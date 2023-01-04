ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Late goals help PSG beat 3rd-tier Châteauroux in French Cup

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain needed two late goals to scrape a 3-1 win at third-tier Châteauroux in the French Cup round of 64 on Friday. PSG coach Christophe Galtier rested star forwards Kylian Mbappé, Neymar and Lionel Messi yet still started with seven international players against a side sitting in a lowly 14th place in the third division.
Real Madrid loses at Villarreal in Spanish league

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Villarreal beat Real Madrid 2-1 in a vibrant Spanish league match on Saturday before Carlo Ancelotti’s side heads to Saudi Arabia to play in the Spanish Super Cup. Yeremy Pino put Villarreal deservedly ahead in the 47th minute after a first half they dominated.

