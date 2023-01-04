Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
RHOSLC's Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Telemarketing Scam CaseAMY KAPLANSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Museum of Fine Arts is a Place To Enjoy Art in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
501 On Main is a Nice Restaurant in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
JINYA Ramen Bar Brings Japanese Cuisine to LehiMadocLehi, UT
Delta Offers $8K in Vouchers to Passengers, a Family of Three from Nashville Agree, But Then Don't Get Compensated $24KZack LoveNashville, TN
West Valley City man spits at car window in road rage, allegedly shoots at victim running away
A West Valley City man has been charged on Wednesday, Jan. 4, after he spat on another man's car window and then fired a shot at the victim when confronted.
kjzz.com
13 juveniles arrested in assault at The Gateway mall
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Thirteen minors have been identified and charged after an assault of an employee at The Gateway mall. The investigation began on Nov. 25, 2022, when Salt Lake City police officers responded to a fight at the mall. "During the investigation, officers learned an employee...
13 minors charged after allegedly beating Gateway mall employee
Salt Lake City Police have identified and charged 13 minors for the assault of a man at The Gateway mall.
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD points to man’s shooting by girlfriend as lesson in gun safety
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — While referring the case for possible charges, police are treating a woman’s apparent accidental shooting of her boyfriend as a cautionary tale. The Salt Lake City Police Department is taking the occasion to remind everyone about, and offer...
Gephardt Daily
Taylorsville PD seek suspect in high school burglary
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police seek help identifying the suspect in a vandalism and theft break-in at Taylorsville High School. “Officers are looking for an individual who broke into Taylorsville High School over the winter break,” reads the department’s Thursday post on social media.
ABC 4
Ex-girlfriend charged in domestic violence death of pro bull rider Ouncie Mitchell
The woman accused of shooting and killing professional bull rider Demetrius Allen, otherwise known as “Ouncie Mitchell,” while in town for the Utah State Fair has been charged in the Salt Lake County Third District Court. Ex-girlfriend charged in domestic violence death …. The woman accused of shooting...
ksl.com
Utah road rage leads to spitting, then to shooting
WEST VALLEY CITY — A confrontation between two drivers that started with one spitting on the other's window ended with a shot fired, police say. Karan Dylan Johnson, 40, of West Valley City, was charged Wednesday with discharge of a firearm, possession of a gun by a restricted person and witness tampering, third-degree felonies; and drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, class B misdemeanors.
Park City Mountain officials release statement on employee killed in chairlift accident
Park City Mountain officials have released a statement on the tragic chairlift accident that resulted in the death of 29-year-old Christian Helger.
Confusing incident leads to police handcuffing Salt Lake City driver
One Salt Lake City woman didn't know her car's license plates were switched until she was handcuffed in the back of a police vehicle.
Gephardt Daily
Crews contain fire at Taylorsville apartment complex to 1 unit
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was taken to a hospital as a precaution following a fire at a Taylorsville apartment complex Friday. Crews responded at 11:17 a.m. to a fire inside an apartment at Bridgeside Landing, 4536 S. Bridgeside Way, according to a social media post from the Unified Fire Authority.
Police Log: 125 lb Marijuana bust, hit and run
Friday, December 30 Fraud On December 22, 2022, a male made an online payment of $28,374 to who he believed was a person with a concrete company. While talking with […]
ksl.com
Mother charged in brutal abuse death of 3-year-old can't withdraw guilty plea, judge says
OGDEN — A mother charged with aggravated murder in the malnourishment death of her 3-year-old daughter cannot withdraw her guilty plea, a judge ruled Friday. Brenda Emile, 28, was scheduled to be sentenced in October. But right before proceedings began, she asked to withdraw her guilty plea. In subsequent...
kjzz.com
Video shows crash, altercation involving off-duty Salt Lake police officer
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Video shows the moment an off-duty Salt Lake City police officer allegedly rams his car into someone while under the influence. Thomas Caygle, 37, was arrested and put on administrative leave. Caygle is now facing charges of DUI and negligent operation of a vehicle...
ksl.com
Salt Lake police officer charged with aggravated assault, pinning driver with truck
SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake police officer is now facing a felony charge accusing him of injuring another driver during an off-duty confrontation in Ogden. Thomas Edward Caygle, 37, of Clearfield, was charged Wednesday in 2nd District Court with aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; and negligently operating a vehicle resulting in injury, a class A misdemeanor.
ABC 4
Woman allegedly steals car from Bountiful gym, police ask public for info
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Bountiful City Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying a woman who allegedly stole a car from a local gym. Police say the woman, along with a man she was reportedly with, took a set of keys from a locker on Dec. 15. The woman allegedly used the keys to find the car and drive away with it. According to Bountiful PD, the woman drove the car to Wendover, nearly two hours away.
ksl.com
Bus driver injured in collision with dump truck in North Salt Lake
NORTH SALT LAKE — A UTA bus driver suffered mild injuries in a crash with a dump truck in North Salt Lake on Friday. North Salt Lake Assistant Police Chief Mitch Gwilliam said the crash happened at the intersection of Orchard Drive and Eaglewood Drive, when a dump truck side-swiped the UTA bus while turning onto Orchard.
Springville woman involved in Payson shooting charged with attempted murder
A Springville woman has been charged on Tuesday, Jan. 3, after allegedly shooting a woman in the leg last December in a domestic dispute, according to court documents.
ABC 4
Tooele County home ‘reduced to rubble’ after fire
IBAPAH, Utah (ABC4) – A Tooele County home was completely destroyed and “reduced rubble” after a structure fire on Wednesday night. Wendover Fire Department said in a post made to Facebook on Thursday, the structure fire was on White Water Road in Ibapah, Utah in far west Tooele County. Freezing temperatures reportedly created “many challenges” for firefighters on the scene fighting the blaze.
Dashcam video of SLCPD officer accused of hitting man with car
A Salt Lake City Police officer is accused of hitting a man with his vehicle while under the influence.
ABC 4
Gun, knives, and drugs recovered by police in traffic stop
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police say they have arrested a man and recovered a gun, multiple knives, and illegal drugs after a routine traffic stop. 44-year-old Rodney Austin was booked into Salt Lake county Metro Jail facing charges such as felony and misdemeanor counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, drug-related charges, and multiple warrants among other charges.
