A Downtown Connection to the Riverfront
A downtown connection to the Eugene riverfront to be constructed. For decades the city of Eugene has wanted to transform the riverfront area. With real construction starting, neighbors and business owners are excited.
Lebanon-Express
Trailer comes detached from truck, kills Albany man on Highway 20
Highway 20, between Corvallis and Albany, was the site of another fatal collision this week, this time between a trailer that became unhinged and a compact car. At about 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, a small, unloaded trailer being pulled behind a Ford Ranger traveling westbound near Hyak Park detached and hit a Honda Civic headed the opposite direction, according to a news release from the Benton County Sheriff's Office.
Here are the best dates to search the Oregon coast for glass floats in 2023
If your 2023 New Year’s resolution is to find a glass float on the Oregon coast, then it’s time to start planning and strategizing.
See the most expensive home for sale in each of Oregon’s 36 counties
Thinking about moving in the New Year? Before you pack up your pots and pans, see what you can buy at the median sale price, which varies widely across Oregon. Portland homes can cost 2.5 times those in Baker County at the Idaho state line. If you’re dreaming big, here’s...
philomathnews.com
From the Past: A picture of Philomath from 100 years ago
Many newspapers of yesteryear published features annually about the communities that they served — a sort of almanac, if you will. Have you ever wondered what Philomath was like a hundred years ago?. Let’s take a look at the Jan. 4, 1923 edition of the Corvallis Gazette-Times and the...
KTVZ
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon. Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
Lebanon-Express
High school roundup: West Albany tops Lebanon in boys basketball
Brycen Kachel had 15 points to lead West Albany to a 59-37 home win against Lebanon in a Mid-Willamette Conference boys basketball game. Owen Hopkins added 13 points and Jackson Strandy 12 for the Bulldogs (5-5, 2-1), who play Monday at co-No. 8 Central. Sam Brandt had 13 points for...
salkeiz.k12.or.us
89 Salem-Keizer area educators nominated for 2023 Crystal Apple Awards
The communities of Salem and Keizer are ready to celebrate and honor the work of 89 area educators as the 24thAnnual Crystal Apple Awards return to recognize excellence in education. Presented by the McLaran Leadership Foundation and the Salem-Area Chamber of Commerce, the 2023 awards will be held on February...
kezi.com
Oregon woman finds hope and resiliency through a new documentary
EUGENE, Ore. -- A remarkable story of a tragedy turned to resilience and hope; one woman is hoping a the new documentary of her life will help push people to pursue their dreams, no matter how hard life gets. The star of the documentary, 'Space, Hope and Charity', is Charity...
nbc16.com
Fatal crash on Hwy 126E in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Thursday evening, Oregon State Police (OSP) responded to a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash on Highway 126E near milepost 14.2, in Lane County. OSP responded to the scene around 6:09 p.m. Highway 126E remained partially open during the 3-hour crash scene investigation. Officials say preliminary investigations indicated...
kezi.com
Study shows Oregon No. 2 state with most inbound moves in 2022, Eugene one of the most moved-into cities
EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon was the second most popular state to move to in 2022, according to an annual study by United Van Lines. Michael Stoll, an economist at UCLA, has spent the last decade working closely with the company to break down the data. "The study is accounting of...
New downtown Corvallis shop offers a sea of crystals in a calming space
Ever since she was a little girl, Dana Robinson-Wild has responded to the call of crystals. The fascination started out when she would sit in a sandbox and pick out the shiny agate pieces she thought were pretty. She would even sift through her grandmother’s gravel driveway for bits of crystal.
Lebanon-Express
OSU women's basketball: Beavers squander late lead in loss at Arizona
A second-straight win over a ranked opponent was within reach for Oregon State on Friday night against No. 15 Arizona. The Beavers held a 12-point lead with 4 minutes left to play against the Wildcats at the McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona. But Oregon State was unable to hold off the late rally as Arizona earned a 72-69 victory in the Pac-12 Conference women's basketball matchup.
Body of missing Corvallis man found in Mary’s Peak
Just before 5 p.m., volunteers looking for Steven Mainwaring found a Ford Bronco he was thought to be driving the last time he was seen on December 18. Deputies arrived and found Mainwaring's body near the Bronco.
kezi.com
Missing OSU student found dead on Marys Peak
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Deputies found missing Oregon State University student Steven Mainwaring dead on Marys Peak Sunday afternoon, Benton County Sheriff's Office confirmed. The body of Mainwaring was found just before 5 p.m., according to the BCSO. Volunteers in the search reported finding a vehicle matching the description of the...
Oregon suffers yet again another embarrassing loss
10 minutes without a field goal. As many field goals were made as turnovers in the first half (six). Colorado doubled up Oregon on the boards (25-12). Poor free-throw shooting and easy baskets in the paint for Colorado on the other end. All that happened in just the first half of basketball between Oregon and Colorado, and the Ducks were the wrong end of that performance.
kezi.com
Man walking along Highway 126 struck and killed by car, OSP says
WALTERVILLE, Ore. -- A man is dead after a vehicle struck him on Highway 126 after dark Thursday night, according to Oregon State Police. OSP said they and the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported vehicle and pedestrian collision on Highway 126 near Latta Road at about 6:09 p.m. on January 5. Troopers said their initial investigation revealed that Brandon Philes, 50, of Springfield, had been walking on the eastbound fog line of the highway when he was struck by an eastbound Subaru Outback. OSP said Philes was declared deceased at the scene by medical personnel.
yachatsnews.com
Newport enacts one of state’s toughest ordinances on “to-go” food containers, but many restaurants have already adjusted
To-go food is changing in Newport. Taking home that leftover salad from the cafe or burrito from the drive-through could look a lot different now for diners at Newport’s restaurants as the city enacts one of Oregon’s strictest bans on single-use plastic food containers. More coastal cities could be next.
kezi.com
Detached trailer leads to fatal crash on Highway 20
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A trailer that detached from its towing vehicle while in transit caused a fatal crash near Hyak Park Wednesday afternoon, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. The BCSO said they responded to a crash on Highway 20 near Hyak park at about 3:50 p.m. on...
