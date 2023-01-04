Read full article on original website
A look at the largest Mega Millions jackpots in California history
More Mega Millions jackpots have been recorded in California than nearly any other state.
California, Nevada no longer under ‘exceptional drought’ conditions following severe influx of rainfall
(NEW YORK) -- The severe storms pummeling the drought-stricken West Coast has alleviated the drought status in two states, but the onslaught of moisture is unlikely to eradicate the decades-long extreme drought plaguing the region. Portions of California and Nevada that were previously in "exceptional drought" status, no longer qualify...
Thousands Moved Out of San Francisco Last Year. Here’s Where They Went
As California’s population shrank for a second year in a row, a steady stream of San Franciscans left the city last year, according to a new analysis by The Standard. But many of those erstwhile San Franciscans remained in the state: Los Angeles, San Diego and Sacramento were the top destinations for people who booked one-way U-Hauls out of town.
Huge increase in pot stores is likely coming to Calif.’s third-biggest city
California has far fewer pot stores than other states with legal weed. This city is trying to change that.
How California could save up its rain to ease future droughts — instead of watching epic atmospheric river rainfall drain into the Pacific
Urban infrastructure was designed to take stormwater out to the ocean quickly. Now, California needs that precious water.
Sports betting in California: When it will be legalized, how to bet online, where to see picks, great promos
Californians had the opportunity to legalize California sports betting in 2022, but it doesn't look like they will get another crack at it for a while. Voters overwhelmingly voted down two propositions on the November ballot that would have legalized sports betting in California in part because advertisements against both propositions were so confusing. If California makes moves in 2023 to legalize sports betting in California, then the industry still wouldn't launch until 2024. With it unlikely a resolution will be reached this year, it could be a long time before Californians get another crack at legalizing sports betting in their state.
Why roundtrip flights from San Francisco Bay Area to Vegas, NYC, Hawaii are suddenly crazy cheap
Demand dips and prices drop during the low-demand "dead weeks" of January and February.
Is California still in a drought? New map shows impact of recent rain
What a difference two weeks can make!
These California Trees Are Thousands of Years Old. Are They The Oldest Living Things on Earth?
The current consensus is that the oldest living things on earth are trees, and the oldest of them are in California. So which trees are they? The oldest living things dated by science are found in the White Mountains of California and are called bristlecone pines.
California Inflation Relief: See if You’ll Get Paid in January
If you live in California and qualify for inflation relief but haven't received a payment yet, it should be coming your way soon. Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It's Worth Checking Your Spare...
Map: Here's What Early Winter Storms Meant for California's Drought
California's drought conditions improved after early winter storms brought widespread rain and much-needed snow in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Nearly 98 percent of the state remains in at least one of the four drought categories in the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor report released Thursday morning, but no part of California is in the most severe category. Last week, more than 7 percent of the state was in exceptional drought.
Big rigs and buses made prior to 2010 no longer allowed on CA roads
STATEWIDE – The California rule banning big rig trucks and large buses made prior to 2010, went into effect January 1. The law is an effort to reduce toxic air contaminants (TACs) emissions from exhaust.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for their food and service, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
This State Is Where Most Californians Want To Move To In 2023
Shocking results from a poll of California families show that 14% are seriously thinking about moving and the most popular state is one that you probably wouldn’t guess.
Close to $1 billion in stimulus payments is being sent to eligible California residents
Did you know that the state of California still has stimulus money that it is sending out to thousands of eligible applicants?. Overall, millions of Californians are receiving inflation relief checks of up to $1,050, either as a direct deposit or a debit card. Currently, at time of publishing, over 7 million debit cards and 9.1 million checks have been sent out, totaling over $8.7 billion dollars. (source) But the grand total being sent out is only 9.5 billion dollars, so if you want to get your stimulus money, you better hurry while it is still available.
New law bans 200,000 high emission vehicles in California
Estimated 200,000 vehicles including 70,000 big rigs have been banned from California roads starting this week. This follows the final adoption of 2010 a rule banning vehicles that do not comply with the California Air Resources Board (CARB) regulations. CARB implemented a set of clean air regulations in 2008, which...
HMart expands California footprint with its 17th store opening next week
Leading Asian grocer HMart will open its newest location in California next Wednesday, bringing the state's store count to 17, according to the Lyndhurst, New Jersey-based specialty grocer’s website. The new store will be located at 3931 Irvine Blvd. in Irvine, California, and will feature fresh produce, meat, seafood,...
California’s Proposition 13 still sparking clashes
Proposition 13, an iconic tax limitation measure passed by California voters 44 years ago, is still generating legal and political skirmishes.
California ocean piers collapse, waves rise to 35 feet
CAPITOLA, Calif. (KRON) — California beach town residents woke up Thursday morning to collapsed ocean piers, massive 35-foot waves, tide surges, and widespread flooding. Coastal chaos stretched from beaches in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties all the way up to San Francisco and Marin. An atmospheric river-powered rainstorm triggered evacuation orders for residents living […]
Can Sierra Snowpack Alleviate Drought Conditions, Water Supply Shortage in California?
With more snow expected to pelt the mountain range in the coming days, the Sierra Nevada in California is approaching the second-largest snowpack ever recorded at this time of year in the previous 20 years as the New Year gets underway. The significant accumulation might help the region's drought and water supply issues.
