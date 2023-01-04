Read full article on original website
Police investigate shooting on I-91 in East Windsor
EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - State police are looking for witnesses after a driver was shot on I-91 Saturday morning. Police say several 911 calls reporting a shooting on I-91 in East Windsor came in around 2:00 a.m. State police say the victim was driving from Flaming Llama Night Club...
1 seriously hurt in West Hartford head-on collision
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was seriously injured after a head-on collision on Garfield Road & Boulevard in West Hartford Friday night, according to police. West Hartford police said at least one person suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital. Police said the roadway is closed from Ridgewood Road to Fairlee […]
Police pursuit ends with Hartford arrest
A police pursuit that originated in West Hartford this morning ended in Hartford. Thursday night, officers from Hartford were informed that a vehicle had been stolen at gunpoint in the Hillside Avenue area.
West Haven man dies in New Haven Inn shooting
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A West Haven man in his forties was fatally shot at the New Haven Inn Friday night, according to police. Police responded to the New Haven Inn at 100 Pond Lily Ave. just before 8 p.m. and found the victim, who was suffering from sever injuries. The man, identified as […]
One dead in I-95 North crash in Westbrook
WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has died in a car accident on I-95 North in Westbrook near Exit 65, according to state police. The accident happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday morning, according to state police. Ross Fielding, a 35-year-old Rhode Island resident, was driving on I-95 when his vehicle went off the road, […]
Pedestrian struck by car in West Hartford on South Main Street
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A pedestrian was struck by a car on Friday night, according to the West Hartford Police Department. Police said a pedestrian was pushing an empty shopping cart on South Main Street near Meadow Brook Road when they were hit by an oncoming car. West Hartford advocacy group calls on town to […]
Police search for missing Old Saybrook man
OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) – Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing man from Old Saybrook. Fred Ouellette, 80, has been missing since December 30, according to police. Ouellette is 6′ tall, weighs about 205 pounds, and has grey hair and brown eyes. Anyone...
Second Person Dies After 4 Found Shot In Car In Hamden
A second person has died after Connecticut State Police found four people shot in a vehicle. The incident took place in New Haven County around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 on Route 15 in Hamden. According to Connecticut State Police, troopers responded to a report of several people in...
Pedestrian Injured After Being Hit by Car in West Hartford
West Hartford Police are investigating a pedestrian crash that happened Friday evening. Police said they responded to the area of South Main Street and Meadowbrook Road for the reported accident. A person was pushing an empty shopping cart across the street when they were hit, according to authorities. The person...
Waterbury man arrested for beating death in Bridgeport
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Members of the U.S. Marshalls Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force arrested a Waterbury man on Thursday on charges related to the homicide of a Bridgeport man in 2019. According to the authorities, 44-year-old Luis Hernandez was apprehended at his Waterbury home and was served an arrest warrant for the homicide of […]
Police release body cam footage of Edgar Ismalej-Gomez's arrest
Body camera footage shows East Haven police officers chase and apprehend a suspect on I-95 in Milford. Norm Pattis can not practice law for six months. Meteorologist Scot Haney said once Friday's disturbance moves out, the state is in for a pretty good stretch of weather. Here's his mid-morning forecast.
Vigil held for state lawmaker killed in wrong way crash
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - The state continues to mourn the loss of representative Quentin “Q” Williams. Williams was killed by a wrong way driver yesterday morning which left his community in disbelief. But one way people are trying to move forward is by uniting. Tonight Williams friends, family,...
New Britain teen set to face sentencing next month in connection with fatal crash
NEW BRITAIN -- A young city man is expected to face sentencing early next month in connection with a fatal crash in New Britain. Luis Pagan-Gonzalez, 18, remains held on $600,000 bond while he awaits sentencing. He is scheduled to appear in New Britain Superior Court on Feb. 2, following an appearance on Thursday.
ID Released For 2nd Victim In Double-Fatal, Wrong-Way Crash Involving CT State Representative
Connecticut State Police have released the identity of the second victim in a wrong-way, double-fatal crash involving a popular state representative.The crash took place on Route 9 in Middlesex County around 12:30 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, on Route 9 South near Exit 18 in Cromwell.According to state …
Police identify New Haven man killed in New Year's Eve crash in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE — Police have released the identity of a driver who was killed in a crash on New Year’s Eve. The man was identified as Rufus Smith, 39, of New Haven, according to Woodbridge police. He was driving a 2001 Lexus sedan on Route 69 southbound around 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 at the time of the crash, police said.
Multiple departments, regional taskforce assist in police pursuit in Milford
MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Multiple departments are assisting Bridgeport police in investigating a police pursuit that ended in Milford. Shortly before 6 P.M. Wednesday evening, members of a regional auto taskforce pursued a stolen vehicle wanted for a major incident in another jurisdiction. Police say one party was detained as...
Person dead after crash in Coventry: Police
COVENTRY, Conn. — A person is dead after driving off of a Coventry roadway for an unknown reason on Wednesday, officials said. Coventry police said the crash happened on Stonehouse Road (Rt. 275) and that the Metro Traffic Services Accident Reconstruction Team investigated. The accident involved one motor vehicle...
Rhode Island man dies after hitting Exit sign, going airborne on I-95 in Westbrook
WESTBROOK, Conn. (WFSB) - A Rhode Island man is dead after a rollover crash on I-95 north. The crash was reported to the DOT at 4:51 a.m. State police say a driver went airborne after driving off the roadway and hitting the Exit 65 sign. State police say his car landed on the Exit 65 off-ramp upside down.
CSP: Update on Fatal Collision on Route 9 in Cromwell
(January 6, 2023)–The operator of Vehicle #1, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, has been positively identified as: Quentin Williams, Male, DOB 11/24/1983, of Middletown, Connecticut. The operator of Vehicle #2, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, has been positively identified as: Kimede Mustafaj, Female, DOB 05/01/1995,...
Tractor-trailer fire scene clear on I-91 in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Crews completed a cleanup from an overnight tractor trailer fire on Interstate 91 north Friday morning. Just after midnight, public safety officials were notified of the fire between exits 18 and 20. The right and center lanes were closed. There were no reported injuries, according to...
