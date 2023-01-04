ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Valley City, UT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kjzz.com

13 juveniles arrested in assault at The Gateway mall

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Thirteen minors have been identified and charged after an assault of an employee at The Gateway mall. The investigation began on Nov. 25, 2022, when Salt Lake City police officers responded to a fight at the mall. "During the investigation, officers learned an employee...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Taylorsville PD seek suspect in high school burglary

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police seek help identifying the suspect in a vandalism and theft break-in at Taylorsville High School. “Officers are looking for an individual who broke into Taylorsville High School over the winter break,” reads the department’s Thursday post on social media.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ksl.com

Utah road rage leads to spitting, then to shooting

WEST VALLEY CITY — A confrontation between two drivers that started with one spitting on the other's window ended with a shot fired, police say. Karan Dylan Johnson, 40, of West Valley City, was charged Wednesday with discharge of a firearm, possession of a gun by a restricted person and witness tampering, third-degree felonies; and drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, class B misdemeanors.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Crews contain fire at Taylorsville apartment complex to 1 unit

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was taken to a hospital as a precaution following a fire at a Taylorsville apartment complex Friday. Crews responded at 11:17 a.m. to a fire inside an apartment at Bridgeside Landing, 4536 S. Bridgeside Way, according to a social media post from the Unified Fire Authority.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ABC 4

Woman allegedly steals car from Bountiful gym, police ask public for info

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Bountiful City Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying a woman who allegedly stole a car from a local gym. Police say the woman, along with a man she was reportedly with, took a set of keys from a locker on Dec. 15. The woman allegedly used the keys to find the car and drive away with it. According to Bountiful PD, the woman drove the car to Wendover, nearly two hours away.
BOUNTIFUL, UT
ksl.com

Bus driver injured in collision with dump truck in North Salt Lake

NORTH SALT LAKE — A UTA bus driver suffered mild injuries in a crash with a dump truck in North Salt Lake on Friday. North Salt Lake Assistant Police Chief Mitch Gwilliam said the crash happened at the intersection of Orchard Drive and Eaglewood Drive, when a dump truck side-swiped the UTA bus while turning onto Orchard.
NORTH SALT LAKE, UT
ABC 4

Tooele County home ‘reduced to rubble’ after fire

IBAPAH, Utah (ABC4) – A Tooele County home was completely destroyed and “reduced rubble” after a structure fire on Wednesday night. Wendover Fire Department said in a post made to Facebook on Thursday, the structure fire was on White Water Road in Ibapah, Utah in far west Tooele County. Freezing temperatures reportedly created “many challenges” for firefighters on the scene fighting the blaze.
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

Gun, knives, and drugs recovered by police in traffic stop

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police say they have arrested a man and recovered a gun, multiple knives, and illegal drugs after a routine traffic stop. 44-year-old Rodney Austin was booked into Salt Lake county Metro Jail facing charges such as felony and misdemeanor counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, drug-related charges, and multiple warrants among other charges.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

