ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

Hunter Stunned As Barred Owl Lands In Tree He Is Sitting In

By Jacob Dillon
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QAOH9_0k34gfL300

It doesn’t get any better than this.

This is why we go out there, to get have the chance of something spectacular happen right in front of your eyes.

Even if it wasn’t the best day hunting, after something like that, it was still a very good day with a story you will tell forever… and the video to prove it.

Barred owl’s are an incredible bird, an apex predator that are typically very elusive. Nearly silent in flight often living in very specific habitat, they are always a treat to see. In the presence of humans, they often fly away very quickly.

Getting to have an up close and personal encounter with one of these things is very rare and truly once-in-a-lifetime. They are mainly nocturnal and very careful around people so it just doesn’t happen much.

Barred owls usually sit up in a tree and wait to see their prey moving before they swoop in for the attack.

This hunter got to witness something incredibly right before his eyes, like right there.

As he sat harnessed up in a tree he had a camera set up as he was bowhunting.

Out of no where an owl swoops in and lands between the man and his camera. The hunter just sits there shocked… the look on his face says it all.

As owls do, it turns its head on a swivel and makes eye contact with the man. Immediately, the owls spooks and flies away quickly.

The hunter sits there remaining silent with his jaw dropped.

Incredible.

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Video Of Roe Deer With Face Completely Frozen Over Goes Viral

Much of the United States and Canada just spent last weekend enduring bitter cold, buckets of snow and high winds. A number of states saw below zero temperatures, with some approaching record lows. And while us humans are braving the elements, it’s hard out there for animals too. Food...
Whiskey Riff

Trespassing Hunter Stumbles Into Trap & Gets Blasted With Paint

Sometimes, you get what you deserve. Trespassing has been a battle between hunters and landowners for a long time. The landowners have every right to keep people off their property and it’s hard to blame them for wanting too. If owned a nice piece of hunting ground only me and my closest family and friends would be allowed to hunt there.
Whiskey Riff

Bobcat Sneaks Within Inches Of Deer Before Taking It Down

These animals never cease to amaze. Even though I know it’s all they do, and all they know, I still get amazed by how good they are at just being themselves… skillful hunters. Bobcats are silent little killers that roam a large part of our lands. Present in...
Outsider.com

Man Living in Antarctica Records ‘Dinosaur’ Right Outside His Door: VIDEO

A man living in Antarctica won the internet this week when he posted the sounds of a “dinosaur” coming from right outside his door. Matty Jordan, a self-described seventh-continent enthusiast, shared a video of the “prehistoric” sounds on his TikTok page. The noises sounded similar to what most would think a Pterodactylus made. Of course, there were no once-extinct creatures roaming the snow-covered abyss when he went to investigate.
Ceebla Cuud

Hunters Found a 6 Yr Old Boy Who Was Raised by Wolves in the Wilderness

Mowgli is a kid raised by wolves after being abandoned by his parents in The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling. Although Mowgli was well-versed in animal behavior, he was socially inept when it came to his fellow humans. Disney’s cinematic adaptations of Kipling’s classic tale all have a positive takeaway about finding one’s own identity and living in peace with the natural world. However, the fact that a sad real-life event inspired it is not well known.
Ingram Atkinson

What is the Purpose of the Tiny Pocket in Jeans?

The tiny pocket in jeans, also known as a coin pocket, is a small pocket typically located on the front of the jeans, just above the larger front pockets. This pocket is intended for small, easy-to-lose items such as coins, keys, or even a small notepad and pen.
Ceebla Cuud

The Woman With the Largest Lips in the World

A self-proclaimed “Balkan Barbie,” 24-year-old Andrea Ivanova has spent the better part of her adulthood cultivating this image. She claims to have the “largest lips in the world” after 26 lip injections and is not through with her quest to achieve this goal.
natureworldnews.com

3 Juvenile Mountain Lions Found Under Idaho Deck Euthanized for Public Safety

3 juvenile mountain lions were discovered in an Idaho house underneath a deck. The young mountain lions are adorable, but according to authorities, the feline cubs must be euthanized to protect the public. The three young mountain lions were euthanized by Idaho Fish and Game officers after they were discovered...
KENDRICK, ID
Whiskey Riff

Wildlife Experts Stumble Across Massive Elk Graveyard In Idaho

This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene from the Lion King when Simba learns about the Elephant Graveyard, the one place he’s not supposed to go (and does anyway and winds up getting his dad killed). However, for a […] The post Wildlife Experts Stumble Across Massive Elk Graveyard In Idaho first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
IDAHO STATE
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

253K+
Followers
14K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy