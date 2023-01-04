Read full article on original website
Related
wwnytv.com
National Weather Service: potential for ice accumulation
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s the potential icing in our forecast. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for portions of the north country. In St. Lawrence County, the advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday. The NWS says freezing rain and sleet could leave...
wwnytv.com
Blast from the Past: Ice Storm of ‘98
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week marks 25 years since the Ice Storm of ‘98. We take a look at the response to the storm in St. Lawrence County with then-reporter John Friot. You can see it on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.
When is the Hudson Valley’s Next Chance for Snow?
The Hudson Valley saw very mild temperatures this week for early January, with highs in some areas hitting 60 F. Some towns even saw record-high temperatures. So far, 2023 has gotten off to a warm start. And while there's been pretty steady precipitation across most of the area this week, it has fallen in the form of rain. But as we enter another winter in the Hudson Valley, one has to wonder where all the snow is at.
Falling Temps Will Lead To Chance For Wintry Mix In These Parts Of Region
A gradual drop in temperatures will lead to a chance for a wintry mix in parts of the region and snow farther north.Following patchy morning fog Thursday, Jan. 5, it will be cloudy throughout the day with a high temperature hovering around the 50-degree mark, according to the National Weather…
wwnytv.com
Half-inch of ice reported in Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Freezing rain and sleet left trees, utility lines, and just about everything else encased in ice in parts of St. Lawrence County. A half-inch of ice was recorded at 7 a.m. Thursday at the Massena International Airport. Former 7 News reporter Keith Benman snapped some...
susanvillestuff.com
LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Storm Warning Issued for Wednesday Through Friday Morning
Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno are warning area residents to prepare for heavy snow, issuing a Winter Storm Warning that will be in effect from 7:00a.m. Wednesday until early Friday morning. Total snow accumulations of four to ten inches, except six to eighteen inches west of...
WMTW
A light snowfall expected in Maine on Friday
MAINE — Another round of light snow is expected across southern and coastal Maine on Friday. Although it won't be a big storm, it should be enough to coat the ground in many towns. Most of the snow accumulations will be south of Route 2 with the highest amount...
Winter weather advisory issued for all of New Hampshire, parts of Massachusetts
BOSTON — A winter weather advisory has been issued for all of New Hampshire and parts of Massachusetts because dropping temperatures and freezing rain could make for slick travel beginning Thursday morning. In New Hampshire, the advisory is in effect for parts of Carroll, Coos, Grafton, Belknap, Merrimack, Strafford,...
2 storm systems with freezing rain and a wintery mix to keep the chill on Tri-Cities
First storm system could arrive Wednesday night.
Updated: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Portions of Southwest Iowa
(Des Moines) The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Pottawattamie, Shelby, Harrison, Audubon, and Guthrie Counties from 6:00 p.m. Monday to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday. Forecasters expect mixed precipitation with snow accumulation of up to two inches, ice accumulations of up to two-tenths of an inch, and wind...
Old Farmer’s Almanac January & February 2023 Winter Predictions for Southern Indiana
We saw a decent amount of snow and some frigid cold temperatures as we closed out 2022, but how much winter weather can we expect in early 2023?. In December of 2022, we received our first white Christmas in about ten years. We also saw temperatures well below freezing, with windchills below zero. A lot of folks here in southern Indiana had furnace issues and frozen water pipes as a result of this winter weather. If you're like me, that was enough for you to want winter to already be over. However, winter isn't over yet...and there's more snow and cold temperatures yet to come.
Polar Plunge and Snow Next Week For New York State
There are signs of more cold and snow ahead for New York State. More snowfall could be on the way.
informnny.com
Blizzard of ’22 cost the City of Watertown over $100K
WATERTOWN N.Y. (WWTI) — Blizzard cleanup is over but costs are just coming in. The Blizzard that hit Northern and Western New York over the 2022 Christmas holiday weekend buried cities in feet of snow. Final reports from Watertown logged over four feet in some areas, with drifts that...
Massive Snowfall? Winter Is Likely To Get Much Worse In New York State
Winter has been BRUTAL in New York State and it looks like the worst is yet to come. There have been some years I live in Buffalo and there have been some years when winter really didn't rear its ugly head until late December. Not this year though. I'm sure you've heard about the two horrible snowstorms we had - one in November, one in December. In November it was a lake-effect snowstorm. In December, the deadly blizzard that killed 42 people in Western New York was caused by a cyclone bomb brought on by winter storm Elliott.
Latest central Iowa snow totals and how much snow is expected this weekend
DES MOINES, Iowa — Light snow lingered through much of the day Wednesday and has persisted into Thursday morning, which will be followed by additional chances for flurries late Saturday. Clouds and light snow should finally move east and shift out of central Iowa by Thursday afternoon. The system left behind around half an inch […]
Massive Lake Effect Snow Storms Possible Across New York
As parts of the snow belt in New York continue to dig out from two massive snow events over the past two months, more lake effect snowstorms are still possible along the lake shore.
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Some school districts will be closed Friday because of snow in the forecast.Check the latest list here.
Massive Bomb Cyclone For New York State?
The new year has already brought about so many challenges and we are only a few days in. The snow that fell across Western New York is all but gone and the heavy rain is starting to let up. But what is next for us here in the Empire State?
informnny.com
Jan. 6: Community events around the North Country this week
Check out upcoming events happening around the North Country this weekend with ABC50’s Community Bulletin Board. Do you have an event you would like posted to the Community Bulletin Board?. Submit it online anytime by clicking the button below. You can also submit your event in one of the...
Comments / 1