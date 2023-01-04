Suspect nabbed in fatal shooting of Bronx man in robbery gone wrong during marijuana deal, victim’s brother wounded

One of five men wanted for fatally shooting a Bronx man they were trying to rob as he bought marijuana — and wounding the victim’s brother — has been caught, police said Wednesday.

Gibran Guerrero, 19, was nabbed Tuesday and charged with murder, manslaughter, robbery and gun possession.

He was allegedly among the group of men who confronted Johnny Gaston, 32, and his 27-year-old brother the night of Dec. 15 on Osborne Place near W. Burnside Ave. in University Heights, police and relatives said.

Gaston and his brother were trying to buy marijuana when a car with the five men inside rolled up, police sources said. The men confronted and tried to rob the victims and shots were fired.

Gaston and his sibling fled around a corner but the damage had already been done.

When police found Gaston outside the liquor store he had been shot in the head , cops said. His brother had been shot in the groin.

“My son was gunned down in cold blood ending his life at just the age of 32,” Gaston’s father Jackie Gaston wrote on a GoFundMe post raising money for funeral expenses. “My youngest son, Johnny’s brother, was with Johnny when he was murdered and also was shot. Through the grace of God he survived.”

Medics rushed both victims to St. Barnabas Hospital, where Gaston died. His brother refused to talk to cops, according to police sources.

The muggers fled the scene in a Dodge Durango, cops said. It was not immediately clear if the robbery was planned out or was a crime of opportunity, a police source said.

On Dec. 30, cops released surveillance images of the five suspects and asked the public’s help identifying them.

Gaston lived in Morrisania, cops said. He had a criminal record with nine arrests, mostly for drug possession and sale, police sources said.

Guerrero’s arraignment in Bronx Criminal Court was pending Wednesday.