Effective: 2023-01-07 11:02:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-10 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Johnson; Washington; Wilkinson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Oconee River near Oconee affecting Wilkinson, Johnson and Washington Counties. For the Oconee River Basin...including Penfield, Milledgeville, Oconee, Oconee, McIntyre, Irwinton, Oconee, Dublin, Mount Vernon Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Oconee River near Oconee. * WHEN...Until late Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 19 feet, The water level begins to flood the dirt parking lot area near the Old Balls Ferry Road boat ramp...just upstream and rightbank from the Georgia Highway 57 bridge. Minor flooding continues and spreads further into the woodlands near the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM EST Saturday the stage was 18 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM EST Saturday was 18 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.1 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 17 feet.

