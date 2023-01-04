ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Suspect nabbed in fatal shooting of Bronx man in robbery gone wrong during marijuana deal, victim’s brother wounded

By Rocco Parascandola, Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago

One of five men wanted for fatally shooting a Bronx man they were trying to rob as he bought marijuana — and wounding the victim’s brother — has been caught, police said Wednesday.

Gibran Guerrero, 19, was nabbed Tuesday and charged with murder, manslaughter, robbery and gun possession.

He was allegedly among the group of men who confronted Johnny Gaston, 32, and his 27-year-old brother the night of Dec. 15 on Osborne Place near W. Burnside Ave. in University Heights, police and relatives said.

Gaston and his brother were trying to buy marijuana when a car with the five men inside rolled up, police sources said. The men confronted and tried to rob the victims and shots were fired.

Gaston and his sibling fled around a corner but the damage had already been done.

When police found Gaston outside the liquor store he had been shot in the head , cops said. His brother had been shot in the groin.

“My son was gunned down in cold blood ending his life at just the age of 32,” Gaston’s father Jackie Gaston wrote on a GoFundMe post raising money for funeral expenses. “My youngest son, Johnny’s brother, was with Johnny when he was murdered and also was shot. Through the grace of God he survived.”

Medics rushed both victims to St. Barnabas Hospital, where Gaston died. His brother refused to talk to cops, according to police sources.

The muggers fled the scene in a Dodge Durango, cops said. It was not immediately clear if the robbery was planned out or was a crime of opportunity, a police source said.

On Dec. 30, cops released surveillance images of the five suspects and asked the public’s help identifying them.

Gaston lived in Morrisania, cops said. He had a criminal record with nine arrests, mostly for drug possession and sale, police sources said.

Guerrero’s arraignment in Bronx Criminal Court was pending Wednesday.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2023 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 3

Helena Scott
3d ago

My God The Young Man Was Killed For Just Drugs. This Heartbreaking and Sadly the Brother Was also Shot. Lord Comfort and Strengthen this Family in this Difficult time. Rest In Peace Young Man and may His Brother Get well in God's speed. Prayers for this family. 🙏

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Couple stabbed inside Bronx apartment building over noise complaint, neighbor charged with murder: ‘It’s the third-floor wars again’

A complaint over noise led to a Bronx man being fatally stabbed and his girlfriend wounded during a clash with the woman’s neighbor, cops said Saturday. The neighbor, 65, was arrested on murder and attempted murder charges for a bloody Friday night fight , cops said. “It’s the third-floor wars again,” a building worker told the Daily News. Responding officers found 45-year-old Tyrone Quick ...
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

Suspect arrested in Bronx double stabbing attack, murder

NEW YORK, NY – A Bronx man has been arrested and charged for a Friday night double stabbing in the Bronx. Officers from the NYPD’s 44th Precinct were called to the area of 1212 University Avenue for a report of an assault with injuries at around 9 pm on Friday. When they arrived at the scene, they found a 45-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive on the ground. He was suffering from stab wounds to the chest. A second victim, a 39-year-old woman, was also stabbed, with a slash wound to the arm. Both victims were treated at the scene before The post Suspect arrested in Bronx double stabbing attack, murder appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
bronx.com

Jose Ortiz, 65, Arrested For The Murder Of Tyrone Quick, 45

On Friday, January 06, 2022, at approximately 2057 hours, police responded to a 911 call of an assault inside of an apartment, located in a residential building at 1212 University Avenue. Upon arrival, officers observed a 45-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive, with stab wounds to the chest and a 39-year-old...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Creep gropes woman after following her into Brooklyn apartment building, NYPD says

Cops are hunting for a predator who followed and then sexually assaulted a woman in her Gowanus apartment building, police said Saturday. The 29-year-old victim had just entered her apartment building near the corner of Third Ave. and Eighth St. at 11 p.m. on Wednesday when the suspect, who is believed to be in his 30s, quietly trailed her inside. The man then jumped his victim, reaching under ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Man gunned down in Brooklyn apartment was dead for hours before body was discovered

A Brooklyn man was shot to death during a violent raid in his apartment, police and the victim’s roommate said Saturday. Jermaine Desaussure, known by his friends as “Light,” was dead for hours when he was found curled up on the floor of the Park Manor apartment on Rockaway Parkway near Rutland Road in East Flatbush on Friday. “I didn’t even know the man was gone, I thought he just passed ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

41-year-old shot and killed inside Brooklyn apartment

NEW YORK, NY – Officers from the New York City Police Department’s 67th Precinct were called to an East Flatbush apartment responding to a shots-fired call at around 2:21 pm on Friday. When officers arrived at unit 3A inside the 94 Rockaway Parkway building, they located an unidentified male, unresponsive and unconscious. He was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound to the chest. Detectives later identified the deceased man as Jermaine Desaussure, 41, who resided at the apartment. No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made. The NYPD is continuing their investigation into the The post 41-year-old shot and killed inside Brooklyn apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Boyfriend charged in death of ex-public relations executive found fatally beaten in Brooklyn apartment, police say

A former public relations executive whose body was found in her Brooklyn home was beaten to death, police said Friday. Details of Karen Barnes’ death were revealed as detectives arrested the woman’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Noel Hogan, who was found hiding in the 60-year-old victim’s apartment when cops discovered her body, NYPD officials said. “What a horrible way to die,” Mike Monroe, ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Cops flood into Upper West Side after shot fired during wild police pursuit, NYPD says

An Upper West Side car stop by police ended with three men in cuffs — one charged with attempted murder — after a wild pursuit in which a gunshot was fired, the NYPD said Saturday. Scores of cops flooded into Riverside Park Friday afternoon in a crazed scene that shattered the peace of the normally quiet neighborhood. Officers were initially responding to a report of shots fired at a car on W. ...
MANHATTAN, NY
News 12

Police: Man stabbed during dispute with girlfriend in Yonkers

Police say a man was stabbed in the shoulder during a dispute with his girlfriend in Yonkers Thursday evening. They say it happened a little before 8 p.m. in the area of 98 Elliot Ave. Officials say the man was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered...
YONKERS, NY
Daily News

Teen arrested in caught-on-camera Bronx killing, NYPD says

Detectives arrested a Bronx man they say was caught on a surveillance camera gunning down an armed rival during a clash in Crotona, police said Friday. Yerson Arzu, 19, was hit with murder, manslaughter and weapons possession charges for fatally shooting 26-year-old Carlos Gonzalez on Dec. 26. The 4 a.m. shooting occurred as Gonzalez got into a heated argument with another man near Marmion ...
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Crotona: Two Dead, Three Injured following Two Separate Shooting Incidents

Five people were reported shot in two separate incidents in Crotona in late December, police said. Two have died. As reported, an NYPD spokesperson said that on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at approximately 4.05 a.m., at East Tremont Avenue and Marmion Avenue, officers were alerted to an incident regarding a man who had been shot.
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

Two 62-year-old men robbed at gunpoint inside midtown Manhattan subway station

NEW YORK, NY – Two 62-year-old men were robbed at gunpoint by two unknown suspects on December 23rd inside the 51st Street and Lexington Avenue subway station. On Friday, police released photos and video surveillance footage of the suspects. Police said the men were approached by the two subjects, who pulled a gun on him and removed tjer wallets and valuables before fleeing on foot. Neither of the men were physically injured during the robbery.    The post Two 62-year-old men robbed at gunpoint inside midtown Manhattan subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy