Orange County, CA

How California Is Pulling Racism and Hate Crimes Out Into the Open

Black Californians are most affected by criminal offenses based on prejudice McKenzie Jackson| California Black Media. Officials and advocates across California are pouring resources into pointing out that racism and racial intolerance impact public health — major factors, they say, behind the substantial increase in hate crimes and hate incidents in the Golden State. In Stop the Hate, a 2021 report focused on hate crimes in Los Angeles County researchers reached several revealing conclusions that line up with trends reported across the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Some, but not all, new laws for 2023

The last session of the California Legislature ended in September and Gov. Gavin Newsom had the option to sign into law more than 1,160 bills the Legislature had passed. By Oct. 2, he had signed 997 and vetoed 163. Below is a brief summary of the new laws that Californians will have in 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
New law bans 200,000 high emission vehicles in California

Estimated 200,000 vehicles including 70,000 big rigs have been banned from California roads starting this week. This follows the final adoption of 2010 a rule banning vehicles that do not comply with the California Air Resources Board (CARB) regulations. CARB implemented a set of clean air regulations in 2008, which...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Diaz: Who Is The Real Bogeyman In Santa Ana?

The hyper-criminalization of communities of color in central Orange County must be recognized in order to implement sound policy that truly keeps our neighborhoods safe. Santa Ana made history in electing its first woman Mayor in the City’s 153-year history. In this momentous occasion, Pastor Nati Alvarado opened up the night with his words of wisdom to the Council. Mr. Alvarado made sure to acknowledge the tragic loss of Maria Mora, a mother of 3, who was shot on Dec. 4th. In a packed room full of supporters, friends, family, and community members, folks from all walks of life gathered in the Council Chambers to capture history in the making.
SANTA ANA, CA
California’s Snowpack Is High Above Average—but Its Drought Is Far From Over

California’s snowpack is off to a good start this winter, inspiring cautious optimism that the state may get some respite from its extreme drought. After the state’s first formal snow survey on Tuesday in the Sierra Nevada, officials announced that the statewide snowpack is measuring 174 percent of the historical average for this time of year. That’s the third-largest snowpack in the past 40 years, trailing only 1983 and 2011.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santana: Why Are Some of OC’s Biggest School Districts Firing Their Superintendents Over Winter Break?

While parents and students across Orange County took a break from school over the winter holidays, their local school boards very much stayed in play. Today, at 4 p.m., right on the heels of the New Year’s holiday, a newly-elected governing board majority in the Orange Unified School District has scheduled a special meeting to consider firing both their Superintendent, Gunn Marie Hansen and Cathleen Corella, an Assistant Superintendent for Educational Services, according to school district records.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Klamath River dam removal project faces lawsuit

The removal of four dams along the Klamath River near the Oregon-California state line, cheered by tribal, state and federal officials last month, is facing additional litigation. Siskiyou County Water Users Association board member Anthony Intiso has filed a lawsuit against Wade Crowfoot, the secretary of the California Natural Resources...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
New California Law Could Set A Trend For Idaho

"DoN't CaLiFoRniA mY IdAho!" First off, let's calm down! This isn't a push for Idaho to adopt the ways of California by any means. That being said, California just passed a law that could entice other states to follow... and while it doesn't necessarily mean more "freedom", it does mean inmates will be entitled to a privilege previously not allowed.
IDAHO STATE
Time Running Out for Victims of Forced Sterilization

SACRAMENTO - California is trying to find victims of forced sterilization but few victims are coming forward. State officials have just a year left in a $4.5 Million program to compensate victims who were sterilized against their will or without their knowledge. So far the state has received 310 applications and has only approved 51 for the payout. 153 applications still need to be processed, while the rest have been denied.
CALIFORNIA STATE
