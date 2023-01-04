WOODBRIDGE — Police have released the identity of a driver who was killed in a crash on New Year’s Eve. The man was identified as Rufus Smith, 39, of New Haven, according to Woodbridge police. He was driving a 2001 Lexus sedan on Route 69 southbound around 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 at the time of the crash, police said.

