Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Richland by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 10:46:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-10 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and take action if necessary. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Calhoun; Richland The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in South Carolina Congaree River At Congaree National Park-Gadsden affecting Richland and Calhoun Counties. Congaree River At Carolina Eastman affecting Richland, Calhoun and Lexington Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Congaree River At Congaree National Park-Gadsden. * WHEN...Until late Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flooding begins in the Congaree National Park. This will begin to produce flooding of portions of the lower boardwalk. At 17.0 feet, The access road to the Sandy Run subdivision becomes flooded. The lower boardwalk in the Congaree National Park becomes flooded by Cedar Creek. At 18.0 feet, Several homes in the Sandy Run subdivision along the river become flooded. At 18 feet the river covers the Weston Lake overlook in the Congaree National Park. Between 18 and 18.5 feet the river begins to cover sections of the elevated boardwalk. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM EST Saturday the stage was 17.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 AM EST Saturday was 17.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Monday evening and continue falling to 11.9 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Lexington, Richland by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 10:49:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-09 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1130 PM EST. Target Area: Lexington; Richland The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in South Carolina Congaree River At Columbia affecting Richland and Lexington Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Congaree River At Columbia. * WHEN...Until early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Flooding occurs in flood prone areas near and downstream from Columbia. Flooding also occurs on parts of the Cayce and West Columbia river walk. At 13.0 feet, Flooding occurs in flood prone areas near and downstream from Columbia. Flooding also occurs over much of the Cayce and West Columbia river walk. At 14.0 feet, Roads in low lying areas and swampland downstream from Columbia become flooded. Most of the Cayce and West Columbia river walk is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM EST Saturday the stage was 13.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below 10 feet tonight and continue falling to 5.9 feet Thursday morning. - Action stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood stage is 19.0 feet. - http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov
Comments / 0