WVNews
Late goals help PSG beat 3rd-tier Châteauroux in French Cup
PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain needed two late goals to scrape a 3-1 win at third-tier Châteauroux in the French Cup round of 64 on Friday. PSG coach Christophe Galtier rested star forwards Kylian Mbappé, Neymar and Lionel Messi yet still started with seven international players against a side sitting in a lowly 14th place in the third division.
Elche loses to Celta Vigo, remains winless in Spanish league
MADRID (AP) — New year, same struggles for Elche in Spain. The modest club lost to Celta Vigo 1-0 at home in the Spanish league on Friday to remain the only team without a win after 16 league matches.
Real Madrid loses at Villarreal in Spanish league
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Villarreal beat Real Madrid 2-1 in a vibrant Spanish league match on Saturday before Carlo Ancelotti’s side heads to Saudi Arabia to play in the Spanish Super Cup. Yeremy Pino put Villarreal deservedly ahead in the 47th minute after a first half they dominated.
