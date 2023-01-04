Read full article on original website
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing ConditionsJohn M. DabbsWashington County, VA
Water Woes Continue to Plague Region Almost a Week After Winter Storm on ChristmasJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Santa's Christmas Village Continues Historic Jonesborough's Month-Long CelebrationJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Johnson City Press
You're invited: Jonesborough students unveil new school mascot
As Jonesborough Elementary and Jonesborough Middle School prepare to merge into one K-8 school after the completion of the new building, the Student Advisory Council at the current middle school asked to update the school logo and mascot. Students at both schools voted on the presented entries, and the winner...
Johnson City Press
Washington County Schools focus on culture, professional development to avoid teacher shortage
Amid a nationwide teacher shortage, Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd shares the district’s strategies for attracting and retaining quality teachers. The school system currently has a teacher retention rate of over 90%.
Johnson City Press
Old Hawkins County schools may soon be sold to area churches
Two older Hawkins County school properties may now find their way into the hands of two local churches who hope to use them to continue community work. The Hawkins County Board of Education unanimously approved Thursday night entering into negotiations to sell the former Keplar Elementary School and the old North Fork School site.
Johnson City Press
Northeast open registration set for Jan. 11
BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College will host Open Registration Day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Blountville campus and with more limited hours at satellite campuses. Attendees can apply for admission, register for spring term classes, and meet with an adviser to determine their...
Johnson City Press
Northeast State to offer phlebotomy classes
Starting Feb. 9, Workforce Solutions at Northeast State Community College will offer phlebotomy classes at the Kingsport, Tennessee campus this semester. “Phlebotomists specialize in drawing blood and work in hospitals, clinics, medical offices, laboratories, and public health facilities,” read the description for Northeast’s website. The occupation is expected to experience higher growth than the national average, according to Data USA.
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County Schools receive $64,000 grant from Utrust
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County school system has received a $64,000 grant from Utrust to fund specific requests from teachers and administrators. Utrust is an organization that supports schools in Tennessee.
Johnson City Press
Memorial Park Community Center set to reopen Monday
Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., will reopen to the public on Monday. All visitors will need to enter the facility using the Aquatics/Athletics entrance. All areas of the building will be accessible to the public with the exception of the Senior Services desk and gathering area, where repairs remain under way.
Johnson City Press
Researchers discover ‘horned’ turtle at ETSU’s Gray Fossil Site
The Gray Fossil Site, overseen by the Don Sundquist Center of Excellence in Paleontology at East Tennessee State University, preserves a 5-million-year-old ecosystem once home to rhinos, mastodons, red pandas and many more extinct species. Among the most common fossil animals found at the site are turtles. Researchers have now...
wvlt.tv
Housing communities expand quickly as people flock to East Tennessee
According to the College System of Tennessee, fall enrollment at community colleges in Tennessee have been declining. The Grainger County Sheriff says arson investigations are underway after a suspect set multiple fires. Missing Sevier Co. man’s remains found just yards away from home a year later. Updated: 14 hours...
Johnson City Press
Steve Bashor
JONESBOROUGH - Paul Stephen Bashor, 71, Jonesborough, died Monday, January 2, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family, following a brief illness. Steve was a native of Johnson City, and a son of the late Anderson Paul and Genevieve Adams Bashor.
Johnson City Press
Indians get in gear after halftime; Lady Wolves collect big win
KINGSPORT — After getting outplayed over the first 16 minutes, Dobyns-Bennett owned the second half Friday night at the Tribe Athletic Complex and eased to a 71-50 boys basketball win over West Ridge in the Big 5 Conference opener for both teams. In the evening’s first game, the West...
Juvenile stabbed at Unaka High School football field
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A juvenile was stabbed outside of Unaka High School on Friday, according to authorities. According to Sheriff Mike Fraley, several juveniles were involved in a fight around 6:30 p.m. at the football field. During the fight, one juvenile stabbed another juvenile several times. The sheriff said the victim was taken to […]
Johnson City Press
Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport exceeds Red Kettle goal
KINGSPORT — The Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport is counting its blessings as the new year dons. Thanks to the generosity of the community, the Kingsport corps’ 2022 Red Kettle Campaign ended on a high note — exceeding the goal by more than $60,000. “We set a...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Johnson City, TN
Did you know Johnson City extends from Washington County to Carter and Sullivan Counties in Tennessee?. Located on the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, the city is the eighth-largest city in the state. Its first known white settler was William Bean, a pioneer and a Longhunter, who built a cabin...
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton downs Sullivan East in 3OT classic
BLUFF CITY — In a game that had more twists and turns than a Dollywood roller coaster, Elizabethton captured a 110-109 triple-overtime victory over Sullivan East on Friday night at the Dyer Dome. The Cyclones, who lost four key players to fouls at the end, rallied from a double-digit...
Johnson City Press
Bucs trying to right the ship at home
After gaining some momentum with two road wins to start the Southern Conference schedule, the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team laid an egg at home. It continued a trend ETSU coach Desmond Oliver would like to reverse. A 71-60 loss to Western Carolina on Wednesday night was the...
Johnson City Press
Sullivan, Hawkins sees $10 million boon in water infrasctructure
More than $10.3 million in state water infrastructure grants have been awarded to four municipalities in Sullivan and Hawkins counties, state officials said Friday. The bulk of the money is going to Kingsport, which was awarded almost $7 million. Bluff City is set to receive almost $748,000, Surgoinsville will receive $826,000 and Rogersville is expected to receive $$1.9 million.
Ballad, Watauga ortho continue skirmish over new JCMC on-call rules
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A dispute over a seemingly innocuous part of medicine — who’s taking call — has flared up between Ballad Health, the region’s hospital system, and a large orthopedics practice. Ballad Health says its decision to limit orthopedic call at Johnson City Medical Center (JCMC) to primarily its expanded stable of […]
Johnson City Press
Kingsport police officers recognized for accomplishments
The Kingsport Police Department recognized several officers this week for their recent professional achievements. “I am extremely proud of these officers for these significant achievements in their career development,” Kingsport Police Chief Dale Phipps said. “I applaud them for representing the Kingsport Police Department and the City of Kingsport at the highest level.”
Johnson City Press
Prep roundup: Lady Vikings thwart Cherokee after halftime
ROGERSVILLE — Dominating second- half play, Tennessee High foiled Cherokee 43-24 in a non-conference girls basketball contest Thursday night. With Anna Kate Kinch producing 13 of her game-high 16 points, the Lady Vikings outscored the Chiefs 29-9 after intermission. Kendall Cross fostered the visiting team’s success with nine points — seven came in a 13-4 third stanza — and three assists.
