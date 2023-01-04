Read full article on original website
Rodrigo earns point for Leeds in 2-2 draw with West Ham
LEEDS, England (AP) — Rodrigo salvaged a point for Leeds in a 2-2 draw with fellow Premier League struggler West Ham on Wednesday. The Spain forward powered home his 10th league goal of the season midway through the second half to deny West Ham a much-needed victory. The Hammers...
Swansea City: Lots of interest in Michael Obafemi and Jamie Paterson, says Russell Martin
Russell Martin says he expects more players to leave Swansea City this month with rival clubs interested in Michael Obafemi and Jamie Paterson. Swansea are open to selling striker Obafemi, 22, and attacking midfielder Paterson, 31. Republic of Ireland striker Obafemi has been on Burnley's radar, while Paterson has been...
Peterborough: Burnley keeper Will Norris signs as Newcastle defender Kell Watts extends loan
Peterborough United have signed keeper Will Norris on loan from Championship leaders Burnley, as well as extending Newcastle United defender Kell Watts' loan until the end of the season. Former Cambridge United keeper Norris, 29, has made just three appearances since being signed by Sean Dyche for Burnley in August...
Emil Riis: Preston North End striker to see knee specialist after injury
Preston North End striker Emil Riis will see a knee specialist next week after he was injured early in their win at Stoke City on Monday. The 24-year-old, who was linked with Middlesbrough in the summer, has scored five goals for Preston this term. Riis, who was forced off in...
An Open Letter to Farhad Moshiri, from the Everton supporters
As the Everton lurches headlong into another relegation battle just months after a summer when the club’s majority shareowner Farhad Moshiri released a statement virtually promising change and that the Grand Old Team wouldn’t be put in this position again, here we are. A majority of supporters groups...
Josh Bowler: Blackpool re-sign Nottingham Forest winger on loan
Blackpool have re-signed fans' favourite winger Josh Bowler on loan from Premier League side Nottingham Forest until the end of the season. Bowler, 23, left the Championship side for the City Ground last summer, and has been with Forest's partner club Olympiakos in Greece. He scored 10 goals in 52...
Crystal Palace 0-4 Tottenham Hotspur: Community Player Ratings
Do you remember what it’s like to enjoy watching Tottenham Hotspur? I do. It feels a lot like that match we just watched. Tottenham Hotspur went to Selhurst Park on a bad run of form and with five first team players out, and rolled to a 4-0 shellacking of Crystal Palace. Harry Kane scored a brace, taking him within two goals of Jimmy Greaves’ goal scoring record, while Matt Doherty and Son Heung-Min each chipped in one as well.
Ellis Simms told to prove he is 'worthy' in further hint Everton recalled him without a plan
It is becoming increasingly clear that Ellis Simms' Everton recall was poorly thought through.
Middlesbrough v Brighton & Hove Albion: Roberto De Zerbi has Charlton defeat 'in my head'
Dates: 6-9 January Coverage: Gillingham v Leicester City (12:30 GMT) and Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle United (18:00) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Saturday, 7 January, and Manchester City v Chelsea (16:30) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Sunday, 8 January. Full details.
‘I am a big boy’: Lampard demands Everton show courage in survival fight
Frank Lampard says the stark reality of Everton’s situation is that he and the team are in a fight for survival and must show “big balls” to drag themselves out of the mire. The Everton manager heads to Manchester United in the FA Cup on Friday under...
Shrewsbury manager challenges home fans to compete with 'noisy' Sunderland support
Shrewsbury manager Steve Cotterill has challenged his side’s supporters to help them overcome the traveling Sunderland support this weekend.
Harry Kane praises Bryan Gil after Crystal Palace breakout performance
There’s nothing so toxic at Tottenham Hotspur that can’t be at least temporarily assuaged with a 4-0 thumping of Crystal Palace. Spurs’ big win at Selhurst Park yesterday won’t end the simmering discontent among Spurs fans, who have mostly directed their ire towards club chairman Daniel Levy, but it will certainly tamp it down some.
Golden Goal: Peter Beardsley for Newcastle v Nottingham Forest (1996)
Ignominy now overshadows Beardsley’s talents as a forward, which he displayed with a stunning strike at the City Ground
Half-time switch proved key for City
Anything other than a win wouldn't have defined the title race, but a win gives City a real boost heading into a six-week spell that sees them compete in three domestic competitions - and includes Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham twice in the league. First half, I think Chelsea edged...
Alistair Johnston calls for consistency after Celtic denied Old Firm penalty
Celtic debutant Alistair Johnston admits he was surprised his side did not get a penalty during Monday's 2-2 derby draw with Rangers at Ibrox. Connor Goldson appeared to block Carl Starfelt's rising shot with two hands raised to his face. But referee John Beaton played on and video assistant referee...
HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers - Ings, Mings, and Martinez’s golden glove!
What did Cole, Tom, and Seb make of Aston Villa’s 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Villa Park on Wednesday evening?. More importantly, what can be made of Villa’s form under Unai Emery, securing 10 out of a possible 15 points?. With a very slow start during the...
'Villa probably would sell Ings if the money was right'
Aston Villa would consider selling Danny Ings in January if the price is right, but a loan move to Everton seems unlikely, according to Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards. Villa have reportedly rejected an offer from the Toffees and Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "Ings is still only 30 and a lot of clubs need goals. He scored for Aston Villa against Wolves and is still very much involved.
Chelsea vs. Manchester City, Premier League: Live blog; highlights
Tenth place Chelsea take on second place Manchester City tonight, and we can only hope the gap evident between the two teams doesn’t manifest too badly on the pitch — especially with City extra motivated to take advantage of league-leaders Arsenal dropping points yesterday. Couple changes for Chelsea...
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Portsmouth: FA Cup Third Round Match Thread and How to Watch
Another year, another campaign for silverware begins in the FA Cup. Tottenham Hotspur enter the competition in their usual spot of the third round, hosting League One side Portsmouth. The third-tier club are about as bang-average as it gets, sitting in twelfth place and have a +2 goal differential. Spurs...
Roker Roundtable: Picking our favourite Sunderland FA Cup third round moments!
Our 2013 FA Cup third round replay against Bolton Wanderers might seem like an odd choice for my favourite tie at this stage of the competition. A Marvin Sordell double at the Stadium of Light sent us out after we’d been very lucky to avoid a similar fate in the first leg. For the majority of the two games, our team didn’t look bothered about a cup run, as has often been the case during my fifteen or so years of watching the Lads regularly.
