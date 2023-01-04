Read full article on original website
First Listen: Wade C. Long and Hil St. Soul "Celebrate" together
(January 6, 2023) There is something about a duet that brings a smile to my face. I think of Marvin Gaye and Tammy Terrell or Patti Austin and James Ingram and many of the great duet partners who seem to be able to express the feelings that we want to say. We drop the needle onto the record, come close and transform ourselves into Marvin and Tammy as we tell each other that “you’re all I need to get by.”
Gordy Harmon, founding member of The Whispers, dies at 79
(January 6, 2023) His name wasn’t known to music fans generally, but he was an original member of one of the all-time great vocal groups. Today we say a sad goodbye to Gordy Harmon, one of the founding members of the iconic singing group The Whispers. Harmon died last night in his sleep at his home in Los Angeles. He was 79.
George White of hit R&B group The Dynamics dies
(January 5, 2023) We are sad to belatedly report the passing of classic soul singer George White of The Dynamics. White was the falsetto lead vocalist for the group, which had a series of moderate hits in the 60s and early 70s. Consisting of White, along with Zeke Harris, Fred...
Bey Bright gets us stepping on "Just A Little Bit"
(January 5, 2023) Bey Bright makes another one for the steppers set with his latest, “Just a Little Bit.” The tune is a mid-tempo love song aimed directly at the ears and hearts of people who love ballroom dancing. Bright lends his sweet baritone to this track that finds him wanting to savor a taste of love from his bae.
Maysa wows us again with "I Don't Mind"
(January 5, 2023) Is there anything more we can say about Maysa Leak? The seven time SoulTracks Readers' Choice Award winner has carved quite a career, both as part of supergroup Incognito and as a solo artist. For the past couple of years, Maysa has been releasing one fantastic single...
