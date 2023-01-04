ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, TX

floydcountyrecord.com

Martinez Takes Grand Champion and Junior Showmanship Award

MUNCY, TX – It was a big day for Aubrianna Martinez at the Floyd County Stock Show Wednesday as she claimed Grand Champion in the 2023 Dairy Cattle Show and also took home the Junior Showmanship award. Brinley Lefevre drove the Reserve Champion from the Junior Dairy Breed, and...
FLOYD COUNTY, TX
floydcountyrecord.com

Floydada Firefighters Responded to Two Calls in December

FLOYDADA, TX – It was a slow month as volunteer firefighters from the Floydada Fire Department responded to just two calls. Early in the month (December 2, 2022), fire trucks were dispatched to a cotton module fire three miles west on Farm to Market road 37. Two days before...
FLOYDADA, TX
floydcountyrecord.com

Smith Receives Pioneer Award for Semicentennial of Service

LOCKNEY, TX – A fourth-generation Floyd County farmer has been recognized with the Texas Farm Bureau Pioneer Award. Dan Smith joined Farm Bureau 49 years ago and has served at the county level in leadership roles – including President of the Floyd County Farm Bureau. In 1987, Smith...
FLOYD COUNTY, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock, You Are NOT Allowed to Put These Things In A Dumpster

I'm pretty sick of the "every man for himself" mentality bleeding out in really dumb ways, like the selfish people who misuse and abuse Lubbock dumpsters. We are actually quite fortunate to have dumpsters, in other places we'd have to walk our plastic bin to the end of our driveway, and if we missed the garbage man, we'd just have to bring our trash back up to our house. Dumpsters are incredibly convenient, but we could lose them if we don't follow the rules.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Tenants describe series of floods; claiming Boulders at Lakeridge management is unresponsive

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Tenants at a South Lubbock apartment complex blame a series of floods on their maintenance teams and they say management is not doing enough to help. In October, the Boulders at Lakeridge apartment complex had a large fire that displaced nearly 30 people. Lubbock Fire Rescue attributed that fire to a maintenance error, and now residents claim they are seeing more problems, this time with water.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

31 People Arrested in Lubbock the Week Leading up to the New Year

It is officially 2023 which means only one thing, new year new me. There are tons of resolutions that people set for themselves at the start of a new year whether it's finding love, traveling more, or even making more money. We can look forward to some new things this year like something called 'rud' which I have never heard of, the need for a pickle shop to open up in Lubbock (call it the Bubble Bass Cafe), and some new trends.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Legal Weed Advertising Creeps It’s Way Into Lubbock

It was about 7:30 a.m., on the day after Christmas, when I saw the first advertisement for legal weed. I looked up at an electronic billboard at University and Avenue Q just in time to see an ad for a legal dispensary in Texico, New Mexico, advertising that it was just "1.5 hours west". I won't say that my jaw hit the floor, but I did find it very surprising. I even drove back by to see it again.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Wilson ISD employee accused of ‘inappropriate interactions’ with students

LUBBOCK, Texas — An employee with the Wilson Independent School District was placed on administrative leave over “allegedly having inappropriate interactions with high school students,” according to a social media post from the district Thursday morning. The post said the district received information of the interactions on December 30 and “immediately contacted the Lynn County […]
WILSON, TX
floydcountyrecord.com

Jackson announces retirement as District Attorney

FLOYDADA – Wade Jackson, the 110th Judicial District Attorney representing Floyd, Briscoe, Dickens and Motley counties, has announced his retirement. Jackson, who has served as DA since January 2017, sent Governor Greg Abbott a letter this week making the retirement official. Jackson, whose office is based in the Floyd County Courthouse, is in his second 4-year term set to expire on December 31, 2024. In the letter to the Governor Jackson says he is stepping away due to personal reasons.
FLOYD COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

19-year-old dies in his sleep, Lubbock family blames herbal supplement, kratom

LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock mother is mourning the loss of her son after she said her son passed away from taking an herbal supplement. The supplement is called kratom and is made from tree leaves that have psychoactive compounds that may be addictive. It’s typically found in smoke shops in the form of a pill or powder. Kratom is marketed as a natural energy booster, pain reliever or mood enhancer but a study by Mayo Clinic calls the substance “unsafe” and “ineffective” with 1,800 reports to poison control centers involving kratom, including several deaths.
LUBBOCK, TX

