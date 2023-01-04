BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A man arrested early Sunday by Bloomington Police was wanted for a gang-related shooting in January of last year just north of the downtown area. A warrant was issued for Ronald Thornton’s arrest last February. Gunfire in the 600 block of North Main Street wounded a man who was a passenger in a vehicle fleeing the scene, according to police. A tavern window was also damaged.

BLOOMINGTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO