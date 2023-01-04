ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady among football players donating thousands to Damar Hamlin's charity fundraiser

By Rebekah Nelson
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reportedly donated $10,000 to a fundraiser started for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's toy drive.

Brady is one of many NFL players showing their support, along with LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and Robert Kraft from the New England Patriots. Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson also donated with his wife, Ciara.

The fundraiser, started by Hamlin in Dec. 2020, is benefiting a toy drive for the Chasing M's Foundation. An original post on the GoFundMe's page stated that this was the foundation's first program.

As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me. I created The Chasing M's Foundation as a vehicle that will allow me to deliver that impact, and the first program is the 2020 Community Toy Drive.

This campaign gives you the opportunity to contribute to our first initiative and positively impact children who have been hardest hit by the pandemic. 100% of the funds raised will go toward the purchase of toys for kids in need. The time to act is now, as we will be distributing toys on December 22nd from 3:30 to 5:30 PM from Kelly and Nina's Daycare Center at 800 Russellwood Ave., McKees Rocks, PA 15136.

If you are not able to contribute monetarily, you can support this initiative in other ways. We are accepting donated toys at the Daycare Center or simply spread the word by sharing this fundraiser on your social channels.

Thank you so much for supporting me on and off the field. I am grateful to have the opportunity to work with you to help make the holiday season a little brighter for the kids in our community.

The GoFundMe has seen renewed support after Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Total donations have reached over $6 million.

Related
New York Post

Josh Allen: Damar Hamlin, father want Bills to ‘charge forward’

Damar Hamlin and his father want the Bills to “charge forward.” That’s according to Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who along with head coach Sean McDermott spoke to reporters on Thursday, after learning the good news that safety Damar Hamlin had awoken, had improving physical condition and appeared to be “neurologically intact.” Allen relayed some of the content of the team’s phone call with Hamlin’s father, Mario, that took place on Wednesday. “Mario [was] talking to the team, and the things he told to us — he demanded us — you can’t not honor his request to go out there and charge forward...
Sportico

Damar Hamlin’s $7M Charity Faces New Challenges Amid Sudden Growth

In May 2020, heading into his fifth-year senior season at Pittsburgh—and a full year before he was taken by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of the NFL Draft—Damar Hamlin filed a two-page Articles of Incorporation with the Pennsylvania Department of State to create the Chasing M’s Foundation. The “M” stood for “millions.” The entity’s purpose, he wrote: “Providing scholarships and promoting education for High School and College athletes.” But that seemed to be almost an afterthought. Seven months later, on Dec. 14, 2020, Hamlin launched a GoFundMe campaign for his foundation’s first initiative: a $2,500 toy drive for a daycare facility...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral

Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
The Comeback

NFL playoff changes hurt one particular team

The Cincinnati Bengals entered Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills needing two wins to secure the No. 2 seed in the NFL playoffs and two wins and a loss from the Kansas City Chiefs to secure a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. But after Monday night’s game was canceled due to Read more... The post NFL playoff changes hurt one particular team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game

There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Complex

Former NFL Player Peyton Hillis Reportedly in ICU After Saving His Kids From Drowning

Former Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis is reportedly in critical condition in intensive care after saving his kids in the ocean, according to the News-Herald. Twitter user @SSN_Arkansas shared the news of Hillis’ rumored hospitalization on Thursday, which was later followed up by a screenshot of what appeared to be a Facebook post from his uncle Greg.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS News

After Damar Hamlin's collapse, Colts' Rodney Thomas II drove 100 miles to visit his friend in the hospital

As Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin recovers in the hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest, his high school teammate turned fellow NFL player Rodney Thomas II drove to be by his side. Thomas, a safety on the Colts, drove from Indianapolis to Cincinnati – about 100 miles – to visit Hamlin, who collapsed on the field during a game Monday night.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ABC Action News

NFL teams to express support to Buffalo's Damar Hamlin during week 18 games

NFL teams will show support for Damar Hamlin during the final weekend of the regular season. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during the Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. The NFL has distributed an announcement that can be read before week 18 games. "Throughout this...
BUFFALO, NY
Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS

