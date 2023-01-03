LEWISTON, Idaho – A total of 887 students made Lewis-Clark State College’s honor roll for the fall 2022 semester, college officials have announced. To qualify for the President’s List students must have a 3.75 grade point average or higher for the semester and take at least 12 graded credits in 100 level classes or above. The Dean’s List uses the same requirements but students must have a GPA between 3.25 and 3.749. Pass/fail classes do not count as graded credits.

