Do you remember what it’s like to enjoy watching Tottenham Hotspur? I do. It feels a lot like that match we just watched. Tottenham Hotspur went to Selhurst Park on a bad run of form and with five first team players out, and rolled to a 4-0 shellacking of Crystal Palace. Harry Kane scored a brace, taking him within two goals of Jimmy Greaves’ goal scoring record, while Matt Doherty and Son Heung-Min each chipped in one as well.

2 DAYS AGO