Durham market forces put profit over peopleThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Former Cary Mayor Harold Ritter Passes Away at 89, Current Mayor Issues StatementJames TulianoCary, NC
Highly-anticipated restaurant chain opens new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
Wake County Libraries Extend Opening HoursJames TulianoWake County, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RaleighTed RiversRaleigh, NC
Downtown Durham welcomes two new restaurants
Downtown Durham has added two new restaurants — one focused on Mexican-inspired cocktails and another that combines a coffee shop, deli and beer bar. Driving the news: Right before the holiday rush, The Daily Beer Bar opened at 108 E. Main St., serving coffee in the morning hours before turning into a beer bar and deli in the afternoons. Founded by John and Rosa Paradiso, the restaurant serves coffee from Raleigh-based Yonder Coffee and makes a delicious set of hot or cold sandwiches and salads. The all-day cafe has taken over the space of the former Talk of the...
11 Things to Do in Raleigh This Week, Jan. 5–11
The fan-fave fest promises to be lit again this year. Stroll 40+ awe-inspiring Chinese lantern displays and stay for the captivating cultural performances nightly. Glow on! boothamphitheatre.com. Through 1/14. Illuminate Art Walk. See DTR lit up (literally!) for the holiday season as you stroll parts of Fayetteville Street and Glenwood...
Closed landmark deli in Oberlin Village faces uncertain future
A landmark deli and grocery on Raleigh's Oberlin road now faces an uncertain future after closing last November. It's roots go back more than a 100 years in the historically black community. A landmark deli and grocery on Raleigh's Oberlin road now faces an uncertain future after closing last November....
The 12 most anticipated restaurant openings in Raleigh, Durham, Cary and Chapel Hill in 2023
The Triangle's restaurant scene is set for another year of expansion.Here are some of the openings we are most excited about in the coming months: Giorgio Pizza Bar, 141 Park at North Hills #112, RaleighThe first of several new projects from prolific Triangle restaurateur Giorgios Bakatsias (Vin Rouge, Rosewater and Kipos), Giorgio Pizza Bar has set an opening date of Jan. 10 in North Hills. Giorgio is focused on thin-crust pizzas and an expansive bar.Plus: It'll have an outdoor patio. Las Ramblas, 141 Park at North Hills St #100, Raleigh Las Ramblas is named after Barcelona's famous pedestrian street, La...
Loved ones lean in on each other during vigil to celebrate the life of Natasha Walker
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Triad community gathered to remember the life of a Greensboro mother and entrepreneur Friday night. Natasha Walker was shot and killed on New Year's Day. Around 2:00 a.m., police got a call about gunshots. Officers found Walker suffering from a gunshot wound near Cridland Road and Parkway Street.
North Carolina City Named No. 1 in America for Black Families in 2023
Plenty of people are contemplating a big life change this new year. Getting married, having kids, and starting your own family can cause you to want to relocate to a new city. As an African American woman, I know that finding the perfect city for my family to feel welcomed and at home is very important. In any city I have ever lived, I always try to make sure I am in an area that has a good bit of people and things that I can relate to.
Hundreds say they bought tickets for event that never happened
Mitch McCoy said the first sign something was wrong, was when he and his wife went to check in at the promised registration site, Ugly Monkey Party Bar in downtown Raleigh. Mitch McCoy said the first sign something was wrong, was when he and his wife went to check in at the promised registration site, Ugly Monkey Party Bar in downtown Raleigh.
C&H Cafeteria, a Beloved After-Church Gathering Spot for Regulars, Closes Permanently
In 2022, the local restaurant scene suffered the loss of institutions like Dos Perros, Garland, and Saint James Seafood. As the economy slowly regains its footing and local cities take measures to help bring foot traffic back to downtowns, 2023 looks to be brighter for restaurants. But just days into...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Raleigh
Raleigh might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Raleigh.
Car crashes into Durham house
DURHAM, N.C. — WRAL News has learned car crashed into a home on Friday afternoon at the intersection of North Alston Avenue and Dowd Street. The car went into the front area of the house and broke through a gate. As of Friday afternoon, there is no word on whether the driver was injured.
WRAL Investigates: Buyer beware if you're in the market for a car
Imagine buying a used car, only to find out two months later you can’t legally drive it. A change in state law gave dealers wiggle room on securing titles and tags, but WRAL Investigates found that it can put some buyers in a predicament. When it comes to "title in transit," buyers need to know the risks and their rights.
The Wrap: Session looms, Duke Energy answers questions about blackouts and Burr investigation ends
In this episode of The Wrap podcast, WRAL Capitol Bureau Chief Laura Leslie and WRAL State Government Reporter Travis Fain rewind the last week in North Carolina politics and look forward to next week's start to the new legislative session. Meanwhile, an inquiry into retired U.S. Sen. Richard Burr's pandemic stock trades concluded without action, and Duke Energy explains what caused the massive Christmas Eve blackouts in Moore County.
Raleigh police look to connect with community one step at a time with new ‘Walk with a Cop’ program
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — We are only three days into the new year and Raleigh police are continuing to make strides to make a difference in the city. Tuesday, patrol units who work in the southwest part of the city went to Pullen Park to make new connections with a new operation called “Walk with a Cop.”
Apple moves forward with ‘confidential’ plans for RTP Campus, records show
DURHAM – There are signs of construction at the proposed future site of an Apple campus that could house more than 3,000 workers is moving forward. A stormwater-related permit, for example, was filed Friday. Public records obtained by WRAL News indicate that work to prepare the site, approximately 281...
Lottery ticket bought in Raleigh turns into $2 million prize
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While Charlie Bucket was hoping for Willy Wonka’s golden ticket, a Fuquay-Varina man tried his luck on the Platinum ticket. Carmelo Canepa stopped by Circle K on Louisburg Road in Raleigh and bought a $20 Platinum scratch-off. The NC Education Lottery says that ticket won him a $2 million prize.
Sewer line collapse closes Guess Road in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Guess Road was closed in Durham on Friday after a sewer collapse near Interstate 85. Before 7:45 a.m., crews responded to the 2400 block of Guess Road, south of I-85, for a collapsed sewer line. The road was closed in the area, with no timetable on...
Highly-anticipated restaurant chain opens new location in North Carolina
A highly-anticipated restaurant chain recently opened another new location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On December 22, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Shake Shack held the grand opening event for its newest North Carolina location in Chapel Hill.
Teen seriously injured in Raleigh shooting, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh shooting on Thursday evening left one teenager seriously injured, police said. Shortly after 11 p.m., police responded to the 3200 block of Harmony Court in Raleigh regarding a shooting. Police told a CBS 17 crew on scene that a 16-year-old was transported to...
Limani Grille to open in North Hills, as part of district's new expansion project
A new Mediterranean seafood restaurant, Limani Grille, is opening in North Hills. The restaurant specializes in traditional Greek food, and will be opening in the Main District of North Hills. Limani Grille is the second restaurant to be included in the district's new expansion project. "We are excited to bring...
