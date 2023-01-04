ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

A Downtown Connection to the Riverfront

A downtown connection to the Eugene riverfront to be constructed. For decades the city of Eugene has wanted to transform the riverfront area. With real construction starting, neighbors and business owners are excited.
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

Trailer comes detached from truck, kills Albany man on Highway 20

Highway 20, between Corvallis and Albany, was the site of another fatal collision this week, this time between a trailer that became unhinged and a compact car. At about 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, a small, unloaded trailer being pulled behind a Ford Ranger traveling westbound near Hyak Park detached and hit a Honda Civic headed the opposite direction, according to a news release from the Benton County Sheriff's Office.
ALBANY, OR
philomathnews.com

From the Past: A picture of Philomath from 100 years ago

Many newspapers of yesteryear published features annually about the communities that they served — a sort of almanac, if you will. Have you ever wondered what Philomath was like a hundred years ago?. Let’s take a look at the Jan. 4, 1923 edition of the Corvallis Gazette-Times and the...
PHILOMATH, OR
KTVZ

Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon

Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon. Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
OREGON STATE
Lebanon-Express

High school roundup: West Albany tops Lebanon in boys basketball

Brycen Kachel had 15 points to lead West Albany to a 59-37 home win against Lebanon in a Mid-Willamette Conference boys basketball game. Owen Hopkins added 13 points and Jackson Strandy 12 for the Bulldogs (5-5, 2-1), who play Monday at co-No. 8 Central. Sam Brandt had 13 points for...
LEBANON, OR
salkeiz.k12.or.us

89 Salem-Keizer area educators nominated for 2023 Crystal Apple Awards

The communities of Salem and Keizer are ready to celebrate and honor the work of 89 area educators as the 24thAnnual Crystal Apple Awards return to recognize excellence in education. Presented by the McLaran Leadership Foundation and the Salem-Area Chamber of Commerce, the 2023 awards will be held on February...
SALEM, OR
kezi.com

Oregon woman finds hope and resiliency through a new documentary

EUGENE, Ore. -- A remarkable story of a tragedy turned to resilience and hope; one woman is hoping a the new documentary of her life will help push people to pursue their dreams, no matter how hard life gets. The star of the documentary, 'Space, Hope and Charity', is Charity...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Fatal crash on Hwy 126E in Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Thursday evening, Oregon State Police (OSP) responded to a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash on Highway 126E near milepost 14.2, in Lane County. OSP responded to the scene around 6:09 p.m. Highway 126E remained partially open during the 3-hour crash scene investigation. Officials say preliminary investigations indicated...
LANE COUNTY, OR
Lebanon-Express

OSU women's basketball: Beavers squander late lead in loss at Arizona

A second-straight win over a ranked opponent was within reach for Oregon State on Friday night against No. 15 Arizona. The Beavers held a 12-point lead with 4 minutes left to play against the Wildcats at the McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona. But Oregon State was unable to hold off the late rally as Arizona earned a 72-69 victory in the Pac-12 Conference women's basketball matchup.
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

Missing OSU student found dead on Marys Peak

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Deputies found missing Oregon State University student Steven Mainwaring dead on Marys Peak Sunday afternoon, Benton County Sheriff's Office confirmed. The body of Mainwaring was found just before 5 p.m., according to the BCSO. Volunteers in the search reported finding a vehicle matching the description of the...
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Oregon suffers yet again another embarrassing loss

10 minutes without a field goal. As many field goals were made as turnovers in the first half (six). Colorado doubled up Oregon on the boards (25-12). Poor free-throw shooting and easy baskets in the paint for Colorado on the other end. All that happened in just the first half of basketball between Oregon and Colorado, and the Ducks were the wrong end of that performance.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Man walking along Highway 126 struck and killed by car, OSP says

WALTERVILLE, Ore. -- A man is dead after a vehicle struck him on Highway 126 after dark Thursday night, according to Oregon State Police. OSP said they and the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported vehicle and pedestrian collision on Highway 126 near Latta Road at about 6:09 p.m. on January 5. Troopers said their initial investigation revealed that Brandon Philes, 50, of Springfield, had been walking on the eastbound fog line of the highway when he was struck by an eastbound Subaru Outback. OSP said Philes was declared deceased at the scene by medical personnel.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kezi.com

Detached trailer leads to fatal crash on Highway 20

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A trailer that detached from its towing vehicle while in transit caused a fatal crash near Hyak Park Wednesday afternoon, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. The BCSO said they responded to a crash on Highway 20 near Hyak park at about 3:50 p.m. on...
BENTON COUNTY, OR

