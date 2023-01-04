Read full article on original website
An Alabama Woman Notices a Teddy Bear in a Garbage Pile, so She Snags it for Her Dog. Inside of it She Finds Human Ashes
One woman from Lauderdale County was driving through Muscle Shoals with her daughter and happened to see a stuffed teddy bear in a garbage pile. She thought it might make a good chew toy for her dog, so she stopped and grabbed it. Inside the bear, they discovered a secret pouch containing human ashes.
Winter is Here Texas, So Here Are Some Awesome Foods to Make When It’s Chilly Outside
Winter is here, so that means it is time to prepare some favorites to warm you up when it gets cold outside. Chili con carne as it is properly called is my favorite to eat when it is cold outside. Don't get it mixed up with chili con queso which is also good any day of the week but it is nothing like chili (con carne). Grab a sleeve of crackers and enjoy it with a nice glass of sweet tea.
Valentine’s Day Dinner For 2 in Sight? Don’t Fall For The Outback Steakhouse Scam
If you are already planning your Valentine's Day activities, and you should be, do not fall for the latest scam circulating across the internet. According to OnlineThreatAlerts.com, a scam has been circulating the internet for a couple of months saying that you can get dinner for two for free from Outback Steakhouse, but it is not true, Outback Steakhouse is NOT putting on such a promotion.
