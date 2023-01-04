ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria first responders working to increase staffing

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After last year’s staffing shortfall, Peoria first responders are working to increase those numbers and one department is implementing new methods to bring more people on board. Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger said it’s been a rocky road trying to get the department’s staffing...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

One injured after Peoria shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was injured after he was shot in the hand at approximately 3:19 p.m. Thursday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers initially responded to the area near Arcadia and Knoxville after a three-round Shot Spotter alert, but did not locate a victim at the scene.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

One injured in Thursday shooting

PEORIA, Ill. – One person was injured after a shooting Thursday afternoon in the area of Central Peoria. Peoria Police say they were called to Arcadia and Knoxville around 3:15 p.m. on a ShotSpotter alert of three rounds fired, but found no victim. The male was later found at...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria Police release 2022 shooting statistics

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Shooting incidents, victims and homicides by gunshot are down in 2022, from 2021. Numbers released by the Peoria Police Department Friday show 88 shooting incidents in 2022, down from 122 in 2021. The number of gunshot victims were also down - 106 in 2022 compared...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Three dogs die in Friday night Peoria fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire took the lives of three dogs as it blazed through a home late Friday evening in Peoria. Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Thomas Sander said fire crews were called to a one-story home on N. Galena Road at about 10 p.m. Friday. When crews arrived, the building was “fully involved” in fire.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Police Chief: Homicides, shootings, other gun violence numbers all down in 2022

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria says he’s proving doubters wrong when it comes to the city’s crime statistics for 2022. “When we talk about gun violence, 28 percent down on shooting incidents, 26 percent down on shooting victims, 26 down on shooting murders, and 27 percent down on all murders. We’ll take any downward motion we can,” said Echevarria.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Washington Man in court for attempted murder in Bartonville

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Washington man accused of attempted murder was in court Thursday. During an arraignment hearing, Austin James Ricca was charged with attempted first-degree murder, battery and aggravated battery. Allegedly, on Dec. 11, 2022, Austin Ricca struck a family member multiple times with a bat near...
BARTONVILLE, IL
1470 WMBD

Man sentenced to 60 years in prison for death of father

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man convicted last October for the death of his father will spend the better part of 60 years in prison. Peoria County Court records say a judge Thursday sentenced Mark Runyon, 43, to that time in prison, for which he must serve 100 percent before he can be released.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

String of burglaries hits Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Lexington police are working with Illinois State Police and the McLean County Sherriff’s Department to help solve a string of burglaries occurring since the end of 2022. According to the Lexington Facebook page, seven burglaries across three different businesses have been attempted since mid-November. True...
LEXINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Galena Road home destroyed by fire

PEORIA, Ill. – A fire caused a home on Galena Road to have to be destroyed. Peoria firefighters say crews were called to a home near Galena and Derby Roads at 10:00 p.m. Friday, and spent two and a half hours getting the blaze under control, as the one-story home was fully engulfed in flames upon their arrival.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

PPD searching for suspects after armed robbery of business

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are searching for two suspects after a business was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday evening. According to a department press release, officers responded to the 2400 block of W. Starr at 7:13 p.m. on Wednesday in regards to an armed robbery of a business.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria Police investigate armed robbery

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are continuing to investigate an armed robbery to a local business. Police do not identify the business, but maps show a hardware store on West Starr in South Peoria, between Griswold and Arago. Police were called to that area around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, where...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Bloomington man jailed on $2 million bond charged in January 2022 gang-related shooting

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A man arrested early Sunday by Bloomington Police was wanted for a gang-related shooting in January of last year just north of the downtown area. A warrant was issued for Ronald Thornton’s arrest last February. Gunfire in the 600 block of North Main Street wounded a man who was a passenger in a vehicle fleeing the scene, according to police. A tavern window was also damaged.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria tenants, activists seeking solutions after dozens given notice to vacate

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria residents and advocates are pushing for a call to action to make sure dozens of tenants will not end up homeless. They’re also speaking out against property management Darwin Homes after, on behalf of company SFR3, it issued dozens of households a notice to vacate right before the holidays.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria County makes arguments in court to eliminate auditor office

PEORIA, Ill. – Attorneys for Peoria County argue there is no merit to keeping the county’s auditor office open. Arguments were made in appellate court on Wednesday. Auditor Jessica Thomas has argued that the language in the referendum to eliminate her office was unconstitutionally vague, and that no end date for the office was set.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy