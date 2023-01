Tom Brady among football players donating thousands to Damar Hamlin's charity fundraiser

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reportedly donated $10,000 to a fundraiser started for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's toy drive.

Brady is one of many NFL players showing their support, along with LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and Robert Kraft from the New England Patriots. Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson also donated with his wife, Ciara.

The fundraiser, started by Hamlin in Dec. 2020, is benefiting a toy drive for the Chasing M's Foundation. An original post on the GoFundMe's page stated that this was the foundation's first program.

As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me. I created The Chasing M's Foundation as a vehicle that will allow me to deliver that impact, and the first program is the 2020 Community Toy Drive. This campaign gives you the opportunity to contribute to our first initiative and positively impact children who have been hardest hit by the pandemic. 100% of the funds raised will go toward the purchase of toys for kids in need. The time to act is now, as we will be distributing toys on December 22nd from 3:30 to 5:30 PM from Kelly and Nina's Daycare Center at 800 Russellwood Ave., McKees Rocks, PA 15136. If you are not able to contribute monetarily, you can support this initiative in other ways. We are accepting donated toys at the Daycare Center or simply spread the word by sharing this fundraiser on your social channels. Thank you so much for supporting me on and off the field. I am grateful to have the opportunity to work with you to help make the holiday season a little brighter for the kids in our community.

The GoFundMe has seen renewed support after Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Total donations have reached over $6 million.