Athens, GA

uga.edu

Stenport selected as next Franklin College dean

Anna Westerstahl Stenport, dean of the College of Liberal Arts at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), has been named the next dean of the Franklin College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Georgia following a national search. Stenport is a professor of communication and an expert in transnational...
ATHENS, GA
uga.edu

Local Residents With Disabilities Struggle To Get Jobs Amid Long Medicaid Lines

Sitting on a wooden booth inside Taziki’s Mediterranian Cafe in downtown Athens, Lesha Bizzle can barely contain her joy. It escapes through a giggly smile while large tubs of greek dressing and red salsa sit on the table in front of her. The woman is joyful solely because she is picking basil leaves off their stems to add to salsas and soups — she loves the peppermint smell they emit.
ATHENS, GA
uga.edu

SREL hires Ford to lead outreach and education

The University of Georgia’s Savannah River Ecology Laboratory has hired Katrina Ford to serve as its first director for outreach and education. Ford will oversee outreach and public relations staff at SREL and expand the lab’s educational programs. For the past eight years, Ford worked with the public...
ATHENS, GA

