Murder suspect Bryan Kohberger back in Idaho to face charges

Kohberger, 28, left the Monroe County Correctional Facility in Pennsylvania around 6 a.m. ET Wednesday in the custody of state police, officials said.
Kohberger flew into the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport around 9:30 p.m. ET. He was then taken to the Latah County Jail in Moscow, less than two miles from the site where the Nov. 13 killings took place.
According to reports , state police said Kohberger’s cross-country extradition to Idaho was intentionally kept from the public due to security concerns.
Now that Kohberger is on the ground in Idaho, state law there allows the court to unseal the probable cause affidavit , which will have information about what led to Kohberger’s arrest.
“Once he gets here, he’ll have an initial appearance with our magistrate. They’ll deal with issues such as making sure competent counsel is representing him, and the case will be scheduled for hearings,” said Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson.
The Moscow Police Department also announced a Latah County judge issued a gag order in the case, barring law enforcement personnel and attorneys from talking about it.
“Due to this court order, the Moscow Police Department will no longer be communicating with the public or the media regarding this case,” the police department said in a news release.
