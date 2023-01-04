Read full article on original website
Gavin Newsom, the sequel: Governor starts second term as leader of liberal America
After leading a "March for Democracy" on the second anniversary of the U.S. Capitol insurrection, Gavin Newsom portrayed himself as a partisan warrior on the national stage, but a unifier in California in his second inaugural speech.
California is working hard to pass gun laws — and even harder to defend them
State lawmakers introduce new gun legislation in a tense legal climate.
How California Is Pulling Racism and Hate Crimes Out Into the Open
Black Californians are most affected by criminal offenses based on prejudice McKenzie Jackson| California Black Media. Officials and advocates across California are pouring resources into pointing out that racism and racial intolerance impact public health — major factors, they say, behind the substantial increase in hate crimes and hate incidents in the Golden State. In Stop the Hate, a 2021 report focused on hate crimes in Los Angeles County researchers reached several revealing conclusions that line up with trends reported across the state.
New CA Law Decriminalizing Jaywalking Because of ‘Racism’ is Cover for Real Motive
Yet another new law to turn all of California into San Francisco was passed by the California Legislature and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom last fall. This one legalizes jaywalking, effective January 1, 2023. While this might not sound earth shattering, proponents of AB 2147 claim this change is necessary...
Some, but not all, new laws for 2023
The last session of the California Legislature ended in September and Gov. Gavin Newsom had the option to sign into law more than 1,160 bills the Legislature had passed. By Oct. 2, he had signed 997 and vetoed 163. Below is a brief summary of the new laws that Californians will have in 2023.
6 Crazy California Laws That Should Be Banned In Idaho
You can't walk five feet in the Gem State without running into someone from California or who has a story about California. We continue to see folks from California coming into Idaho searching for a better life. Idahoans often wonder how bad California is that so many folks leave the Golden State.
California seeks sterilization victims to pay reparations
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — About 600 people alive today can’t have children because California’s government sterilized them either against their will or without their knowledge, and now the state is trying to find them so it can pay them at least $15,000 each in reparations. But after a...
In California, Independent Truckers Face Uncertain Future
LOS ANGELES —With his truck parked waiting for loads, Todd Ellis ambles up to other drivers — especially newcomers — to shoot the breeze and talk shop. He senses their panic. Uncertainty is rife in these Long Beach and Los Angeles ports, a doorway for a full...
New law bans 200,000 high emission vehicles in California
Estimated 200,000 vehicles including 70,000 big rigs have been banned from California roads starting this week. This follows the final adoption of 2010 a rule banning vehicles that do not comply with the California Air Resources Board (CARB) regulations. CARB implemented a set of clean air regulations in 2008, which...
Diaz: Who Is The Real Bogeyman In Santa Ana?
The hyper-criminalization of communities of color in central Orange County must be recognized in order to implement sound policy that truly keeps our neighborhoods safe. Santa Ana made history in electing its first woman Mayor in the City’s 153-year history. In this momentous occasion, Pastor Nati Alvarado opened up the night with his words of wisdom to the Council. Mr. Alvarado made sure to acknowledge the tragic loss of Maria Mora, a mother of 3, who was shot on Dec. 4th. In a packed room full of supporters, friends, family, and community members, folks from all walks of life gathered in the Council Chambers to capture history in the making.
California’s Snowpack Is High Above Average—but Its Drought Is Far From Over
California’s snowpack is off to a good start this winter, inspiring cautious optimism that the state may get some respite from its extreme drought. After the state’s first formal snow survey on Tuesday in the Sierra Nevada, officials announced that the statewide snowpack is measuring 174 percent of the historical average for this time of year. That’s the third-largest snowpack in the past 40 years, trailing only 1983 and 2011.
LA residents fear of eviction wave as tenant protections are set to expire
LOS ANGELES - Dionicia Cipres owes nearly $6,000 in rent on her one-bedroom Koreatown apartment, where she lives with her husband. Come Feb. 1, when Los Angeles' rent protections due to the COVID-19 pandemic are set to expire, the clock will begin ticking for Cipres to pay back all of it.
Santana: Why Are Some of OC’s Biggest School Districts Firing Their Superintendents Over Winter Break?
While parents and students across Orange County took a break from school over the winter holidays, their local school boards very much stayed in play. Today, at 4 p.m., right on the heels of the New Year’s holiday, a newly-elected governing board majority in the Orange Unified School District has scheduled a special meeting to consider firing both their Superintendent, Gunn Marie Hansen and Cathleen Corella, an Assistant Superintendent for Educational Services, according to school district records.
Group denied environmental study of mountain bungee jump site
A judge Thursday denied a legal action brought by a citizens group against Los Angeles County over the longtime operation of bungee jumping on the “Bridge to Nowhere” across the East Fork of the San Gabriel River in mountains north of Azusa, in which the petitioners argued there was an inadequate environmental assessment.
Klamath River dam removal project faces lawsuit
The removal of four dams along the Klamath River near the Oregon-California state line, cheered by tribal, state and federal officials last month, is facing additional litigation. Siskiyou County Water Users Association board member Anthony Intiso has filed a lawsuit against Wade Crowfoot, the secretary of the California Natural Resources...
New California Law Could Set A Trend For Idaho
"DoN't CaLiFoRniA mY IdAho!" First off, let's calm down! This isn't a push for Idaho to adopt the ways of California by any means. That being said, California just passed a law that could entice other states to follow... and while it doesn't necessarily mean more "freedom", it does mean inmates will be entitled to a privilege previously not allowed.
How a Citizens’ Panel Reshaped Orange County’s State and Federal Elections
When Orange County voters cast ballots in the November 2022 election, there was a major force that transformed how local communities will be represented in Sacramento and Washington, D.C. A citizens redistricting panel. More than a decade ago, California voters yanked redistricting of Congressional and state legislative lines out of...
Cops search teens perceived as Black 6x more often than teens thought to be white, report finds
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California law enforcement searched teenagers whom officers perceived to be Black at nearly six times the rate of teens believed to be white during vehicle and pedestrian stops in 2021, according to a state report released Tuesday. The annual report by California’s Racial and Identity...
Time Running Out for Victims of Forced Sterilization
SACRAMENTO - California is trying to find victims of forced sterilization but few victims are coming forward. State officials have just a year left in a $4.5 Million program to compensate victims who were sterilized against their will or without their knowledge. So far the state has received 310 applications and has only approved 51 for the payout. 153 applications still need to be processed, while the rest have been denied.
Wyoming Law Prof: New California Law Banning Doctors From Advising Against COVID Vax Is Unconstitutional
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A California law that punishes doctors for advising patients against taking COVID-19 vaccines took effect Sunday, alarming a Wyoming doctor and a First-Amendment expert. Enacted Sept. 30, Assembly Bill 2098 became enforceable on the first day of 2023. It allows the...
