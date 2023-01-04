(January 6, 2023) There is something about a duet that brings a smile to my face. I think of Marvin Gaye and Tammy Terrell or Patti Austin and James Ingram and many of the great duet partners who seem to be able to express the feelings that we want to say. We drop the needle onto the record, come close and transform ourselves into Marvin and Tammy as we tell each other that “you’re all I need to get by.”

