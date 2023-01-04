Effective: 2023-01-07 10:46:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-10 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and take action if necessary. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Calhoun; Richland The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in South Carolina Congaree River At Congaree National Park-Gadsden affecting Richland and Calhoun Counties. Congaree River At Carolina Eastman affecting Richland, Calhoun and Lexington Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Congaree River At Congaree National Park-Gadsden. * WHEN...Until late Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flooding begins in the Congaree National Park. This will begin to produce flooding of portions of the lower boardwalk. At 17.0 feet, The access road to the Sandy Run subdivision becomes flooded. The lower boardwalk in the Congaree National Park becomes flooded by Cedar Creek. At 18.0 feet, Several homes in the Sandy Run subdivision along the river become flooded. At 18 feet the river covers the Weston Lake overlook in the Congaree National Park. Between 18 and 18.5 feet the river begins to cover sections of the elevated boardwalk. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM EST Saturday the stage was 17.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 AM EST Saturday was 17.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Monday evening and continue falling to 11.9 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov

CALHOUN COUNTY, SC ・ 3 HOURS AGO