a gift for their employees on New Year’s Day: a minimum wage increase. According to an evaluation from the Economic Policy Institute, a left-leaning suppose tank, 8.4 million people will begin getting a better paycheck to come January 1. That’s because of a mixture of inflation adjustments, legislation, and poll measures.
Most common jobs 150 years ago in Texas
By transcribing the previously untranscribed Table XXVII from the 1870 decennial census, a state-level glimpse into the historic job market can be seen.
Where minimum wage hikes are taking effect in the new year
NEW YORK — Nearly half of U.S. states raised their minimum wages at the outset of 2023, helping millions of workers contend with the nation's ongoing bout of high inflation. In all, 23 states raised their wage floors at the start of this year in keeping with inflation-adjusted increases or as part of scheduled hikes that take effect at the beginning of each calendar year.
CNET
Minimum Wage by State: Base Pay Rising in Over Half of US States in 2023
The minimum wage went up in 23 states on Jan. 1, 2023. Those increases, which benefit roughly 8.4 million Americans, ranged from 23 cents in Michigan to $1.50 in Nebraska. Some were the result of automatic adjustments, while others came via new state laws or ballot initiatives. "The biggest factor...
10 Major US Cities With the Most Affordable Housing
Housing is typically your biggest expense -- whether you rent or own -- and it's become unaffordable for many in the largest cities in the U.S. In the most expensive city -- San Jose, California --...
Formerly one of the worst, Utah's occupational licensing laws among nation's most affordable
(The Center Square) – Recent statewide reform efforts have made Utah the most improved state in the nation for burdensome occupational licensing practices, a recent study shows. The Institute of Justice released its third edition of License to Work: A National Study of Burdens from Occupational Licensing, providing an...
Are More People Moving In, or Out of Louisiana?
Red states... blue states... only this time, the colors have a much different meaning. Instead of political leanings, this time the colors denote states gaining or losing population. North American Van Lines recently released their annual Migration Report, showing trends from 2022 of which states have more people leaving, or...
The oldest person in the US, Bessie Hendricks, dies at 115 in Iowa nursing home
At age 115, Bessie Hendricks was believed to be the oldest person in the U.S. when she died Tuesday at a senior living facility in Lake City, Iowa.
Millions of Americans will pay up to 25 cents more a gallon as gas tax pause is lifted – see if your state is affected
MILLIONS of commutes may get more expensive as seven states are choosing to either lift gas tax holidays or introduce new fees. Drivers in Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, and Utah woke up on January 1 to find that taxes have been added to their gas prices.
B100
Davenport, IA
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B100 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://b100quadcities.com
Comments / 0