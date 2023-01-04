ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, NY

wwnytv.com

National Weather Service: potential for ice accumulation

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s the potential icing in our forecast. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for portions of the north country. In St. Lawrence County, the advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday. The NWS says freezing rain and sleet could leave...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Blast from the Past: Ice Storm of ‘98

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week marks 25 years since the Ice Storm of ‘98. We take a look at the response to the storm in St. Lawrence County with then-reporter John Friot. You can see it on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

When is the Hudson Valley’s Next Chance for Snow?

The Hudson Valley saw very mild temperatures this week for early January, with highs in some areas hitting 60 F. Some towns even saw record-high temperatures. So far, 2023 has gotten off to a warm start. And while there's been pretty steady precipitation across most of the area this week, it has fallen in the form of rain. But as we enter another winter in the Hudson Valley, one has to wonder where all the snow is at.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
wwnytv.com

Half-inch of ice reported in Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Freezing rain and sleet left trees, utility lines, and just about everything else encased in ice in parts of St. Lawrence County. A half-inch of ice was recorded at 7 a.m. Thursday at the Massena International Airport. Former 7 News reporter Keith Benman snapped some...
MASSENA, NY
WMTW

A light snowfall expected in Maine on Friday

MAINE — Another round of light snow is expected across southern and coastal Maine on Friday. Although it won't be a big storm, it should be enough to coat the ground in many towns. Most of the snow accumulations will be south of Route 2 with the highest amount...
MAINE STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Old Farmer’s Almanac January & February 2023 Winter Predictions for Southern Indiana

We saw a decent amount of snow and some frigid cold temperatures as we closed out 2022, but how much winter weather can we expect in early 2023?. In December of 2022, we received our first white Christmas in about ten years. We also saw temperatures well below freezing, with windchills below zero. A lot of folks here in southern Indiana had furnace issues and frozen water pipes as a result of this winter weather. If you're like me, that was enough for you to want winter to already be over. However, winter isn't over yet...and there's more snow and cold temperatures yet to come.
INDIANA STATE
informnny.com

Blizzard of ’22 cost the City of Watertown over $100K

WATERTOWN N.Y. (WWTI) — Blizzard cleanup is over but costs are just coming in. The Blizzard that hit Northern and Western New York over the 2022 Christmas holiday weekend buried cities in feet of snow. Final reports from Watertown logged over four feet in some areas, with drifts that...
WATERTOWN, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Massive Snowfall? Winter Is Likely To Get Much Worse In New York State

Winter has been BRUTAL in New York State and it looks like the worst is yet to come. There have been some years I live in Buffalo and there have been some years when winter really didn't rear its ugly head until late December. Not this year though. I'm sure you've heard about the two horrible snowstorms we had - one in November, one in December. In November it was a lake-effect snowstorm. In December, the deadly blizzard that killed 42 people in Western New York was caused by a cyclone bomb brought on by winter storm Elliott.
BUFFALO, NY
WHO 13

Latest central Iowa snow totals and how much snow is expected this weekend

DES MOINES, Iowa — Light snow lingered through much of the day Wednesday and has persisted into Thursday morning, which will be followed by additional chances for flurries late Saturday. Clouds and light snow should finally move east and shift out of central Iowa by Thursday afternoon. The system left behind around half an inch […]
IOWA STATE
informnny.com

Jan. 6: Community events around the North Country this week

Check out upcoming events happening around the North Country this weekend with ABC50’s Community Bulletin Board. Do you have an event you would like posted to the Community Bulletin Board?. Submit it online anytime by clicking the button below. You can also submit your event in one of the...
WATERTOWN, NY

